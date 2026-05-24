The Actual Reason KFC Isn't Called Kentucky Fried Chicken Anymore
What does the acronym KFC stand for? That's a trick question: It technically isn't an acronym at all. The brand did away with its original name — Kentucky Fried Chicken — way back in 1991 in favor of a shortened version. You probably know the current name is a spinoff of those three little words, but what was the reason for the name change in the first place? It has everything to do with adapting to consumers' desires.
The first Kentucky Fried Chicken opened in 1952. Forty years later, not only had its mascot evolved, but so had its name. People were referring to it as KFC merely as a shortcut. By the early 1990s, the brand also recognized that "Kentucky Fried Chicken" was causing people to think of only fried food. With fried foods shifting out of favor and healthier options at the forefront of people's minds, KFC realized it no longer wanted to have "fried" in its name. So, in 1991, the company officially switched to KFC.
By sticking with this name, little had to change, considering so many people already referred to the brand as such. "The people who know and love us as Kentucky Fried Chicken still know and love us as Kentucky Fried Chicken," a KFC spokesperson told the Hartford Courant in 1999. "But it also allows people to think more freely about our menu, and not just one part of the menu."
KFC offers a variety of menu items besides fried chicken
KFC sells plenty of food options aside from just fried chicken, but it hasn't necessarily distanced its menu from the "fried" association to the degree that it hoped to back in the '90s. The restaurant hasn't permanently expanded on its chicken varieties to include any vegan meat options or grilled chicken choices, though it did offer grilled chicken for a short amount of time, along with a few other menu items that have been discontinued.
If you're looking for more nutrition-focused menu choices, then you might want to check out Saucy, the spinoff restaurant KFC debuted in 2024. That's where you'll find a few health-conscious options, such as Brussels sprouts and rice bowls. The caveat? All of the locations are in Florida, but it's still a new brand, so it could certainly expand in the years to come.
It's unclear if there are any plans for the original KFC to offer more permanent grilled, vegetarian, or vegan choices down the road. While it did eliminate the "fried" from its name and has launched some menu specials through the years, the chain still seems to only offer poultry that's breaded and fried.