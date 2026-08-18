I've Made Scrambled Eggs Like This Every Day For 5 Years — And It's The Perfect Method
I'm slightly ashamed to admit it, but don't particularly like eggs for breakfast. Still, there's no denying they're quick, convenient, and easy to make. Because of this, I've experimented with ways to make eggs more appealing to my picky palate. Eventually I landed on the perfect method, and I've been making them this way for the last five years. The secret to making eggs lies in what you add to them and my go-to is a generous dollop of store bought pesto and a splash of heavy cream.
The cooking method doesn't vary too much from standard scrambled eggs, though obviously, you'll need pesto. Any brand will do; I always keep my fridge stocked with a jar of Costco's Kirkland's Signature Basil Pesto, but you can find plenty of other well-reviewed pesto options at your local grocery store. After cracking your eggs into a small bowl or cup, add in a scoop or two of pesto — a tablespoon for every two eggs is a good starting point, but you can adjust the ratio depending on your personal preference. Then pour in a splash of heavy cream and a pinch of salt before whisking your ingredients together thoroughly. You may notice some separation, but everything will come together beautifully once cooked.
After heating your pan, pour the mixture and prepare your scrambled eggs however you usually would. The resulting eggs will be tender and rich from the cream, while also having a delicious herbaceous flavor from the pesto.
Other ways to elevate your scrambled eggs from basic to gourmet
Adding pesto and cream to eggs isn't the only way to upgrade your morning meal. Instead of stopping there, build on the pesto flavor profile by adding things like freshly grated Parmesan cheese and dried or fresh basil. Or kick up the heat with some crushed red pepper flakes. For a more unique spin and pop of color, you can even swap the green pesto with pesto rosso, which is made using sun-dried tomatoes instead of basil. If you really want to take things up a notch, try your hand at making pesto from scratch, using a simple but flavorful recipe. From there, you can play around with different techniques, like making the pesto with garlic-infused oil or blanching the basil to preserve the color.
And if pesto isn't your thing, you can still achieve delicious and flavorful scrambled eggs with some other low-effort ingredient upgrades. Add a sprinkle of your favorite taco seasoning to take this simple dish from bland to perfectly spiced, and don't underestimate the power of a premade soup packet or a can of condensed soup. Regardless of what you choose, there's no excuse for boring scrambled eggs anymore.