The One Texas Roadhouse Steak That's Not Cut In-House
Since opening in 1993, Texas Roadhouse has continued to offer reasonably priced steak cuts compared to high-end steakhouse chains. In 2024, it was named the biggest casual-dining chain in the United States, ousting Olive Garden. But perhaps its biggest draw is that almost all of Texas Roadhouse's steaks are cut in-house. The one exception is its porterhouse T-bone, which has to be cut prior to arriving at the restaurant. According to a Reddit post, an alleged former employee says that Texas Roadhouse locations don't have bone saws, so they can't cut through the T-bone in-house. While there are a few ways to get a freshly cut Texas Roadhouse steak, you won't be able to do so with this option.
The porterhouse is the chain's largest steak, coming in at 23 ounces and offering essentially two steaks in one: a strip steak and a filet. It's also the most expensive steak on the menu, and it's designed to be shared or eaten individually — a great choice if you're hoping for leftovers. However, the Reddit thread also noted that since the steak can't be cut in-house, it's not as fresh as the other cuts.
The porterhouse T-bone is a fan-favorite steak
Although the porterhouse T-bone might not be the freshest steak cut, those who dine at Texas Roadhouse and have had the chance to splurge on this larger cut mostly have great things to say about the dish. Among Facebook reviews of the steak, one person called the Porterhouse "absolutely delicious" while another said it was "cooked perfectly." Of course, there are always a few reviews that are underwhelmed by the steak. After all, at $35, it's pricier than any other steak on the menu, so there is certainly a higher expectation, but it's still a good deal as far as large steaks go.
The porterhouse also ranks first on Chowhound's Texas Roadhouse steak ranking, earning the top spot for its extra-juicy meat thanks to remaining on the bone as it cooks, as well as that melt-in-your-mouth filet texture and plenty of marbling. However, if the porterhouse is too much and you're looking for a smaller, less expensive steak option that's still one of the best, try the ribeye (which you can get freshly cut in-house).