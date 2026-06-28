Forget Milk Or Butter: Use This Pantry Staple For Delicious Scrambled Eggs

You can't go wrong with scrambled eggs to start the day off on the right foot. You can stick to the traditional method using milk or butter or improve plain scrambled eggs with taco seasoning and other spices. There's even a surprisingly good upgrade hiding in your pantry: canned condensed soup.

One of the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs is whisking some condensed canned soup into your egg mix so you can enjoy creamier, more flavorful eggs. The retro-inspired recipe borrows from "Campbelled eggs," which were popular during the '60s and '70s. They often feature the brand's popular cream-of line, already popular casserole mix-ins. There are several flavors worth trying, including cream of mushroom, chicken, celery, asparagus, and cheddar cheese.

You can add a tablespoon per egg for a subtler taste or use the entire can with eight eggs for a flavorful breakfast for four. There are two methods to choose from: you can either mix the soup directly into the egg mixture or begin scrambling the beaten egg mix and dollop the soup into the pan toward the end. Cooking can take between seven and 15 minutes.