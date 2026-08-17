How 10 Old Hollywood Celebrities Preferred To Order Their Steaks

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Even decades after the golden age of Hollywood, old Hollywood celebrities are still emblematic of a high degree of class, sophistication, and glamor. So is the steak dinner.

It is no secret that many old Hollywood actors, singers, and entertainers had a laundry list of bizarre eating habits. However, readers might be surprised to learn how these habits extended to steak.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names had some very particular steak orders. Other celebrities in the early and mid-1900s enjoyed cooking their steaks (sometimes with unusual seasonings and techniques) at home, even though they might have had the means to hire a world-renowned personal chef. Regardless of their specific preferences, the ways that old Hollywood celebrities liked to eat their steak were anything but boring.

Curious about the steak orders and cooking preferences of some of your favorite stars and starlets? Look no further than this list of how 10 old Hollywood celebrities enjoyed their steaks.