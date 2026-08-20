11 Common Customer Complaints About KFC

One of the reasons that many of us enjoy eating at a chain restaurant rather than an independent one is familiarity. You know that whether you go into the KFC in your town or while you are in a different state on a trip, you will get the same experience — in theory. According to several disappointed KFC customers, though, quality varies significantly between locations.

An article in Business Insider reported that in three separate locations within California, the quality of the food ranged from soggy and disappointing to crispy and delicious. There was also a huge discrepancy between the restaurants themselves, with the best quality food coming from the branch that looked more modern and fresh. These sentiments are shared on online platforms too. One Reddit user stated: "From my experience, it depends on the location. Some are delicious, others are beyond terrible!"

Analysis by Fast Company showed that the best KFC in the country, according to Google reviews, is in Brazil, Indiana, with a weighted score of 11.12. In contrast, the worst in the country is at LAX in Los Angeles, California, with a weighted score of -8.60. The difference in these two scores is further evidence that consistency is not great across different branches, leaving customers frustrated when they want a familiar meal. While the reason is likely down to the difference in management styles across franchises, this does little to appease customers who enjoy their KFC in one location, only to be shocked and let down when ordering the same meal elsewhere.