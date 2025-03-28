Here's How To Set Up Your Charcoal Grill For A Properly Cooked Burger

One of the great things about a gas grill is the ability to create different heating zones. Most grills have three to four burners, allowing you to create three to four zones of heat. You can grill burgers on one side, move them to a different zone to melt the cheese, and toast buns on a third zone. But grilling traditionalists argue that nothing tastes quite the same as a charcoal-grilled burger. Since charcoal can reach higher temperatures than gas, hamburger meat can get a better sear and a smokier flavor. But by placing your coals in the right configuration, you can have the best of both worlds.

Setting up different zones on a charcoal grill allows you to cook with both direct and indirect heat. Direct heat is when you cook directly over the heat source, i.e. the flames or hot coals. This is the best method for small, individual portions of food which cook quickly, such as burgers, chicken parts, and fish fillets. Because the pieces are small, the heat can get to the center so everything is cooked. Indirect heat is similar to roasting; the food is close but not directly on top of the heat source. Indirect heat cooks more evenly so it is better for larger portions of food that need more time to cook — think whole chickens or fish, a large steak, or racks of ribs. Using direct heat on these foods risks burning some parts while leaving others undercooked.