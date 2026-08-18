I've Made Scrambled Eggs Like This Every Day For 5 Years — And It's The Perfect Method

I'm slightly ashamed to admit it, but don't particularly like eggs for breakfast. Still, there's no denying they're quick, convenient, and easy to make. Because of this, I've experimented with ways to make eggs more appealing to my picky palate. Eventually I landed on the perfect method, and I've been making them this way for the last five years. The secret to making eggs lies in what you add to them and my go-to is a generous dollop of store bought pesto and a splash of heavy cream.

The cooking method doesn't vary too much from standard scrambled eggs, though obviously, you'll need pesto. Any brand will do; I always keep my fridge stocked with a jar of Costco's Kirkland's Signature Basil Pesto, but you can find plenty of other well-reviewed pesto options at your local grocery store. After cracking your eggs into a small bowl or cup, add in a scoop or two of pesto — a tablespoon for every two eggs is a good starting point, but you can adjust the ratio depending on your personal preference. Then pour in a splash of heavy cream and a pinch of salt before whisking your ingredients together thoroughly. You may notice some separation, but everything will come together beautifully once cooked.

After heating your pan, pour the mixture and prepare your scrambled eggs however you usually would. The resulting eggs will be tender and rich from the cream, while also having a delicious herbaceous flavor from the pesto.