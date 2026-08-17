The Best Cup Of Chili In Every US State
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Comfort food doesn't get much more real deal than chili. From the delicious smells that waft through the air to the moment that your favorite spicy slow-cooked beef chili comes off the heat, it's like a little hug from the inside. Homemade chili is delish, sure, but you know how soup always seems to taste better at a restaurant? Chili can definitely fall into that category as well, as some restaurants have invested a ton of time and effort into perfecting recipes.
The idea of chili parlors in the U.S. seems to date back to the early 20th century, and today, plenty of places are serving outstanding bowls. We wanted to know who was doing it best in every state, find those best bowls, and get some pointers from the hotspots that have perfected this comfort food staple.
In order to make our choices, we looked for a few things — starting with restaurants that are serving chili from proprietary recipes that have been a long time in the making, are always on the menu, and are guaranteed to get rave reviews. We gave preference to restaurants that have been making the same recipe for decades, places that are taking the time to carefully craft each component, and those that add bonus meats for an extra burst of flavorful goodness. Head to any of these places, and don't skip the chili.
Alabama: Chris' Famous Hot Dogs in Montgomery
Hot dogs might be in the name of this place, but the chili is the star at Chris' Famous Hot Dogs. You can and should get it by the quart, because you're going to want some to go. Everyone from President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr. to Elvis Presley has sampled the extra-special, top-secret chili recipe at this place that's been an Alabama favorite since 1917. Folks were worried about a 2025 sale, but new owners were quick to say that recipes were going to stay the same. Customers confirm it's just as good as it always was.
(334) 265-6850
138 Dexter Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104
Alaska: Bread & Brew in Anchorage
The only thing better than a really great cup of chili is one that captures the spirit of the surrounding land and its bounty. That's what is on offer at Bread & Brew, which is serving up a popular reindeer chili that's winning fans and has been for years. Not only is it perfectly seasoned, but you can get it served in a bread bowl, too.
(907) 562-2739
1450 E Tudor Rd, Anchorage, AK 99507
Arizona: Texaz Grill in Phoenix
Chili is taken very seriously at this restaurant that promises to bring a bit of Texas flavor to Arizona. How serious? Longtime owner Steve Friedkin was also a judge of the Terlingua Chili Cook-Off in Texas, and the restaurant is serving up a crowd-pleasing chili that's delightfully savory with just a dash of sweetness. It comes from Friedkin's view on what an outstanding bowl of chili should have going for it: subtlety, texture, and a gentle heat.
(602) 248-7827
6003 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: Izzy's in Little Rock
A family-owned business with its own gardens dedicated to local plants and pollinators, Izzy's has been a local hotspot since 1985. The tamales are a standout, particularly because they're served alongside a chili that has had customers celebrating the fun and funky combination as a go-to for a long, long time.
https://www.izzyslittlerock.com/
(501) 868-4311
5601 Ranch Dr, Little Rock, AR 72223
California: Chili John's in Burbank
Dating back to 1946, it's the oldest restaurant in Burbank, serving chili just the way you want it. Chili John's allows you to build your perfect bowl by choosing your base (spaghetti, beans, or rice), chili (beef, chicken, or vegetarian), and toppings like crackers, peppers, cheese, and sour cream. Even Walt Disney was a fan! Regulars from across the decades confirm it's still an ideal bowl, and customers love the old-school vibe, spicy-yet-manageable flavors, and assortment of hot sauce options.
