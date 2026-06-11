Don't Settle For Boring Eggs. Sprinkle In A Packet Of This For Big Flavor
Eggs are a tasty protein source that can be prepared using a variety of added ingredients, no matter how you like them. Sometimes I enjoy my eggs scrambled with a handful of sautéed vegetables. Yet, I also like to experiment with more unique ingredients to enhance the flavor. One of these additions comes in a simple packet and creates an adventurous alternative to regular eggs: taco seasoning.
I make a simple blend by mixing taco seasoning in a bowl with raw eggs and beating until combined. This creates a delicious flavor featuring a touch of heat. If any cook needs a refresher on how to cook eggs, there are a few secrets to making the best scrambled eggs; just consider the seasoning while following the rest of the tips. Why stop at scrambled eggs, though, when you can wrap the eggs in a tortilla and top them with salsa and fresh herbs for a Mexican-style breakfast burrito? When I've made tacos for dinner, I use the leftover taco seasoning from the night before and mix my eggs with leftover meat and toppings as well.
Taco seasonings come in a variety of blends, and some home cooks enjoy the convenience of pre-packed seasonings from the grocery store. However, knowing what's in taco seasoning, I often make my own seasoning in a way that reduces sodium by blending a combination of chili, paprika, onion, and garlic powder, and use less salt than store-bought seasoning, depending on which flavors I'm in the mood for.
More ways to prepare eggs with taco seasoning
There are plenty of other preparation techniques you can use to add taco seasoning to your eggs. When I crave an alternative to scrambled eggs or breakfast burritos, I switch cooking styles to make fried eggs, sunny side up, with a sprinkle of taco seasoning for dazzling color contrast and incredible flavor. Consider making a unique style of deviled eggs, too. While some cooks add a sweet ingredient to give deviled eggs loads of flavor, such as a relish, I make one variation on deviled eggs using taco seasoning. I add all of the conventional ingredients for deviled eggs filling – such as mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper — but I include taco seasoning to make a spicy-smooth final product.
Using a variety of seasoning mixes can personalize the flavor of your favorite egg dish, and if you want to mix it up without losing the variety you'd get from taco seasoning, there are other options to try. When I need a simple way to add a touch of woody heat, I use an inexpensive pantry staple that elevates the flavor of eggs: chili seasoning. To satisfy cravings for Cajun-style food, I make a Cajun seasoning blend with a base similar to taco seasoning, but using cayenne instead of chili, and add paprika, garlic powder, pepper, and oregano to taste. For simplicity, you can also just top eggs with a dash of your favorite hot sauce.