3 Unexpected Uses For Chinese Five Spice
Even if you may not have heard of Chinese five spice, you've certainly tried foods that incorporate it. The spice blend consists of, you guessed it, five spices: cloves, cinnamon, star anise, fennel, and Szechuan peppercorns. However, recipes do vary, and many include additional ingredients such as ginger, orange peel, and nutmeg. It offers a warm mix of flavors that combines the five essential tastes — sweet, sour, bitter, savory, and salty. With a rich, aromatic flavor, Chinese five spice rivals the ubiquitous pumpkin spice in terms of coziness.
It is most often used in soups, or as a component of a marinade or rub for hearty meats such as pork or beef. But this is not the end of Chinese five spice's gustatory scope. It is, in addition to being warm, aromatic, and spicy, a great addition to a number of foods both sweet and savory. You simply need to know how to meld its earthy base with the right flavor profiles. If you do, you might just be surprised at the dishes that could benefit from the addition of this spice blend, from a plate of creamy chicken Alfredo pasta to a bowl of simple ice cream. Let's explore some unexpected uses for that all-encompassing spice mix.
Pasta
Lets start with a nice warm bowl of pasta. You might not think that Chinese five spice blend would work with Italian fare but with the right ingredients, the spice blend can truly take your pasta to the next level. It isn't appropriate for every occasion, of course. It would not necessarily meld with a tomato-based marinara that's already loaded with herbs like parsley and oregano, for example (though you might be able to pull off a five spice bowl of Cincinnati chili). However, it might just be the perfect flourish to a cream-based sauce like Alfredo because it brings both depth and warmth.
It's not an entirely surprising addition, either. Cajun-style Alfredo sauces are certainly not unheard of. This being said, incorporating five spice into pasta isn't as simple as stirring a spoonful into your sauce. You should work to incorporate other flavors that complement the spice blend. Adding sweet Italians sausage to your pasta, for example, can help to bring out richness and meaty umami flavor. It also doesn't hurt that sweet Italian sausage has fennel, so its flavor profile is similar to that of the spice. You can also mix in pumpkin to your sauce, which will complement the spice blend's overlap with pumpkin spice.
If you're looking for something a bit simpler, you could also bloom your spices in a pan with butter and then drizzle over pumpkin or goat cheese ravioli, perhaps with the addition of pancetta or crispy bacon to boot. Of course, this is just the beginning of its pasta-bilities.
Ice cream
Now let's move to the sweeter, cooler side of things. While Chinese five spice, with its warm, earthy flavors, may not seem like a natural addition to frozen desserts, it might just be the kick in the heel that your ice cream has been needing. Flavors such as star anise and cinnamon, of course, are commonly found in ice cream. However, cloves, fennel, and Szechuan peppercorns might seem to be a jarring pairing for the dessert at first. However, this need not be the case. And there are many ways in which to incorporate the spice blend into the dish. For starters, you can use it as the base flavor for your ice cream, or pair it with other flavors such as pumpkin, vanilla, or even citrus (orange and five spice work exceptionally well together).
Or, if you're not looking to break out your ice cream machine, you can always bring the five spice to your ice cream via toppings. Adding warm nuts toasted with maple syrup and tossed in the spice blend can make even the simplest ice cream turn into a sophisticated dessert. You can also incorporate the blend into a caramel or dulce de leche sauce to top. You can serve this as is — atop a simple bowl of vanilla ice cream — or combine with a bit of orange zest, or even a sprinkling of crispy pancetta for an unexpected melding of sweet and salty.
Cake
A cake incorporated with spices is nothing new. In fact, there is a whole genre of cakes based on the incorporation of spice blends, such as hummingbird and carrot cake. These cakes already use spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. So, why not take your spice cake a step further and make that a Chinese five spice cake? You might be surprised at how tasty the results are.
Granted, the flavors of carrot cake don't precisely map on to the flavors of Chinese five spice. After all, the latter incorporates the additional complex flavors of fennel and Szechuan peppercorn as well, which are often used in savory recipes. To make these flavors really work within the context of a cake, it might be useful to add other ingredients that are often paired with the spice blend, such as ginger and citrus fruits. Making a ginger cream cheese frosting, for example, can really upgrade your cake and tie these flavors together. You can also add an orange compote or marmalade filling that can help set off the flavors of your spice blend.
This doesn't mean you need to abandon the staple additions to spice cake, either. Raisins and walnuts, for example, also work well with the flavors of Chinese five spice. That said, you don't need to follow just the spice cake template. Adding Chinese five spice to an orange or pineapple upside down cake would also make for a wonderful twist on a classic.