(818) 846-3611
2018 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506
Colorado: The Cherry Cricket in multiple locations
The Cherry Cricket was founded in 1945 and now has outposts in Denver, Littleton, and Broomfield. Award-winning burgers are joined by a unique green chili, and it's been lauded as the perfect example of what the state's staple should be. Delicious chunks of pork help make this a must-order, and those in the know recommend getting an order of fries to dunk in that sweet, sweet sauce.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: The Vanilla Bean Café in Pomfret
The Vanilla Bean Café is serving chili that's so popular it's been tapped to share the award-winning recipe in a cookbook. This quaint spot opened in 1989, and by 2006, it was selling about 10,000 pounds of chili a year. Sharing the recipe didn't hurt, but even though it can be made at home, it's still one of the best-selling items there. Ingredients like chorizo, beef fat, and spicy peppers come together in a dish that's been claiming the hearts of self-proclaimed connoisseurs for years.
https://thevanillabeancafe.com/
(860) 928-1562
450 Deerfield Rd, Pomfret, CT 06259
Delaware: Limestone BBQ and Bourbon in Wilmington
Limestone BBQ and Bourbon is no stranger to awards, winning Best BBQ in Delaware for years running. No tray is complete without a cup of the Everything Chili, which includes — as the name suggests — a little bit of everything. Love the cherry wood-smoked brisket? The sausage? The smoked pork and chicken? It's all in there; the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and some say it's the best thing on the menu.
https://limestonebbqandbourbon.com/
(302) 274-2085
2062 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808
Florida: Arbetter's Hot Dogs in Miami
Arbetter's Hot Dogs is the kind of place you'll hear being described as iconic. If you're wondering just how important it is to Miami's foodie landscape, consider this: When this decades-old hotspot created its own Hall of Fame for those important to the city's culture, they inducted Gloria Estefan, and she was absolutely flattered. The love is largely due to the scratch-made-daily chili, and yes, you can get a bowl on the side. You definitely should.
(305) 207-0555
8747 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165
Georgia: Fox Bros. Bar-B-Que in Atlanta
The chili here is the kind that can only come from a wildly popular Texas-style BBQ spot, because it's brisket that goes into the mix at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Que. It's one of the best places in Atlanta for wings, sure, but that brisket won Guy Fieri's heart when he stopped there for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Chili comes in hearty, generous portions that bring smiles just as big. And sure, there are copycat recipes out there, but can they come close to the real thing? Probably not, partially because of the delightful smokiness that's found courtesy of serious BBQ.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Hirano Store in Mountain View
Legendary chef Alan Wong can't be wrong: according to him, Hirano Store is where you go if you want to get some serious chili. This place has been famous for its chili and scratch-made jams for a long time. It's the kind of place that some can't drive past without stopping for a bowl that's chock-full of things like olives, ham hocks, and Portuguese sausage. The views are just as epic.
https://www.facebook.com/HiranoStore/
(808) 968-6522
18-2455 Volcano Rd, Mountain View, HI 96771
Idaho: Big Daddy's BBQ & Brew in Meridian and Boise
Any conversation about great smoked meats in Idaho will involve Big Daddy's BBQ. This family-owned restaurant has not only been awarded Idaho's Best multiple years running, but is also making standout brisket that's going into the no-bean chili. Add in red onions, cheese, and cornbread, and you get one of the restaurant's most popular items. It's a little bit spicy, always fresh, and overflowing with that oh-so-delectable brisket.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Dew Chilli Parlor in Springfield and Chatham
The roots of Dew Chilli Parlor go back to 1909, when Joe Brockelmann started dishing up this longtime favorite for hungry customers who sauntered on up to his Springfield home. It broke some hearts when that residential location closed — with owners citing safety concerns — but spots in Springfield and Chatham are continuing the more than century-old tradition. The chili recipe has long been a closely guarded secret, but it's still earning love and devotion.
https://www.dewchilliparlor.com/
Multiple locations
Indiana: Nick's Chili Parlor in Indianapolis
You'll find widely beloved chili at Nick's Chili Parlor, a hotspot that was founded back in 1974 by Nick Ferris, who has since been welcomed into the Restaurant & Hospitality Association of Indiana's Hall of Fame. The recipe is a secret, but what's not a secret is that it's so good, you might want to buy it by the half-gallon — and you can. The staff is known for making it a fun spot, while the chili has made lifelong devotees who return time and time again.
https://www.nickschiliparlor.com/index.php
(317) 924-5005
2621 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Iowa: Cornbred Barbecue in Ames
Cornbred Barbecue is no stranger to awards, and there are hundreds on the walls. That includes wins in nationwide brisket competitions, which make up the bulk of the chili. For years, customers have been singing the praises of a dish that encompasses everything you think this hearty comfort food should be, from texture to flavor. It's a go-to favorite, especially since it's served with an additional slice of brisket and some delish cornbread.
