Why Your Range Hood Is The Best Defense Against Kitchen Grease Buildup

Kitchen grease is enemy No. 1 when it comes to keeping your kitchen cabinets clean. But this sticky, oily residue is also an inevitable consequence of using your space to prepare food. The act of cooking releases heat and steam into the air along with little droplets of grease. As the greasy steam settles and cools on various surfaces of your kitchen — namely your upper kitchen cabinets — it leaves behind a layer of grease that can ruin your cabinets' finish over time. Though you can quickly and easily degrease your kitchen cabinets with Dawn dish soap, a much better long-term solution is prevention in the form a powerful, efficient range hood.

These large metal awnings suspended over most kitchen cooktops contain a system of ducts, fans, and filters that draw in heat and greasy steam and ventilate it outside your home. This not only keeps your kitchen cooler (especially during the summer), it also traps and eliminates oily residue before it can land on your kitchen cabinets.

Of course, to work as efficiently as possible, you should be cleaning your range hood regularly. Not only does this keep the air in your kitchen a lot cleaner, it helps increase your range hood's total lifespan, which is important since they can be expensive to replace. Regular cleanings also reduce the chance of grease fires occurring in your kitchen.