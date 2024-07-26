Make Store-Bought Pasta Sauce Taste Homemade With This Chef Pro-Tip

If you're anything like most foodies, pasta likely has a regular spot in your weeknight at-home dinner rotation. From mac and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, to lasagna, there's nothing more crowd pleasing and comforting than whipping up a meal by boiling some boxed noodles and popping open a jarred sauce, plus adding some variety of cheese and veggies on top. While easy pasta dinners will always be a staple, we all know there's a big difference between the usual at-home meal you're making from store-bought ingredients and the most elevated, memorable, restaurant-made pasta sauces you've enjoyed.

Luckily, if you don't have time to make your own homemade red sauce, there are a few doable tips and tricks to dress up your basic jarred sauce into something that tastes as professionally made as what you'd get from an award-winning restaurant. In Chowhound's interview with Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and Host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, he exclusively breaks down how you can easily elevate any basic store-bought jarred sauce with a few basic add-ins. These ingredients, which you probably already have in the kitchen, lend the complexity and depth of flavors you'd expect from restaurant-quality sauce without having to leave the house. No matter the starting point of sauce you're working with, be it a low-end grocery store brand or a higher-end jarred option, it's all about the additions. Chef Mirabile recommends fresh basil and pepper, explaining that you'd be surprised what these two powerhouse ingredients do to liven up any basic red sauce.

