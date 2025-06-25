That Green Color On Your Rotisserie Chicken Doesn't Actually Mean It's Gone Bad
Green food is usually something healthy (like bok choy or romanesco) or something sweet (like lime Jell-O or pistachio ice cream). Or it's a sign of mold, meaning that something needs to be tossed in the trash instead of eaten. But what about when it's something like a rotisserie chicken that's still in the store? Your first instinct is probably to skip it and buy something else for dinner, and no one would blame you, since our natural survival instincts tell us to avoid food that might make us sick. Occasionally, however, something slips by our watchful eyes and we don't notice funky colors or odors until we have bought food and brought it home. If it's a rotisserie chicken, you can find some reassurance that it doesn't necessarily mean that your chicken is bad — it could be a simple case of ischemic myopathy.
Chickens (and turkeys) are prone to a condition called ischemic myopathy, also known as "green breast." The condition is caused by a combination of two things: The breast of the bird doesn't have a significant blood supply (this happens when the bird grows exceptionally large) and the bird flaps its wings excessively. Together, these issues cause the muscle in the breast to die. When that happens, the flesh turns green, which is not exactly appetizing to consumers. "Green breast" appears under the skin, so you may not notice it until you are part way through eating your meal — it's easy to pick out the juiciest rotisserie chicken at the store, but you can't see through the skin to what lies beneath. While your first reaction probably won't be a positive one, you can rest assured that, according to the USDA, "green breast" is not dangerous to eat.
Know the signs and trust your gut
Eating green chicken might go against your gut, and while it is safe to eat "green breast" chicken, that doesn't mean you'll want to. And it also doesn't mean that any green you see on a chicken is safe to eat. You'll want to check for all the signs that a rotisserie chicken has gone bad so you can make an informed decision to keep it or toss it. Ischemic myopathy affects the muscle, turning it fibrous like a piece of wood and appears along the bone, so if you see patches of green on the surface that look moldy, you know you are dealing with a different issue and should probably steer clear.
Food poisoning is no joke — Costco has a strict two-hour rule with its rotisserie chickens. And stored properly in the fridge, rotisserie chicken should only last three to four days after you bring it home, so it's best to eat it up quickly to avoid spoilage. If the color of the outside looks off, if you notice an unpleasant odor, or if your chicken is getting a bit slimy, don't take any chances on foodborne illness, especially if your chicken is reaching the end of its shelf life. And if you think the funky color on your chicken might be "green breast" but still don't feel comfortable eating it, trust your gut. Wasting food is wasting money, but eating food should be a pleasant experience, not something that gives you an upset stomach just thinking about it.