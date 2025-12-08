The Best Diner In Every US State, Hands Down
There's something timeless and comforting about a great diner, whether it's a neon-lit classic serving bottomless coffee or a modern twist on the greasy spoon. Across the United States, diners capture the spirit of their communities, offering everything from legendary pancakes to regional specialties that keep locals and travelers coming back. To celebrate these uniquely American institutions, we've rounded up the best diners in every state.
This list was carefully curated using a combination of social media buzz, online reviews, and recognition from both local and national media. We examined award winners, reader favorites, and long-standing neighborhood staples to make sure each pick reflects authentic praise and consistent quality.
From bustling urban counters to quiet roadside gems, these diners represent the flavors, stories, and traditions that define their corners of the country. Whether you're planning a cross-country road trip or simply looking for a must-try spot close to home, this guide highlights the top diners worth visiting from coast to coast.
Alabama: Salem's Diner in Homewood
Salem's Diner has been serving up delicious, hearty breakfasts and lunches in the Birmingham suburbs for over 20 years. In that time, it has earned acclaim from both local and national publications, and was even praised as having "the best Philly cheesesteak I've ever tasted" (including in Philadelphia) by former late-night host Craig Ferguson. It's kept up its quality and charm, as locals on Reddit still recommend it as the best diner around.
(205) 877-8797
2913 18th St S, Homewood, AL 35209
Alaska: Harley's Old Thyme Cafe in Anchorage
For home-style Southern cooking in the far north, check out Harley's Old Thyme Cafe in Anchorage. The strip-mall spot is particularly loved for its breakfast options, like omelets and pancakes, but don't sleep on the lunch options, like brisket, chicken-fried steak, and pan-fried catfish, either. The low-key family vibe creates an ideal space for locals and visitors to relax and get out of the cold.
(907) 349-8878
7550 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Welcome Diner in Phoenix
Nestled in the heart of Phoenix, Welcome Diner is a retro, 1945-era eatery with counter seating and — as the name suggests — a welcoming atmosphere. The cozy spot offers made-from-scratch comfort food inspired by Creole and Sonoran cuisine and prepared using locally-sourced ingredients. Locals on Reddit say it's the best authentic diner and love that it's open late on the weekends. It's also got a second, equally retro location in Tucson.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Ozark Cafe in Jasper
Established in 1909, Ozark Cafe is the second-oldest continuously operating restaurant in Arkansas. Locals say it provides a real Ozark experience, with down-home Southern cooking in a beautiful and historic small town. Despite its location off the beaten path, it's earned national acclaim, landing spots on numerous "best of" lists from various publications and appearing on Travel Channel's "Man V. Food."
https://www.facebook.com/ozarkcafe.jasper/
(870) 446-2976
107 E Court St, Jasper, AR 72641
California: Pann's Restaurant in Los Angeles
For a true classic diner experience in Los Angeles, there's no better spot than Pann's Restaurant. If the retro-futuristic joint looks familiar, it's because it's been featured in several films and is also considered one of the best examples of Googie architecture, according to the LA Times. Aside from the history of the place, it's loved by both locals and tourists for its all-day breakfast and original fried chicken.
(323) 776-3770
6710 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Colorado: Pete's Kitchen in Denver
A surprising number of diners have Greek roots, and Pete's Kitchen in Denver is one of these. The family-owned, decades-old spot has become a Denver landmark. It offers both traditional American fare like burgers and fried chicken, as well as Greek classics, like gyros. Open 24 hours on the weekends, it's a beloved no-frills diner, with one local Redditor joking, "My allegiance lies fully with Pete's."
https://www.petesrestaurants.com/petes-kitchen
(303) 321-3139
1962 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Connecticut: Stamford Diner in Stamford
The Stamford Diner is a family-friendly spot that's made a name for itself in Connecticut. Frequently ranked one of the best diners in the state, the chill, retro eatery is known for its Sunday Brunch, extensive menu, and late-night hours. Stamford Diner was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2020, where Guy Fieri praised it for its matzoh ball soup, in particular.
