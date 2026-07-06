All You Need Is One Soup Packet For Fun, Flavorful Scrambled Eggs
If you want to spice up your breakfast, eggs can serve as a canvas for a host of fun flavors. Scrambled egg dishes from around the world show the breakfast staple's versatility, but one pantry staple worth whipping out is a soup mix. Ready-made soup packets are the underrated and fuss-free upgrade that you need for a breakfast protein that really hits the spot, just so long as you know how to use them.
Choosing the best flavor of is the first step to getting your scrambled eggs right. Onion soup mix is one of the best ingredients to add to your scrambled eggs for the perfect blend of savory, salty, and rich onion flavors. Another option is tomato and basil soup mix, which adds an aromatic, herb-forward note that pairs well with eggs. Chili soup mix will be ideal for those looking for an added spiciness that heats up plain eggs. These mixes are also convenient when you're out of fresh produce or seasoning — if you don't have onions or onion powder, a soup packet can serve as a substitute.
How to get the best results with soup-packet seasoned scrambled eggs
When making your breakfast, a tablespoon is plenty for a three-egg portion to make an impression without overpowering the taste, though this can be adjusted to your preference. Because soup mixes are already heavy on sodium, reduce or skip added salt until after cooking to avoid over-seasoning. If your soup mix has solids like dried onions, mix the dry soup blend into the beaten eggs to allow them to soften, which usually takes about 10 minutes. Whisking the eggs thoroughly after adding the mix helps distribute the seasoning more evenly throughout the scramble.
For a meatier, more umami flavor, fry up some diced bacon or ham and mix it into the eggs when they're almost finished cooking. Worcestershire sauce adds depth and complexity, and green onions add an extra bite and fresh allium undertones. You can also bump up the aroma by adding garlic powder or minced garlic. For a creamy finish, follow Bobby Flay's tip for perfect scrambled eggs and add a dollop of crème fraîche to complement the soup mix's savory flavors.