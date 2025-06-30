You Can Make This Creamy Old-School Pie With A Pouch Of Kool Aid

Summer is the time when no-bake desserts can truly shine: You can keep that oven turned off and prep work to a minimum. Plus, as is the case with Kool-Aid pie (or these other vintage no-bake desserts), they may be served alongside a dose of nostalgia and with a refreshingly light and creamy texture. The common consensus seems to be that Kool-Aid pie originated in the 1970s — roughly 50 years after Edwin Perkins invented Kool-Aid in Hastings, Nebraska, and at least four years after Cool Whip first hit shelves in 1966. Many social media users recall making this unique pie with their grandmothers back in the day, and some have carried on the tradition themselves. After all, it's only three ingredients (plus a pre-made pie crust), so what's not to love?

To make Kool-Aid pie, all you need to do is blend a packet of Kool-Aid powder into a can of sweetened condensed milk. Fold in a tub of Cool Whip, and place the resulting mixture into a graham cracker crust. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before slicing and serving. It couldn't be easier — and with so many flavors of Kool-Aid to choose from (22, as of June 2025), the pie is extremely customizable. While Kool-Aid, sweetened condensed milk, and whipped cream are the required ingredients, some bakers may add citrus zest and juice to their Kool-Aid creations. And of course, you can garnish the pie with additional swirls of whipped cream and fruit.