(203) 348-7000
135 Harvard Ave, Stamford, CT 06902
Delaware: Odessa Diner in Middletown
Tucked off of Dupont Parkway in Middletown, you'll find Odessa Diner. This spot doesn't have flashy chrome or vibrant neon. Instead, it's a cozy, rustic, community-oriented spot that locals on social media say provides a truly family-like atmosphere. Odessa Diner uses fresh, high-quality ingredients for its traditional American breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but no matter what you're there for, make sure you order some scrapple fries.
https://www.facebook.com/odessadiner/
(302) 349-7410
3147 Dupont Pkwy, Middletown, DE 19709
Florida: Chug's Diner in Miami
Most restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide are high-end, gourmet spots, but that's just one thing that sets Chug's Diner in Miami apart. Granted a Bib Gourmand award for the last several years, the Cuban-American spot is known for a laid-back, tropical atmosphere and a hybrid menu that reflects the area's large Latin population. While it's hard to go wrong with anything on the menu at Chug's, the Michelin Guide specifically recommends the oxtail ajiaco, a type of Colombian stew.
(786) 353-2940
3444 Main Hwy, Suite 21, Miami, FL 33133
Georgia: Marietta Diner in Marietta
You know a place has got to be good when it's featured on Food Network, not just once, but multiple times. Marietta Diner has scored a spot on four episodes of Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," where it's been praised for its classic diner vibes and American-Greek menu. Step inside the chrome-plated, 24-hour restaurant for everything from breakfast staples to seafood to barbecued ribs to pastichio, a specialty Greek lasagna.
https://www.mariettadiner.com/
(770) 423-9390
306 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Hawaii: Highway Inn in Waipahu
Highway Inn in Hawaii isn't your stereotypical diner. You won't find any retro touches here, and classic diner fare like burgers takes up just a small section of the menu. Instead, the diner uses warm wood and soft greens to create a relaxing but energizing atmosphere in which to serve classic Hawaiian dishes. The original Waipahu location opened in 1947, and made an appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" back in 2010, impressing Guy Fieri with its beef pipikaula.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Jimmy's Down the Street in Coeur d'Alene
Tucked in Coeur d'Alene, a picturesque lakeside mountain town, is Jimmy's Down the Street. This hole-in-the-wall spot gives off kitchy in the best way, with bright colors, murals on the walls, and a warm, friendly atmosphere. When Guy Fieri paid the spot a visit in 2010, he praised the chicken 'n' dumplings, but locals online rave about the breakfast items like the Jimmy's Chimichanga and the Benedicts.
https://jimmysdownthestreet.com/
(208) 765-3868
1613 Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois: Diner Grill in Chicago
Located right off West Irving Avenue, not far from the shore of Lake Michigan, the Diner Grill first opened in 1937. After a devastating fire in 2016, the restaurant rebuilt, allowing it to keep serving Chicago residents 24/7. However, it's not just nostalgia keeping the place going (though there's plenty of that). Locals highly recommend stopping in for the Slinger breakfast plate or one of the diner's many burger options.
(773) 248-2030
1635 Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Indiana: Historic Steer-In in Indianapolis
Indy's Historic Steer-In, usually just referred to as the Steer-In, has undergone many iterations over the decades, but still maintains its downhome charm. Part diner, part drive-in, the popular neighborhood fixture offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner made from original family recipes. Guy Fieri has featured the Steer-In on DDD twice, once for the meatball sandwich and again for the beef and noodle dish.
(317) 356-0996
5130 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Iowa: Drake Diner in Des Moines
Drake Diner in Des Moines opened in 1987, but it has a distinctly mid-century vibe. It describes itself as an upscale retro diner serving classic comfort food with a chrome facade, neon accent lights, cozy booths, and an extensive menu. Start your morning with all-day breakfast, grab a burger for lunch, or swing by for a late-night shake (locals recommend the cake shake), all with a side of nostalgia and friendly service.
(515) 277-1111
1111 25th St, Des Moines, IA 50311
Kansas: Doo-Dah Diner in Wichita
Wichita's Doo-Dah Diner may have flown under the radar at one time, but after winning awards and landing on several "best of" lists, it's become a popular destination for those looking for a cozy spot for classic comfort food. From amazing eggs Benedict and delicious biscuits and gravy to lunch classics like meatloaf and cheeseburgers, the menu here ensures you'll leave satisfied.
