This Korean Condiment Is The Unexpected Secret To Better Store-Bought Tomato Sauce

Store-bought tomato sauce is a pantry staple for a reason. Sometimes, you just want to cut to the chase and pour a can or jar of tomato sauce into a pan rather than spend time prepping fresh tomatoes for your meal. Having tomato sauce on hand makes preparing meals on busy days quicker and less of a hassle, but on its own, the flavors can be quite dull, depending on the brand you reach for. Cooking with store-bought tomato sauce calls for reinforcements in the flavor department, and there is no shortage of simple hacks to boost its flavor. However, there is one spicy condiment that warrants being added to this list, especially if you're a fiend for fusion cuisine. Meet gochujang: A staple in almost every Korean household, it imparts a delectable balance of sweet, spicy, and umami flavor along with an eye-catching red hue. Gochujang is a fermented Korean chili paste that is savored in a variety of dishes, including stews, noodles, and rice-based ones.

While the idea of mixing a fermented chili paste into tomato sauce might seem blasphemous to some purists, this combination works wonders on the plate. Adding gochujang is about more than just making the sauce spicier. Rather, it adds depths of complexity with its sweet, savory, spicy, and salty notes that enhance even a basic tomato sauce with just a spoonful. So, if you're looking to try something new in the kitchen and put a Korean-inspired spin on your tomato-based meals, let gochujang be your go-to.