(515) 715-1066
526 Main St, Ames, IA 50010
Kansas: Woodyard Bar-B-Que in Kansas City
Standing out for BBQ in Kansas City might be tough, but this place has done it. It's been visited by Guy Fieri, Anthony Bourdain, and Andrew Zimmern, with the latter giving a shout-out for chili topped with burnt ends. The smokiness of the meat is at the forefront here, making it beloved by customers as well as professionals.
(913) 362-8000
3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, KS 66106
Kentucky: Bard's Burgers & Chili in Covington
You may have seen Bard's Burgers & Chili making an appearance on the Food Network for "Ginormous Food," but locals know that the real draw here is the chili. It's extra-thick, extra-tasty, overflowing with meat. And while the fresh-cut fries are an excellent accompaniment, the cheese curds might be even better.
https://www.bardsburgersandchili.com/
(859) 866-6017
3620 Decoursey Ave, Covington, KY 41015
Louisiana: Central City BBQ in New Orleans
This brisket chili might be a little on the saltier side, but that's exactly how fans love it. The Central City BBQ team is using its stellar brisket for the chili that has been getting rave reviews for years, and it's so good it was featured in Brian Baumgartner's "Seriously Good Barbecue Cookbook". And if anyone knows great chili, it's Kevin Malone. (Don't worry, he promises not to drop this one.)
(504) 558-4276
1201 S Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70113
Maine: The Great Lost Bear in Portland
If you think great chili is even better with a wide selection of beers to go with it, look no further than The Great Lost Bear. Since 1979, this place has been serving Portland regulars who keep coming back for the award-winning chili, along with one of the largest craft beer selections in the state. It impresses even customers from foodie cities like New York! While you're there, you should consider the chili cheese fries.
(207) 772-0300
540 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: The Hideaway in Odenton
The Hideaway is a funky little BBQ joint that takes its chili very seriously — so seriously that it boasts that it takes 22 ingredients (including seven types of peppers) to make it this tasty. The heat doesn't dominate, though, and it's flavorful through and through. Order a cup as a starter, and you just might find yourself getting a bowl for your main meal — you won't be the only one!
https://www.hideawayodenton.com/
(410) 874-7300
1439 Odenton Rd, Odenton, MD 21113
Massachusetts: El Jefe's Taqueria in Boston
When representatives from El Jefe's Taqueria stroll into the annual "Some Like It Hot" Chili Cook-Off in Brattle Square, other competitors probably start to doubt their chances. El Jefe's has taken top honors for multiple years for its Mexican Chili, a menu staple that uses both beef and pork along with black and kidney beans. Those get all dressed up in Mexican spices for an extra-flavorful and award-winning kick customers love.
https://www.eljefestaqueria.com/
Multiple locations
Michigan: Duly's Place Coney Island in Detroit
Michigan — and Detroit — obviously take their chili seriously, so we know this is going to be a contentious one. However, we're going to agree with Anthony Bourdain, who visited Duly's Place Coney Island and sang the praises of this no-frills spot. It's been quietly doing its thing since the 1920s, and visitors say the delectably seasoned chili is spot-on and completes an experience that's nothing short of epic.
https://dulysplaceconeyisland.zoyaf.com/
(313) 554-3076
5458 Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48209
Minnesota: The Loon Cafe in Minneapolis and St. Paul
The Loon Cafe has two locations and multiple awards for its chili. You don't just sit down and order a bowl, though; you'll need to choose between options like vegetarian, spicy chicken, Texas-style, a delightfully zingy Diablo chili ... you get the idea! They're all delish, with spice levels that have long been lauded for being just right. This place has perfected the art of bringing the flavor, not just heat.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Solly's Hot Tamales in Vicksburg
Solly's Hot Tamales is still serving up scratch-made tamales just like when it opened back in 1939. The chili is just as good. It gets slathered on everything — including Frito pies — and you can also pick up a bowl on the side. Should you get some to go? Absolutely, and loyal customers have been doing that for years.
