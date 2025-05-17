The Weird But Genius Way To Make Cube Steak Unbelievably Tender

Sometimes you avoid splurging on steak at the store for fear you'll just mess it up at home. We get it, but we're urging you to grab an affordable cut, like cube steak, and give it your all — it's easier than you think to master making restaurant-worthy steaks at home. Cube steak is usually a tougher cut that comes pre-tenderized (that's what gives it that dimpled, waffle-like texture), but it still needs a little help to reach melt-in-your-mouth status. All you need to make this steak better is some milk.

Soaking steak in milk might sound strange (and you might only be hearing Charlie Day say "milk steak" from that one "It's Always Sunny" episode), but it works! It's similar to how yogurt works well as a tenderizer for tough steaks — lactic acid is the star player. Milk is naturally acidic, but not overly so. Its lactic acid and enzymes break down tough muscle fibers slowly and gently, which makes it perfect for leaner, tougher cuts like cube steak. Bonus: The extra surface area on cube steak means it soaks up marinades like a sponge.

So if you're looking for an easy, low-effort way to dip your toes into the steak-cooking game, start here. There are other, tried-and-true tenderizing methods, but a milk soak might be your best bet for cube steak.