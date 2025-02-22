Your Glass Stovetop Is Gunky, But Don't Make This Huge Cleaning Mistake

Just as there are many mistakes people can make when cooking on an electric stove, there is an almost equal number of mistakes that can occur when cleaning an electric glass cooktop. Although their sleek appearance makes them a popular kitchen appliance, glass stovetops don't hide grime very well, and things like burned-on food and water stains can easily mar their surfaces. Unfortunately, when things like this happen, many folks reach for a coarse sponge to try and scrub the gunk away, which can actually make things worse.

Heavy-duty scrubbies like Scotch-Brite and scouring pads like steel wool, while good for scrapping away stuck on gunk, can easily scratch up the surface of glass stoves. The scratches, however fine, will stand out from the cooktop's shiny surface and ruin its appearance. Although more of an aesthetic problem at first, they can pose problems over time. For example, micro-scratches created from scrubbing and pans scrapping the surface can weaken the glass as they accumulate. Eventually, this can cause the glass to crack if it becomes weak enough.

That being said, cleaning a glass stovetop doesn't have to be an ordeal. There are many tools designed for glass cooktops that can prevent scratches while removing baked-on gunk and grime.