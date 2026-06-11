Don't Settle For Boring Eggs. Sprinkle In A Packet Of This For Big Flavor

Eggs are a tasty protein source that can be prepared using a variety of added ingredients, no matter how you like them. Sometimes I enjoy my eggs scrambled with a handful of sautéed vegetables. Yet, I also like to experiment with more unique ingredients to enhance the flavor. One of these additions comes in a simple packet and creates an adventurous alternative to regular eggs: taco seasoning.

I make a simple blend by mixing taco seasoning in a bowl with raw eggs and beating until combined. This creates a delicious flavor featuring a touch of heat. If any cook needs a refresher on how to cook eggs, there are a few secrets to making the best scrambled eggs; just consider the seasoning while following the rest of the tips. Why stop at scrambled eggs, though, when you can wrap the eggs in a tortilla and top them with salsa and fresh herbs for a Mexican-style breakfast burrito? When I've made tacos for dinner, I use the leftover taco seasoning from the night before and mix my eggs with leftover meat and toppings as well.

Taco seasonings come in a variety of blends, and some home cooks enjoy the convenience of pre-packed seasonings from the grocery store. However, knowing what's in taco seasoning, I often make my own seasoning in a way that reduces sodium by blending a combination of chili, paprika, onion, and garlic powder, and use less salt than store-bought seasoning, depending on which flavors I'm in the mood for.