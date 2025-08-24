10 Most Overlooked Fire Hazards In Your Kitchen

You'd think this wouldn't be overlooked, but somehow people still do this. In fact, it was the leading cause of cooking fires in 2021, leading to 37% of kitchen-based blazes. Food can ignite in a pan or boil over onto hot burners and catch fire. Plus, there's the risk of electrical malfunctions, like sparks producing flames, that you won't be able to extinguish if you're not in the kitchen to catch them early.

Fire can start and spread much faster than you expect. That's what happened in a Mesa, AZ, apartment in 2007 when one man left some cooking oil unattended on the stove to take burgers outside to the grill. The oil caught fire while he was outside. In the end, two apartments were burned, and several others had smoke damage, all from just a couple of minutes of not watching the stove. Stay in the kitchen while food cooks. The issue isn't that fires will start — it's that they could start, and you being in the kitchen and monitoring the cooking appliance is the best way to prevent those unexpected problems from getting out of control.

What about slow cookers, which are meant to be left on for hours? Slow cookers are safe to leave unattended only if you use them properly. They have to be on a heat-safe surface, they have to be on low heat, they should not be overfilled, and they need to have proper clearance around them.