(316) 265-7011
206 E Kellogg St, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Cliffside Diner in Frankfort
Cliffside Diner doesn't look like much on the outside, and you'd be forgiven for driving right past this small spot. Inside, you'll find a distinct, 1950s vibe — not the glamorized chrome, but a more homestyle, Norman Rockwell atmosphere. That makes sense, since the spot opened in 1948 and continues to maintain its small-town charm. While probably best known for its burgers, the menu here also includes classics like chili dogs and patty melts.
(502) 352-2454
175 Old Lawrenceburg Rd, Frankfort, KY 40601
Louisiana: Strawn's Eat Shop Too in Shreveport
Strawn's Eat Shop Too is the second in the Strawn's chain, but it's probably the most popular. The local chain opened in 1944, and since then, its restaurants — in particular, Strawn's Eat Shop Too — have won several awards and been featured in multiple publications. The low-key, no-frills diners serve up classic breakfast and lunch comfort options, or you can just pop in for a slice of Strawn's legendary pie.
Multiple locations
Maine: A1 Diner in Gardiner
Located inside a renovated dining car, A1 Diner retains much of its original vintage charm. Locals say that while it might appear to be a tourist trap, the food A1 serves is genuinely delicious. You'll find brunch on Sundays, and the rest of the week, classic breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. When Guy Fieri visited the diner back in his first season of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," he was particularly impressed by the Mojito-glazed duck.
https://www.facebook.com/A1Diner/
(207) 582-4804
3 Bridge St, Gardiner, ME 04345
Maryland: Broadway Diner in Baltimore
Baltimore's Broadway Diner is nowhere near New York City, but the spot works to channel NYC dinner vibes with retro chrome and neon decor. It offers a variety of comfort food options, and as a bonus, it's open 24 hours. Like many other spots on this list, it was also featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," with the episode showcasing the diner's Broadway Festival seafood dish.
(410) 631-5666
6501 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Galley Diner in South Boston
In an area full of gleaming retro diners, Galley Diner in South Boston offers a more subdued, hole-in-the-wall vibe. The cozy, no-frills spot is best known for its all-day breakfast, which is what landed it on Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" in 2011. The corned beef hash is a popular favorite, but you'll also find options like the steak and cheese bomb omelette, eggs benedict, plus a variety of sandwiches for lunch.
(617) 464-1024
11 P St, South Boston, MA 02127
Michigan: Dime Store in Detroit
Located in the heart of downtown Detroit, Dime store gives a chic, airy twist to a typical diner experience. The brunch here gets a lot of love with a menu full of benedicts and omelets, but the spot also offers a great lunch. Both Dime Store locations were chosen for best diner by readers of the "Detroit Metro Times," and the eatery has also earned praise from publications like The New York Times.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Ideal Diner in Minneapolis
Minneapolis residents only have two primary complaints about Ideal Diner: first, that it's not open 24/7; and second, that it's so popular, it's hard to get a seat. The cozy spot first opened in Minneapolis's historic Logan Park neighborhood in 1949 and is quickly identifiable by the building's sunny yellow accents. For breakfast, check out one of the many home-style breakfast plates, or stop in for a variety of burgers and sandwiches around lunch time.
(612) 789-7630
1314 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: Ajax Diner in Oxford
Ajax Diner makes the list of the country's few Michelin-recommended diners. Launched in 1997 and named for the founder's grandfather (not the Greek figure), the Oxford spot is loved for its Southern soul food. Michelin Guide recommends the fried catfish and chicken and dumplings, but it's hard to go wrong with anything the diner has to offer, from burgers to po' boys to chicken pot pie.
