9 Old-School Pie Flavors That Are Slowly Being Forgotten

Tastes are often fleeting, even when it comes to pie. Sure, we've got our popular varieties: apple, cherry, chocolate, etc. For every one of those seemingly timeless classics, though, there are dozens of other pies that have fallen by the wayside. Some for good reason. Others, though, deserve to be remembered and retried.

Good pies are forgotten for a myriad of reasons. Some were products of particular times that failed to evolve. Others were localized favorites that flashed into the mainstream but couldn't remain there. Many of these pies were created during times of hardship by bakers who sought to make the most of their humble ingredients. Recipes like those can disappear when times are good and may reappear when things go bad.

Every pie has a history and a story. Some of those stories are important, and some pies should be remembered for their stories alone. Other pies deserve to be remembered simply because they taste great: pies where the crust is flaky, the custard is creamy, and the perfectly whipped cream is piled high. I believe the pies below are the rare ones that should be remembered for both reasons. Not only do these nine pies have stories to tell, but they also just happen to be really good pies. Don't let them be lost to history.