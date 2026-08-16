The Telltale Sign You Should Skip A Grocery Store's Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie chicken can be one of the most versatile foods for meal prepping. But before you get excited about buying a protein-packed meal that can last you for days from the grocery store, check if it's truly worth the purchase. Seeing its skin appear unusual is an automatic red flag, and it can mean two things: It's been sitting behind the deli counter past its maximum freshness or it hasn't been cooked properly.

While changes in color can be a common occurrence even for fresh batches, pale, darkened, and discolored chicken should alarm you — if its suspiciously slimy appearance hasn't clued you in yet. Pale chicken skin could still be safe to eat, but don't expect the quality to be exceptional. If there are other options by the counter, it's best to continue looking around. What you should be really wary of are green and grayish spots, indicating that it's now riddled with harmful bacteria, so for your own sake, steer clear. Otherwise, you might contract one of the most common types of food poisoning, salmonella. So, before just picking up a random bag of rotisserie, allot a few moments to inspect its freshness, which can potentially save you from future food-related disasters. Or better yet, know what a fresh one looks like, too.