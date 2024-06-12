The Best Kind Of Steak To Drink Beer With

If you're a beer connoisseur or just someone who loves a brew or two on the weekend, figuring out what cut of steak to pair with your favorite style of beer isn't as clear cut as it might seem. You need to consider the flavor profiles of your India pale ale, stout, sour, or saison and your beef to get the best out of both of them. The wrong cut could give you a subpar drinking and eating experience.

A big consideration is the fat content of the steak, since a fattier cut is better able to curb a bitter IPA or strong sour, making for a more harmonious dining experience. Likewise, a less fatty cut won't overwhelm a lighter bodied beer like a pilsner. Of the 12 most common cuts of steak, ribeye is considered the most marbled, meaning it's the fattiest and is packed with beefy flavor. The filet mignon falls on the least fatty end of the steak spectrum. A New York strip is somewhere between these other two, but is still lean enough for a lighter bodied beer.