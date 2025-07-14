9 Effective Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Cool In The Summer

If you have to cook on hot days, it's best to do so outside so you won't have to worry about trapping any of that heat inside and heating up your kitchen. For many, that means breaking out the hot dogs and firing up the grill. While barbecue favorites like dogs, burgers, and brats are all tasty, your grill can cook more than just these classic proteins. You can grill fruits for extra flavorful salads, desserts, and snacks, including watermelon, peaches, and pineapple. If you have a flat-top grill, like a Blackstone, you may want to try cooking a juicy steak on it or taking your pancake breakfast outside. As such, we'd recommend performing all regular grill upkeep, most notably cleaning your grill, before the heat wave hits. After all, no one wants to be painstakingly chiseling stuck-on food off in 100-degree weather.

Grills aren't the only outdoor cooking appliances worth bringing out when the mercury starts to climb. You can pull out your outdoor pizza oven — which can be used for more than just pies. Try cooking bread, roasting vegetables, or preparing succulent wings in it. If you don't want to stand over your appliance as it's cooking — especially if it's quite warm out — you may want to invest in a smoker. Smoked meats can be stored in the fridge and used throughout the week, and once the smoker is up and running, there's very little babysitting you need to do — which means you can lounge by the pool or in the air conditioning.