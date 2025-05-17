The Weird But Genius Way To Make Cube Steak Unbelievably Tender
Sometimes you avoid splurging on steak at the store for fear you'll just mess it up at home. We get it, but we're urging you to grab an affordable cut, like cube steak, and give it your all — it's easier than you think to master making restaurant-worthy steaks at home. Cube steak is usually a tougher cut that comes pre-tenderized (that's what gives it that dimpled, waffle-like texture), but it still needs a little help to reach melt-in-your-mouth status. All you need to make this steak better is some milk.
Soaking steak in milk might sound strange (and you might only be hearing Charlie Day say "milk steak" from that one "It's Always Sunny" episode), but it works! It's similar to how yogurt works well as a tenderizer for tough steaks — lactic acid is the star player. Milk is naturally acidic, but not overly so. Its lactic acid and enzymes break down tough muscle fibers slowly and gently, which makes it perfect for leaner, tougher cuts like cube steak. Bonus: The extra surface area on cube steak means it soaks up marinades like a sponge.
So if you're looking for an easy, low-effort way to dip your toes into the steak-cooking game, start here. There are other, tried-and-true tenderizing methods, but a milk soak might be your best bet for cube steak.
Does milk really work as a steak tenderizer?
The short answer: yep! It helps that cube steak is already mechanically tenderized, but the milk really seeps into those nooks and crannies and finishes the job. Unlike acidic marinades like vinegar or lemon juice, which can break meat down too fast and leave it mushy, milk works slowly, keeping the texture intact while still softening the fibers. This makes milk a go-to if you're planning to marinate for hours or overnight. Also, unlike those other marinades, milk won't impart much flavor to the meat. So, while a lemon-based marinade can leave steak tasting citrusy, you don't have to worry about any weirdly milky flavor in your cube steak.
To get the best results, skip the skim milk. You need fat content for the full effect, so whole milk or buttermilk is the way to go. Buttermilk is a great option if you want slightly more tang and tenderizing power, especially for dishes with a Southern spin like chicken-fried steak.
If you're prepping cube steak for something breaded, like chicken-fried steak, you can also incorporate evaporated milk. It still tenderizes but adds a sticky coating that helps flour or batter cling, building up the perfect crunchy crust to pair with a wonderfully tender interior. Otherwise, use your cube steak for dishes like steak tacos or sandwiches, and don't forget that these steaks can dry out quickly! A couple minutes of cook time is all you need.