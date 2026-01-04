The Bonus Meat That Adds A Burst Of Flavor To Your Favorite Chili

Chili is one of the most important staple foods in American cuisine. The general concept is the same: it's usually a tomato-based stew made with ground meat and beans (unless you live in Texas, in which case your chili might very well be bean-less). However, individual recipes are as unique as snowflakes and as closely kept as the Declaration of Independence. For this reason, you might not be all that keen on adding in any new fixings. But you might want to make an exception for one truly exceptional meat: bacon.

Bacon makes everything better. Just ask any bacon-obsessed millennial (hey, the middle child of generations has to be right about a few things). Its smoky, savory, and sometimes sugar-tinged flavor brings complexity and heartiness to almost every dish to which it is added. This flavor profile also happens to be the perfect pairing for your next bowl of chili. Similar to cooking with a ham hock, the flavor of bacon will suffuse as you simmer it. So how do you pork up your chili? Perhaps the simplest way of doing so is by baking your bacon (to help render out the fat), then cutting it into small pieces and adding the meat to your pot with the other chili fixings. Then, let simmer for about 30 minutes to suffuse the flavor. The amount of bacon you add is totally up to preference, but anywhere from half a pound to a whole pound will work for a pot of chili.