(662) 232-8880
118 Courthouse Square, Oxford, MS 38655
Missouri: Oscar's Classic Diner in Jefferson City
According to locals, there's no better place for homestyle food than Oscar's Classic Diner in Jefferson City. Offering an unassuming diner atmosphere with a bit of a retro twist, Oscar's serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus a special family-style dinner on Sundays. The spot opened in 1948 and remains a local favorite thanks to its consistently friendly staff and perfectly-seasoned dishes.
https://oscarsclassicdiner.com/
(573) 659-0006
2118 Schotthill Woods Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Montana: Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls
Roadhouse Diner is what you get when you combine '50s diner touches with an Old West cabin setting. Located in Great Falls along the Lewis and Clark Trail, the diner is known for its locally-sourced burgers, like the Death by Bacon and Hillbilly Sweet-n-Spicy ("Supernatural" fans may especially enjoy the Winchester). Roadhouse Diner has been featured on Food Network, in "Travel & Leisure" magazine and in several other publications.
(406) 788-8839
613 15th St N, Great Falls, MT 59401
Nebraska: Hi-Way Diner in Lincoln
Despite its location in Lincoln, Hi-Way Diner is exactly what you'd expect a low-key small town diner to be. The slightly retro, no-frills decor sets the charm, but the friendly service and delicious menu are what really elevate the spot. While the lunch and dinner options, like sandwiches and burgers, are great, the all-day breakfast is what's kept customers coming back for over 35 years.
https://hiwaydinerlincoln.com/
(402) 423-6066
2105 Nebraska Pkwy, Lincoln, NE 68502
Nevada: Lou's Diner in Las Vegas
The family-owned Lou's Diner opened in 1969 and has since become an indisputable part of Las Vegas history. Located off the strip, Lou's is a favorite of locals and tourists alike for its all-day breakfast, low prices, and huge portions. The spot leans heavily into its homey vibe with walls full of photos and knick-knacks; it even recommends diners leave a mug so it's there for them next time they visit.
(702) 870-1876
431 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
New Hampshire: Fat Dog Kitchen in Dover
Fat Dog Kitchen in Dover has become so popular that it recently relocated to a larger space. The spot puts an emphasis on comfort, offering a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere and a menu full of classic and creative breakfast and lunch dishes. Viewers of the local ABC affiliate, KMUR 9, voted it the state's best diner. Locals say that, even if there's a line, it's worth the wait.
https://www.fatdogkitchen.com/
(603) 516-0106
99 Oak St, Dover, NH 03820
New Jersey: Tick Tock Diner in Clifton
New Jersey isn't a huge state, but it boasts over 500 diners, leading to the nickname "the diner capital of the world." As a result, everyone has differing opinions on which is the best, but one that's consistently earned praise and accolades since it opened in 1948 is Tick Tock Diner. While it's evolved and expanded over the years, it still holds on to its retro vibe and offers quality food, generous portions, and low prices.
https://www.ticktockdiner.com/
Multiple locations
New Mexico: 66 Diner in Albuquerque
Located inside a historic renovated service station that once sat along Route 66, 66 Diner has been serving the Albuquerque area for nearly 40 years. Locals love it for items like the Albuquerque turkey sandwich and peach cobbler, and say that while it may be a bit of a tourist trap, it's still legit. The family-owned diner pays homage to its roots in both name and the '50s decor, proving that while Route 66 may be gone, it's far from forgotten.
(505) 247-1421
1405 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Jackson Hole in New York City
Jackson Hole wasn't always named after the Wyoming city — first, it was called Airline Diner due to its proximity to LaGuardia. It eventually joined the local Jackson Hole chain, and today, it's the only location still open in New York City. Locals say the 1950s-style diner is a go-to, especially for burgers. Similar to California's Pann's Restaurant, the retro vibe has made it a prime filming location for movies like "Goodfellas."
Multiple location
North Carolina: Elmo's Diner in Durham
Elmo's Diner is a warm, unassuming spot located just a few blocks from the Duke East campus. It's known best for its all-day breakfast, which has won it many awards in its 20-year history. When Rachel Ray visited during season one of her show, "$40 a Day," her dish of choice was the Southern-style grits filled with cheddar, ham, and jalapeno peppers. That being said, don't skip out on Elmo's lunch fare with a menu including homestyle dishes, like meatloaf and roast turkey.
