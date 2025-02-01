Lets start with a nice warm bowl of pasta. You might not think that Chinese five spice blend would work with Italian fare but with the right ingredients, the spice blend can truly take your pasta to the next level. It isn't appropriate for every occasion, of course. It would not necessarily meld with a tomato-based marinara that's already loaded with herbs like parsley and oregano, for example (though you might be able to pull off a five spice bowl of Cincinnati chili). However, it might just be the perfect flourish to a cream-based sauce like Alfredo because it brings both depth and warmth.

It's not an entirely surprising addition, either. Cajun-style Alfredo sauces are certainly not unheard of. This being said, incorporating five spice into pasta isn't as simple as stirring a spoonful into your sauce. You should work to incorporate other flavors that complement the spice blend. Adding sweet Italians sausage to your pasta, for example, can help to bring out richness and meaty umami flavor. It also doesn't hurt that sweet Italian sausage has fennel, so its flavor profile is similar to that of the spice. You can also mix in pumpkin to your sauce, which will complement the spice blend's overlap with pumpkin spice.

If you're looking for something a bit simpler, you could also bloom your spices in a pan with butter and then drizzle over pumpkin or goat cheese ravioli, perhaps with the addition of pancetta or crispy bacon to boot. Of course, this is just the beginning of its pasta-bilities.