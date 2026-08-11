Irresistibly Smoky Cornbread Is Just One Overlooked Cooking Method Away

Once you've got your cornbread batter all mixed, you just have to get it into the cast iron pan and onto the grill. But even that can pose a challenge, heavy as the pan is, and splashy as the batter can be. Unless you're some kind of champion body-building tightrope walker, it's best to transport the prepared batter and the greased cast iron to your grilling area and pour it in right there.

Grilling the cornbread is most easily achieved on something like a temperature-controlled gas grill rather than on a less-predictable charcoal one. However, the latter is possible if you create a multi-zone grill setup, much like you would for a properly cooked burger. In either case, you'll have to use indirect heat to ensure the cornbread doesn't burn, and grill thermometers like Weber's Instant-Read Thermometer Probe can be a huge help for reaching your intended temperature.

Hitting that sweet spot might be more straightforward with gas, but it can be done with some charcoal trial and error. Once your grill reaches a consistent 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, the cornbread will finish in about 30 to 40 minutes (check that a toothpick comes out clean). It's always a good idea to start checking for doneness about two-thirds of the way through your projected bake time when trying a new technique, particularly one that tinkers with a somewhat unusual heat source. Once you've mastered the basics, you can incorporate all kinds of creative cornbread ingredients.