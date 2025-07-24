The One Texas Roadhouse Steak That's Not Cut In-House

Since opening in 1993, Texas Roadhouse has continued to offer reasonably priced steak cuts compared to high-end steakhouse chains. In 2024, it was named the biggest casual-dining chain in the United States, ousting Olive Garden. But perhaps its biggest draw is that almost all of Texas Roadhouse's steaks are cut in-house. The one exception is its porterhouse T-bone, which has to be cut prior to arriving at the restaurant. According to a Reddit post, an alleged former employee says that Texas Roadhouse locations don't have bone saws, so they can't cut through the T-bone in-house. While there are a few ways to get a freshly cut Texas Roadhouse steak, you won't be able to do so with this option.

The porterhouse is the chain's largest steak, coming in at 23 ounces and offering essentially two steaks in one: a strip steak and a filet. It's also the most expensive steak on the menu, and it's designed to be shared or eaten individually — a great choice if you're hoping for leftovers. However, the Reddit thread also noted that since the steak can't be cut in-house, it's not as fresh as the other cuts.