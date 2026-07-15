Why Yellow, Dijon, And Brown Mustards Taste So Different, According To Science

Cooks have been using mustard for centuries, adding its delightful tanginess and varying levels of heat to all sorts of foods. The wide range of seeds and seasonings you can use in mustard make for quite a few varieties; the most common being yellow, Dijon, and brown. The driving force between the different levels of heat and flavor in each type of mustard is rooted in science. Whether you're making your own mustard or choosing some at the store, it's easy to be intimidated by an ingredient if you aren't familiar with it. So, let's explore the "why" behind mustard's nose-clearing heat and three of its most common varieties.

Mustard is made by mixing the seeds of mustard plants with liquids, but if you just ate raw mustard seeds on their own, you'd experience a burning sensation on the tongue and throat. That's the result of the mustard seed breaking open. By themselves, the seeds create a powerful burn, which is the plant's natural defense for keeping bugs from eating it. But when those seeds are ground and mixed with liquids like water, wine, or vinegar, enzymes in the seeds (myrosinase) and chemical compounds (like sinigrin and sinalbin, depending on the type of seed) inside undergo a chemical reaction that makes that natural burn more palatable. Depending on the type of seed, the type of liquid, and the extra seasoning added in, the resulting mustard will have differing flavors and levels of heat.

Different types of seeds have their own levels of sinus-clearing pungency, with white mustard seeds being the mildest and black seeds producing the most heat. The type of liquid used in a mustard recipe also impacts that heat (water intensifies it while vinegar helps neutralize it). These different combinations give us the wide range of mustard options we see at the grocery store — and each type has its own ideal uses.