https://www.facebook.com/sollystamales/
(601) 636-2020
1921 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS 39180
Missouri: Dixon's Famous Chili in Independence
You're not technically going to get a cup of chili at Dixon's Famous Chili, but you will get a plate — and if it was good enough for President Harry Truman, that's good enough for us! These days, it's still beloved for customization. You choose everything from consistency to how heavy you want the meat and beans and what you'd like on top. No matter how you get it, expect homemade taste that's been winning hearts for more than a century.
https://dixonsfamouschili.com/
(816) 861-7308
9105 East US Highway 40, Independence, MO 64055
Montana: Wonderland Cafe & Lodge in Gardiner
Ambiance never hurts, and it certainly doesn't hurt that the Wonderland Cafe & Lodge sits along the northern entrance to Yellowstone National Park. It's also using Montana's natural bounty for a rave-worthy wild game chili made with local bison and elk, which can be topped with scratch-made cornbread that's just as outstanding. And there's maple-infused mascarpone? Sign us up.
https://wonderlandcafeandlodge.com/
(406) 223-1914
206 Main St, Gardiner, MT 59030
Nebraska: Stauffer's Cafe & Pie Shoppe in Lincoln
Stauffer's Cafe & Pie Shoppe isn't just dishing up outstanding chili; you can elevate that bowl by ordering one of the most highly recommended examples of Nebraska comfort food. Chili and cinnamon rolls are a staple, whether you eat them separately, dip them, or drown the roll in chili. Stauffer's is a prime example of the unusual combination that's a little sweet, a little savory, and all delightful.
https://www.staufferscafe.net/
(402) 423-2206
5600 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68516
Nevada: Mr. Mamas Breakfast and Lunch in Las Vegas
You'll hear Mr. Mamas name dropped as one of the best restaurants in Vegas, especially if you're looking for breakfast. (That's saying a lot: Las Vegas is legendary for its breakfast buffets.) The house-made chili is heaped with cheese and onions, and said to be the thing you shouldn't miss. It's been that way for years: super flavorful but not too spicy.
(702) 220-9224
5693 S Jones Blvd, Suite 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118
New Hampshire: Red Arrow Diner in multiple locations
Head to any Red Arrow Diner location — in Concord, Londonderry, Manchester, or Nashua — and you'll find award-winning chili. It's hearty and filling in a way that won't weigh you down, a delightfully tomato-forward comfort food. Guy Fieri has stopped by, Adam Sandler is a die-hard fan of this 24-hour institution, and there are no signs of slowing down after around a century of service.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Rutt's Hut in Clifton
Rutt's Hut is an iconic destination, and it might be legendary when it comes to the ripper hot dogs. But! The fresh chili has fans, too. It's completely scratch-made from house-ground meat, and whether you pile some extra-high on those dogs or get a bowl on the side, you'll walk away a happy pup. It's a time capsule, and beloved for it.
(973) 779-8615
417 River Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014
New Mexico: The Shed in Santa Fe
Since 1953, The Shed has gotten plenty of buzzworthy press and even scored an America's Classics award from the James Beard Foundation. The chili is — as befitting New Mexico — a green chile stew that gets a ton of praise. Spice levels may vary, but it's always delightful and worth waiting for a table.
(505) 982-9030
113 ½ East Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: JG Melon in Manhattan
JG Melon has been around since 1972, and in addition to the burgers, it's the chili that's a can't-miss. It was even mentioned in the Michelin Guide! It's extremely comforting, packed full of flavor, and ideal for a chilly New York day — especially with those chunky onions and cheese.
