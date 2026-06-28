Forget Milk Or Butter: Use This Pantry Staple For Delicious Scrambled Eggs
You can't go wrong with scrambled eggs to start the day off on the right foot. You can stick to the traditional method using milk or butter or improve plain scrambled eggs with taco seasoning and other spices. There's even a surprisingly good upgrade hiding in your pantry: canned condensed soup.
One of the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs is whisking some condensed canned soup into your egg mix so you can enjoy creamier, more flavorful eggs. The retro-inspired recipe borrows from "Campbelled eggs," which were popular during the '60s and '70s. They often feature the brand's popular cream-of line, already popular casserole mix-ins. There are several flavors worth trying, including cream of mushroom, chicken, celery, asparagus, and cheddar cheese.
You can add a tablespoon per egg for a subtler taste or use the entire can with eight eggs for a flavorful breakfast for four. There are two methods to choose from: you can either mix the soup directly into the egg mixture or begin scrambling the beaten egg mix and dollop the soup into the pan toward the end. Cooking can take between seven and 15 minutes.
Zhuzhing up your Campbelled eggs
Canned mushroom or chicken soup offers a savory base familiar to most American palates (and already in many American pantries). Enhance these eggs by topping them with shredded cheese, sliced vegetables, and herbs to layer on the flavor. And if you're not able to get your hands on canned soup right away, you have options — onion soup mix is one of the easiest ingredients to upgrade your scrambled eggs.
Salty and acidic canned tomato soup, also an American pantry staple, helps balance otherwise mild scrambled eggs. It offers a vibrant color and a rich, flavorful twist that pairs nicely with toast. Season with deeply aromatic spice blends like Italian herbs with garlic or sodium-free Cajun seasoning, but be mindful of the salt since canned soups are usually pretty salty.
Less common but equally available options include cheddar cheese soup and cream of celery. If you're watching your macros, cheddar cheese soup adds rich dairy flavor with fewer calories and less fat. Zhuzh up the eggs with herbs like chives or parsley and even add cheddar cheese to double up on the flavor and increase the protein. Condensed celery soup has a more mildly earthy, fresher flavor that some people prefer to cream of mushroom or chicken for casseroles. It can do the same for your eggs paired with diced onions for aromatic flavor and chicken or veggie broth for extra umami.