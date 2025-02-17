Dry, Crumbly Cornbread? Head To Your Pantry For This Popular Canned Ingredient

Whether it's the dead of winter or a warm summer evening, the chili-cornbread combo is timelessly satisfying. Warm, filling, savory chili and sweet cornbread slathered in butter and honey are a match made in heaven. But if your cornbread falls apart the second you try to spread butter on it, or crumbles into your chili unbidden, the combo of sticky fingers and, if you're serving kids, a crumb-covered floor might spoil your otherwise perfect meal. So, how do you take cornbread, a dish made to be light and flaky, and make sure it's moist enough to stay together?

There are all sorts of hacks for making your boxed cornbread the best it can be, but one of the most effective is stirring in one simple pantry ingredient that adds not just moisture, but flavor as well: creamed corn. Half a can of this combination of sweetcorn and a milky liquid mixed into your batter will transform cornbread that falls apart into a more cake-like dish. As an added bonus, it can add a new texture with some added crunch and creaminess — and rest assured, you (and maybe even your toddler?) can spread butter on the bread successfully with minimal crumbling.