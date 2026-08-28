10 Rules Every Texas Roadhouse Employee Must Follow

No matter where you work or what industry you belong to, there are workplace rules and, let's be honest, usually a few that you would like to change. In hospitality, there are strict guidelines in place to ensure staff stick to hygiene and safety procedures to keep customers safe. At Texas Roadhouse, however, the list of employee rules goes beyond the usual food hygiene regulations to include a number designed, in theory, to enhance the brand and create a happy and inclusive atmosphere among staff.

Some of the rules are well-received by staff, such as learning the H.E.A.R.T. system of serving customers, or warmly greeting diners who approach you throughout the restaurant. Others, however, fall a little flat, such as line dancing in the middle of a shift, and wearing a shirt declaring to the entire restaurant how much they love their job.

While some of these rules are applied consistently across all locations, with others, it seems to vary from one restaurant to another. Whether you are considering applying for a job or simply like the inside gossip on what goes on behind the scenes, let's take a look at some of the rules that every Texas Roadhouse employee must follow.