(212) 744-0585
1291 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021
North Carolina: Pinky's Westside Grill in Charlotte and Huntersville
Guy Fieri got the chili at Pinky's Westside Grill on a burger when he stopped there for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, and customers raved about that exact thing he called incredible. (Pro tip: Slather some on fries for an out-of-this-world experience that'll keep you coming back.) You can also opt for a bowl of the veggie chili, and you absolutely should.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Scotty's in Bismarck
As the city's oldest restaurant, Scotty's has a ton of fans — particularly for the burgers, shakes, and the oh-so-delicious chili. It's so popular, in fact, that you can buy it by the half gallon, and you just might want to. It's scratch-made daily and chock full of chunky beef and tons of beans.
https://www.scottysdrivein.com/
(701) 255-4588
210 N 21st St, Bismarck, ND 58501
Ohio: Camp Washington in Cincinnati
Even Anthony Bourdain had thoughts on Ohio's unique take on chili, and the bottom line is it's wonderfully American. For the best, we're going with Camp Washington Chili, which has gotten a James Beard nod for its impact on the region's cuisine. Recipes are out there, but the restaurant says the real deal is top secret: What we know for sure is that it's big and brash with a bit of a kick that makes it stand above the rest.
https://campwashingtonchili.com/
(513) 541-0061
3005 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225
Oklahoma: Ike's Chili in Tulsa
Did you know that the oldest restaurant in Oklahoma is a chili parlor? You do now, because that's Ike's Chili, serving up award-winning food since 1908. The recipe is unchanged, and there's something incredible about the idea of cruising down Historic Route 66 and stopping in here for a meaty bowl of chili — just like your great-great-grandparents would have.
(918) 838-9410
1503 E 11th St, Tulsa, OK 74120
Oregon: Roakes in Milwaukie and Portland
Roakes is the kind of place that feels like it's always been there, and it has — since 1937. Now with locations in Milwaukie and Portland, customers have two spots to score house-made chili described as the sort of thing that can rescue a bad day, and that hits the spot without fail if you're looking for something ultra-comforting.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Race Street Cafe in Philadelphia
A low-key neighborhood favorite with a historic vibe, Race Street Cafe has chili on the menu that isn't your ordinary side. Instead, you can order it as an entree because you'll get a hearty meal made with steak, chicken, and andouille sausage. Flavors are complex, leaving some at a loss for words and making for a delightful surprise in a neat restaurant.
(215) 627-6181
208 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Rhode Island: Olneyville New York System in Providence and Cranston
Rhode Island's Olneyville New York System deserves to be called iconic, and in 2014, it earned attention from the James Beard Foundation as an America's Classics designation. Is it because of the chili, or the dogs? Both? Possibly! No matter what, you're going to want to order a bowl of chili on the side. For years, it's been lauded as having just the right amount of well-seasoned sweetness that's surprisingly light. (Pro tip: Opt for the chili cheese fries, too.)
https://www.olneyvillenewyorksystem.com/
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Five Loaves Cafe in Mt. Pleasant and Summerville
Five Loaves Cafe regularly earns people's choice awards in South Carolina for various menu items. As far as chili goes, locations in Mt. Pleasant and Summerville are serving something unique: a Mexican chicken chili that undoubtedly has something to do with all that buzzy attention. Love cilantro? This is bound to be a win. Too spicy? Add a dollop of sour cream, and you'll have a bowl of perfection.
https://www.fiveloavescafe.com/
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Wandering Bison Coffee in Hot Springs
Like many places that get recognized for chili, Wandering Bison Coffee is doing something different. The chili is made with locally sourced bison, bringing in the rave reviews for being flavorful yet mild. There are caramel rolls on the menu, too: partake in that treasured South Dakota pairing while we wait for the rest of the U.S. to take notes.
https://www.getwanderingbisoncoffee.com/
(605) 745-4044
101 N Chicago St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Tennessee: Brown's Diner in Nashville
Brown's Diner has some of the best burgers in Nashville, and if you like your food with a side of history, this is the place to be. Around since 1927, Brown's is still serving its so-called Steve's chili, which is another thing happy customers say should not be skipped. That's true whether it's on the side or over some cheesy tots, and this chili? It's said to be some of the best in the entire South.
