Reddit's Theory On Why Texas Roadhouse Servers Dance
Texas Roadhouse is known for serving high quality meat at a decent price point, perfectly chilled draft beers, and the most embarrassing birthday celebration across all chain restaurants. It's also infamous for having servers that line dance throughout the day, which can be a lot of fun, but probably isn't for everyone. There's apparently a good reason they do this, however — according to Reddit user KSoccerman, it's a tactic that leverages psychology to make sure tables free up faster.
"It's strategic. Loud music makes people uncomfortable and keeps people from eating and then 'camping' and taking up tables," they wrote in a post on r/Steak. While there aren't any actual scientific studies that support this, KSoccerman did say that they worked at multiple Texas Roadhouse branches over a six-year span, so there's some credence to this being real insider knowledge. Besides, more than a few of us probably sink into their seats as soon as the line dancing starts, so the "cringe makes people leave sooner" theory makes sense.
It's also a way to help the kitchen to catch up on days with high demand, they added. "Also, you'll notice servers dancing and not taking out food. It gives 2-3 minutes for kitchen and expo to quickly catch up on ticket times without new orders being put in." At a fully packed restaurant, the minutes bought by dancing waiters can definitely add up, and diners are likely to be a little more patient with their orders when they see that there's a spectacle stalling things.
Other Texas Roadhouse secrets revealed
This wasn't the only scoop KSoccerman shared on their Reddit post, either. After tasting everything on the menu several times over, they also shared their rankings of the best steaks available at Texas Roadhouse. According to them, the top steak you can get at the restaurant are the filet medallions, followed by the 12/16-ounce ribeye and the prime rib. There's quite a bit of difference from Chowhound's own Texas Roadhouse steak rankings, but we each have our own preferences.
Whichever steak you want, you can make sure that it's always fresh-cut by ordering a size larger than what's on the menu, they added. Texas Roadhouse's steaks are always hand-cut (except for the porterhouse T-bone), but they tend to be sliced in the morning to prepare for the day ahead. If you pay a little extra to add two more ounces to your steak, they'll need to cut a fresh one according to your order.
The trimmings from those hand-cut steaks is also what makes the chili one of the best value-for-money items at Texas Roadhouse, KSoccerman said, because it uses the leftover trimmings from every steak regardless of its cut. "Those trimmings are not wasted. Making this chili one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat," they wrote. That high-quality meat is the secret ingredient that makes Texas Roadhouse chili so good, and it's something that other insiders have confirmed elsewhere on Reddit.