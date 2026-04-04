Add A Spoonful Of This To Your Cornbread Batter And Taste The Magic
If there's any dish that captures the heart of American cooking, then it has to be cornbread. A staple of Southern cuisine, cornbread boasts the perfect balance: it's sweet, savory, and just tangy enough to leave you craving another bite. Irresistibly crumbly on the outside, but still beautifully soft on the inside, it's the kind of side dish the works with almost everything — chili, beans, barbecue, mac and cheese, pulled pork, you name it! However, we bet you never knew that bacon grease is one of the creative ingredients you should be adding to cornbread batter for a burst of flavor.
Tips like this are exactly why throwing out your bacon grease is a huge mistake. Adding bacon fat to the batter will not only infuse the cornbread with an unmatched depth and smokiness, but it will also result in the crispiest, crunchiest crust you've ever tasted. Plus, an added bonus: using bacon grease to coat your cast iron skillet will prevent the cornbread from sticking to it. It will moreover boost the dish's overall flavor, while keeping the cornbread extra moist.
The reason for all of this is that bacon grease is an excellent flavor carrier. And this isn't a random myth, it's actually backed by science. Research suggests aromatic and flavor compounds (glutamates in particular) tend to bind to fat molecules. These compounds are then gradually released during chewing. This is why fat enhances both texture and flavor perception, while adding a rich, savory umami note to any dish — cornbread included.
Bacon grease is an incredibly versatile ingredient
Bacon grease isn't limited only to cornbread and other baked goods. As a matter of fact, it works as a more flavorful substitute for olive oil and other cooking fats. It's perfect for roasting vegetables like broccoli, carrots, or green beans, preparing a rich gravy or soup base, or even searing a nice piece of steak.
But if you've already decided to give this cornbread variation a try, you can start by mixing together some cornmeal, baking soda, and salt. Then add a couple of eggs and buttermilk, and keep stirring the mixture until the batter becomes smooth. Now for the main part: heat a spoonful of bacon fat in a cast iron skillet and once it hits the right temperature, mix a part of it into the batter. All that's left to do then is to pour the batter into the skillet and bake it at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, until it develops a nice golden crust.
And if you're in the mood to experiment, don't forget that sun-dried tomatoes and peppers make a great addition to cornbread. Garlic butter is another great choice — add this savory, buttery topping to your cornbread and thank us later. At the same time, crab and shrimp are both excellent toppings. Ultimately, if you're looking for a sweeter twist and a juicier texture, you can never go wrong with figs or peaches.