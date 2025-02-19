What Sets Costco's Pesto Apart From Other Brands?

Tomato sauce is a classic, and Alfredo is both silky and luxurious, but nothing brightens up a bowl like a warm smattering of pesto. A satisfying mix of basil, garlic, crushed pine nuts, parmesan, and olive oil, it's a simple sauce packed with flavors both salty and herbaceous.

While there are as many different places to purchase this sauce as there are ways to make it, Costco has a surprisingly affordable pesto made of high-quality ingredients. if you haven't already, meet Kirkland's Signature Basil Pesto. One of the biggest green flags for this sauce is that it's made with fresh ingredients such as 100% certified imported Genovese basil. Italian Genovese basil is peppery and fragrant and tastes especially good in pesto. While other pesto brands can stay out on the pantry shelf until opened, Kirkland's pick has to stay refrigerated to keep those additions fresh.

Costco members on Reddit are big fans of the taste. As one pre-made sauce convert said, "I have been anti-store-bought pesto for pretty much my entire life, but I recently bought theirs in the refrigerated section near the meat because it looked good. Life-changing, in my opinion." Clearly some customers are impressed with this sauce, but how does it compare to others?