(919) 416-3823
776 9th St, Durham, NC 27705
North Dakota: The Shack on Broadway in Fargo
The Shack on Broadway isn't a shack, but it is located on Broadway–in Fargo, not NYC. It serves up homestyle lunch and dinner meals, but it's the brunch that really makes it shine. Whether you're looking for omelettes, pancakes, or eggs benedict, locals say nothing beats The Shack. For those in pursuit of more of an evening meal, one local Redditor adds that The Shack's patty melts are killer.
https://www.shackonbroadway.com/
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: DK Diner in Grandview Heights
Opened in 1978, DK Diner is a small mom-and-pop serving classic comfort food in the suburbs of Columbus. Locals love it for the all-day breakfast, including dishes like the breakfast tacos, breakfast burritos, and biscuits and gravy. However, it has one more trick up its sleeve that truly sets it apart: incredible fresh donuts, ranging from classics like cinnamon sugar and glazed to specialty and gourmet options.
(614) 488-5160
1715 W 3rd Ave, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Oklahoma: Sherri's Diner in Oklahoma City
Sherri's Diner may be somewhat tucked away in Oklahoma City, but its baby-pink facade is hard to miss. The down-to-earth spot has been serving delicious breakfast and burgers since 1988. Walking inside is like stepping back into the '50s, but in a small-town, cozy way. Locals say that everything at Sherri's is really good and the portions are hearty.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Sherris-Diner-100063647457227/
(405) 634-4796
704 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109
Oregon: Stepping Stone Cafe in Portland
There's pancakes, and then there's "mancakes," giant versions of the breakfast staple that earned Stepping Stone Cafe a spot on "Man V. Food." The old-school spot in Portland has more to offer, though, with locals on Reddit saying it has "wonderful, wonderful diner food" and that it's "by far the best for breakfast." Though the mancakes are how the diner made its name, another Food Network show, "Guilty Pleasures," recommends trying the banana nut bread French toast.
http://www.steppingstonecafe.com/
(503) 222-1132
2390 NW Quimby St, Portland, OR 97210
Pennsylvania: Penrose Diner in Philadelphia
Penrose Diner may have an updated look, but the spot's been serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner to South Philly for over half a century. Portions here are massive, whether you're stopping by for a breakfast of omelets or French toast or coming in for one of the dinner specials, like the roasted turkey dinner. The relaxed atmosphere, delicious food, and fresh baked goods make it the perfect stop for brunch or a post-game meal.
(215) 465-1097
2016 Penrose Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Rhode Island: Seaplane Diner in Providence
Seaplane Diner is a cozy Providence spot that combines retro diner decor with coastal New England charm. You'll find classic homestyle diner fare here, like pancakes and omelets for breakfast and burgers and sandwiches for lunch, but on Fridays, Seaplane also serves fresh seafood, including clamcakes, fish and chips, and fried calamari. Locals on Reddit say it's hands-down the best diner in the state.
https://www.facebook.com/seaplanediner/
(401) 941-9547
307 Allens Ave, Providence, RI 02905
South Carolina: Early Bird Diner in Charleston
If Early Bird Diner sounds like a breakfast spot, that's because that's primarily what it is. The colorful, quirky diner serves breakfast all day -– when Guy Fieri visited, he raved about the chicken and waffles -– as well as a Sunday brunch. However, it does offer lunch options like burgers, sandwiches, and fried pork chops (another Fieri favorite). Over on Reddit, locals say the food is amazing, and the spot is the closest you'll find to a traditional diner in the area.
https://www.earlybirddiner.com/
(843) 277-2353
1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
South Dakota: Phillips Avenue Diner in Sioux Falls
Located inside a renovated Airstream, Phillips Avenue Diner has a storied history. Today, it sits in the heart of downtown Sioux Falls, where it serves up delicious diner classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Popular dishes at the retro spot include the loaded Elvis waffle and sunrise waffle, the spicy G burger, and more unique options like jambalaya and poutine.
https://www.phillipsavenuediner.com/
(605) 335-4977
121 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Elliston Place Soda Shop in Nashville
Nashville is famous for "meat and threes," plates that include one main meat and three sides, and one spot that helped start this trend is Elliston Place Soda Shop. Founded in 1939, the spot is far more than just a soda shop. While it underwent some renovations and updates a few years back, it still serves its classic diner menu and incredible homemade pies, and locals call it a Nashville icon.
