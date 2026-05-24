The 5 Most Common Types Of Food Poisoning You Can Get

Escherichia coli, most commonly known as E. coli, is another cause of food poisoning. That said, most of us have E. coli in our gut, which helps promote healthy digestion. According to the CDC, there are six kinds of E. coli that are known to cause havoc in our systems, resulting in diarrhea, though some are more common than others.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) can be found in ground beef and contaminated water. Some fruits and vegetables are also often contaminated with E. coli. It can also be contracted through contaminated stool and animals, such as cattle. Some signs you might be infected with STEC are stomach pains and vomiting episodes. If you're traveling to developing countries, it's more common to get enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC) — it's the typical culprit behind traveler's diarrhea. From meals to ice, you're likely to get ETEC if you ingest something that was exposed to fecal matter.

There are also certain types of E. coli where the source still remains unknown, including enteroaggregative E. coli (EAEC) and diffusely adherent E. coli (DAEC) — children are usually more vulnerable to both. Both can cause watery diarrhea, while the former has additional symptoms, including two-week long diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.