The Chain Restaurant With The Most Embarrassing Birthday Celebration

There are many ways to spend a birthday, from a simple homemade dinner with your closest friends, to lavish surprise parties. As long as the celebration is tailored to the birthday-haver's tastes, it's hard to go wrong. It's hard, but not impossible. This is where the restaurant birthday celebration comes in. If you've never experienced this ritual in person, count yourself lucky.

It usually goes like this: At the end of dinner, just as conversation is wrapping up and checks are about to be requested, a group of waiters snake their way across the restaurant to your table, singing a unique take on a birthday song and carrying a cake with a half melted wax candle affixed to the top. They're singing not just for you, but at you, turning your special day into a spectacle. This is a ritual that some birthday-havers do enjoy and, hey, at least your get cake afterwards (though some chains, like Cheesecake Factory, have rather strict free birthday cake policies.) However, there are some restaurants that like to add a little flair to birthday celebrations. Chief among them is the Indiana-based Texas Roadhouse.

You won't just get a song and a slice of cake at Texas Roadhouse, you'll also get the saddle. This saddle doesn't come on the back of a horse (that would be impractical), but on a wooden stand. Birthday-havers must mount the stand and sit as the restaurant sings for them. At the end, a complimentary dessert is presented, though you may not have an appetite for it when all is said and done.