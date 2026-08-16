6 Benefits (And 7 Disadvantages) Of Using A Gas Stove

Choosing which type of cooktop you want for your space — whether you're shopping for a replacement for your current range or making a list of likes and dislikes in homes you're looking at purchasing – is not something to take lightly. Part of this is functional, as you want to invest in a cooktop that's right for your needs, experience, and space (not to mention, one that you genuinely enjoy using), and part of it is financial, as choosing the wrong cooktop can be a costly mistake both in the short- and long-term.

Gas may appear to come with more caveats and tradeoffs than other stoves. And as a shopper, you should know everything you can about this popular type of cooktop before you take the plunge and buy one for yourself. As such, we wanted to get insight from an expert as to the biggest advantages and disadvantages of gas stoves. We reached out to Brit Angelesco, executive vice president of ZLINE. She shared both the great things and the not-so-great things about gas stoves so that you can be a more informed shopper (or Zillow scroller).