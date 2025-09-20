One Of Marilyn Monroe's Favorite Foods Required No Prep At All
Marilyn Monroe is one of the most timeless and unforgettable actresses in all of Hollywood history. Her stardom continues to this day as fans remain hungry to know more about her, curious about even things from Monroe's favorite NYC restaurant to her favorite foods.
Despite being a big-name actress who could afford luxurious meals, one of Marilyn Monroe's favorite foods was the embodiment of simplicity. Above all, she loved to eat raw carrots, which didn't require any prep, and even joked that she was part rabbit due to how often she ate them. As revealed in an exclusive interview with Pageant magazine in 1952 (via Into The Gloss), the actress would partake in this simple snack on an almost daily basis, particularly at dinnertime. It was even a part of her nearly nightly steak routine, where she'd pair several raw carrots with steak. Other times, she would eat the vegetable alongside another meat, like broiled lamb chops or liver.
Given how busy Monroe's life as a celebrity was, it's easy to see why she'd like something that requires so little effort and no cooking at all. Of course, it wasn't the only thing she would eat. Raw carrots were just one of the many foods she liked.
Other foods Marilyn Monroe would eat in a day
According to her Pageant interview, to start her day, Marilyn Monroe would kick things off with a warm cup of milk before taking a hot shower. In hot weather, she would skip heating the milk and instead mix two raw eggs into the cup, which she'd then drink as she got dressed for the day.
For lunch and dinner, Monroe was a big meat-eater, as previously alluded to. Clearly, between the eggs and the meat, her diet consisted heavily of protein. Of course, raw carrots were her go-to accompaniment to an otherwise meaty meal. Occasionally, though, the actress would opt to pair them with artichokes for a more filling, flavorful salad.
Although Monroe's meals were regimented and regular, the actress did enjoy spontaneous sweet treats from time to time. Every now and then, she was known to indulge in a hot fudge ice cream sundae. She was especially fond of getting the dessert at Wil Wright's ice cream parlor, where she enjoyed stopping after her drama classes.