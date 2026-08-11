20 Tasty Seasonings To Try In Your Next Store-Bought Tomato Pasta Sauce

There are countless store-bought marinara sauces on the market, so finding one that perfectly satisfies your tastebuds requires a decent amount of trial and error. However, if you want to avoid taste-testing multiple brands of jarred pasta sauce until you find "the one," you can simply upgrade any reliable variety with one or more of your favorite seasonings. Since most jarred tomato sauces are composed of basic ingredients, such as whole, peeled tomatoes, olive oil, salt, and garlic, you can easily enhance your next store-bought jar in more ways than one.

Whether you enjoy pasta sauce with a more traditional Italian flavor to make classic weeknight bolognese and homemade lasagna, or feel open to trying new seasonings and spices for a whole new experience, you have many worthwhile options at your disposal. We've highlighted a list of 20 ingredients that give your next store-bought jar a worthwhile upgrade. Better yet, there's an even mix of reliable add-ins and more complex spices you may not have thought to add to this premade staple. Give one or more of these additions a try to see how extra ingredients can change store-bought tomato sauce for the better.