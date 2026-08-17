The Best Cup Of Chili In Every US State

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Comfort food doesn't get much more real deal than chili. From the delicious smells that waft through the air to the moment that your favorite spicy slow-cooked beef chili comes off the heat, it's like a little hug from the inside. Homemade chili is delish, sure, but you know how soup always seems to taste better at a restaurant? Chili can definitely fall into that category as well, as some restaurants have invested a ton of time and effort into perfecting recipes.

The idea of chili parlors in the U.S. seems to date back to the early 20th century, and today, plenty of places are serving outstanding bowls. We wanted to know who was doing it best in every state, find those best bowls, and get some pointers from the hotspots that have perfected this comfort food staple.

In order to make our choices, we looked for a few things — starting with restaurants that are serving chili from proprietary recipes that have been a long time in the making, are always on the menu, and are guaranteed to get rave reviews. We gave preference to restaurants that have been making the same recipe for decades, places that are taking the time to carefully craft each component, and those that add bonus meats for an extra burst of flavorful goodness. Head to any of these places, and don't skip the chili.