https://ellistonplacesodashop.com/
(615) 327-1090
2105 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Magnolia Cafe in Austin
If you're looking for a late-night bite in Austin, check out Magnolia Cafe. The quirky, cozy spot has been serving the South Congress area since 1988, and is open until midnight on weekdays and 24 hours on weekends. The giant gingerbread banana pancakes are a popular dish, and when Guy Fieri visited, he particularly liked the Ernesto benedict, which is served during weekend brunch.
https://www.magnoliacafeaustin.com/
(512) 445-0000
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Utah: Ruth's Diner in Salt Lake City
Calling Ruth's Diner historic would be an understatement — it started in 1930, making it the second-oldest restaurant in Utah. The restaurant is part renovated trolley car, but additions over the years have expanded the space. The menu covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner; according to "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," locals love the braised chicken and Grandma Claire's Baked Mac and Cheese. Ruth's also offers bar service and hosts live music events.
(801) 582-5807
4160 Emigration Canyon Rd, Emigration Canyon, UT 84108
Vermont: Handy's Lunch in Burlington
Located near the shore of Lake Champlain, Handy's Lunch has been offering classic breakfast and lunch fare since 1945. The no-frills spot is famous for its chili-topped Texas dog, but also offers a variety of burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast options, and locals say serving sizes are great. They also mention they love the community atmosphere the diner offers, and say it provides a small-town vibe within a big city.
https://handyslunch.wordpress.com/
(802) 864-5963
74 Maple St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Dot's Back Inn in Richmond
Nestled in Northern Richmond, Dot's Back Inn is a quintessential, low-key spot for classic comfort food. Though it opened back in 1990, the Dot's still wins awards, like landing on the 2025 "Best of Richmond" list from "Style Weekly." It's also been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" twice, where Guy Fieri highlighted the black bean corn cakes and chicken MacArthur pasta.
https://www.facebook.com/Dotsbackinn
(804) 266-3167
4030 MacArthur Ave, Richmond, VA 23227
Washington: Beth's Cafe in Seattle
Beth's Cafe first opened in 1954, and it's cemented itself as a Seattle icon. Located just blocks from Green Lake, the current owner describes the vibe as something like a punk-rock Wafflehouse. The spot is loved for its late-night hours on the weekends and its enormous 12-egg omelet, which landed it on "Man V. Food." That's just one of many TV appearances, however; it's also been featured on Food Network several times, as well as on TLC.
(206) 408-1466
7311 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
West Virginia: Dairy Creme Corner in Fairmont
Dairy Cream Corner is a family-friendly, seasonal roadside diner nestled in the heart of Appalachia. The family-owned spot offers a slice of small-town Americana, serving burgers and hot dogs in a space decorated with vintage photographs and checkered tablecloths. Of course, Dairy Cream Corner is most famous for its massive servings of soft-serve ice cream and variety of ice cream treats. The diner is open from March through October.
(304) 366-6809
187 Homewood Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554
Wisconsin: Fair Oaks Diner in Madison
Located on Fair Oaks Avenue in the Starkweather neighborhood of Madison is Fair Oaks Diner. Though its hours are limited, the low-key, retro spot offers a solid menu of classic diner food. Locals love the breakfast options like the giant pancakes and the Bomblet omelet, as well as the low prices, 1950s decor, and no-frills, greasy spoon vibe.
(608) 216-5160
44 S Fair Oaks Ave, Madison, WI 53704
Wyoming: J's Prairie Rose in Laramie
The pink exterior of J's Prairie Rose makes it hard to miss, which is a good thing. Nestled not far from the University of Wyoming, the cheery, welcoming spot offers breakfast and lunch each day of the week, plus dinner on Fridays. When Guy Fieri visited, he spotlighted the breakfast burritos and from-scratch pie, but it's hard to go wrong with any of the diner's comfort staples.
(307) 745-8140
410 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
Diners are a dime a dozen in the U.S., so finding the best diner in every state wasn't easy, especially in states like New Jersey. Because of this, we needed to strategize accordingly.
To tackle this task, I took to the internet, combing through social media posts on sites like Reddit and Facebook and looking for highlights, awards, and features from local and national media. We also took appearances on shows like, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," into account for reputability.