(615) 269-5509
2102 Blair Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212
Texas: The Pit Room in Houston
Texas and chili go together like peanut butter and jelly, so there's no shortage of great places. Houston's The Pit Room on Richmond Ave. has a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide, though, and a ton of fans who swear by its rendition of classic Texas bean-free chili — whether it's in a bowl or a Frito pie. (Guy Fieri loves this place, too.)
Multiple locations
Utah: Moab Diner in Moab
There's something wonderful about walking into an outstanding diner, and there are plenty of those across the U.S. Head to Utah and don't skip Moab Diner, where the green chili is a massive favorite, whether it's on a cheeseburger, over an omelet, smothering fries, or in a bowl on its own. Cheese and green onions are the ideal toppings, while the flavor of the chili itself gets stellar reviews.
(435) 259-4006
189 S Main St, Moab, UT 84532
Vermont: Black Ember Grill in West Dover
The menu at Black Ember Grill is small but mighty, and includes a brisket chili topped with aged cheddar. Some might stumble across this little treasure on the Vermont Craft Beer & Chili Stroll, and it's worth going out of your way for. The brisket alone is outstanding, and adding that ultra-tender meat to chili results in an all-around memorable meal.
https://www.blackembergrill.com/
(802) 464-7338
171 Vermont Route 100, West Dover, VT 05356
Virginia: Bar J Chili Parlor in Occoquan
After closing in 2004, the Bar J Chili Parlor reopened to great fanfare in 2016. It's the same people in the kitchen and the same award-winning chili recipe that has made this spot a local favorite since it originally opened in 1981. Now, you can sit outside and enjoy the wonderfully nostalgic flavors of a chili guaranteed to please, whether you get it with or without beans.
(571) 398-6294
125 Mill St, Occoquan, VA 22125
Washington: Mike's Chili Parlor in Seattle
Is it a dive? Absolutely. Has it been serving chili to rave reviews for somewhere around a century? Definitely! This family-owned joint has been ladling up spicy chili for generations, made the same way it always has been. Those in the know say that it's all about the heartiness ... and specifically, the fact that it comes with just the right amount of grease.
https://www.facebook.com/MikesChiliParlor/
(206) 782-2808
1447 NW Ballard Way, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: Oscar's Breakfast, Burgers & Brews in Pea Ridge
The menu at Oscar's Breakfast, Burgers & Brews boasts an award-winning chili that is flavorful and guaranteed to be house-made with just the right spice. As a bonus, there's a lot more to enjoy. If you think nothing goes better with chili than a frosty brew, this place has you covered with a slew of craft beers on tap. Chili and a pint? Sign us up!
(304) 948-6916
6007 US Route 60 E, Suite 220, Barboursville, WV 25504
Wisconsin: Real Chili in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Real Chili is the real deal, and it's been that way since 1931. It's even earned a shout-out from Duff Goldman on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," and other buzzy press. Don't be fooled by the oft-circulating recipes: the real one's top secret. Customize the spicy but not-too-spicy chili with beans, pasta, cheese, and oyster crackers. It's somehow even better if you head there for late-night vibes.
https://realchilimilwaukee.com/
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Chugwater Soda Fountain in Chugwater
The Chugwater Soda Fountain is the oldest in Wyoming, and Chugwater Chili is a big deal. The recipe is an award-winning one that goes back to a state cook-off in 1986, and the sale of chili seasoning blends benefits the town. Get yourself a bowl in the town's soda fountain for the full experience, and take it from customers who say that chili for breakfast is the way to go.
https://www.chugwatersodafountain.com/
(307) 422-3222
314 1st St, Chugwater, WY 82210
Methodology
We looked for a few things that just started with reviews from happy customers posting on sites like Google. We also looked for the places that had garnered attention from organizations like the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide, along with local press and media. The best are the ones that are doing something a little funky with chili, that have won awards, and in some cases, these are the places that have been serving rave-worthy chili for decades, if not generations.