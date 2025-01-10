Is There Truly A Best Time Of Year To Enjoy Pungent Roquefort Cheese?

We wait patiently for the sweet smell of spring for strawberries. We hold off on the refreshing crunch of watermelon until summer. We wouldn't think of warming our hands with a hot cup of apple cider until September at the earliest. Some also say we should be holding out until late fall or early winter to enjoy the deliciously pungent flavor of Roquefort, one of the world's most beloved blue cheeses. Not according to Molly Browne, the dean of mongers at Cheese State University and education director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "In the modern era, milk quality is not as beholden to seasonal shifts as it once was, so cheese lovers can expect to find delicious cheese in the marketplace during any season," she told Chowhound exclusively.

The idea of pinning Roquefort to the fall season is based on its traditional production schedule. The cheese has a Protected Designation of Origin status, meaning it can only be made using raw sheep's milk, and the wheels must age in the limestone caves of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon and the surrounding area. This designation outlines a timeframe for milk production, which takes place through spring and summer and is followed by at least 90 days (though sometimes up to five or even nine months) of cave aging, meaning many of those spring and summertime wheels ripen fully by autumn. U.S. producers making Roquefort-style blue cheeses tend to follow similar practices.