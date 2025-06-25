That Green Color On Your Rotisserie Chicken Doesn't Actually Mean It's Gone Bad

Green food is usually something healthy (like bok choy or romanesco) or something sweet (like lime Jell-O or pistachio ice cream). Or it's a sign of mold, meaning that something needs to be tossed in the trash instead of eaten. But what about when it's something like a rotisserie chicken that's still in the store? Your first instinct is probably to skip it and buy something else for dinner, and no one would blame you, since our natural survival instincts tell us to avoid food that might make us sick. Occasionally, however, something slips by our watchful eyes and we don't notice funky colors or odors until we have bought food and brought it home. If it's a rotisserie chicken, you can find some reassurance that it doesn't necessarily mean that your chicken is bad — it could be a simple case of ischemic myopathy.

Chickens (and turkeys) are prone to a condition called ischemic myopathy, also known as "green breast." The condition is caused by a combination of two things: The breast of the bird doesn't have a significant blood supply (this happens when the bird grows exceptionally large) and the bird flaps its wings excessively. Together, these issues cause the muscle in the breast to die. When that happens, the flesh turns green, which is not exactly appetizing to consumers. "Green breast" appears under the skin, so you may not notice it until you are part way through eating your meal — it's easy to pick out the juiciest rotisserie chicken at the store, but you can't see through the skin to what lies beneath. While your first reaction probably won't be a positive one, you can rest assured that, according to the USDA, "green breast" is not dangerous to eat.