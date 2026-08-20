The 8 Best Puerto Rican Restaurants In Miami

Mofongo Restaurant on Calle Ocho is where you go when you want to make a Puerto Rican meal into a true celebration. Run by twin brothers Omar and Jose Colon, who grew up in Puerto Rico and brought their family's cooking to Miami after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Local community members know it as the place to go for a celebratory meal, to impress your date or have a business lunch, or for a nice cocktail hour.

Everything here is festive and slightly over the top, which is exactly the point. It's a fan favorite among South Florida locals that constantly comes up in online forums and was recommended to me by no less than three sources. The Chuleta Kan Kan is a real showstopper: a bone-in pork chop with a thick rind of crackling, glazed with passion fruit, and served over a pile of rice and mofongo. In truth, all the mofongos are a feast for the eyes as well as the stomach, served in presentations meant to exclaim delight. Order the Trifongo, a three-starch riff on mofongo that blends green plantain, sweet plantain, and yuca, topped with seasoned, grilled shrimp.

Chef Mendín goes here for the Garlic Shrimp Mofongo, which is served traditionally in the pilón, the wooden mortar it was prepared in. He describes it as "a more flashy, Puerto Rican good time," which perfectly captures the atmosphere here. During a recent visit during the FIFA World Cup, the vibe in the room was electric, with guests switching fluently between Puerto Rican Spanish, English, and other Latin American dialects in the same sentence. Try to time your visit here to coincide with happy hour, which takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and includes specially priced colorful cocktails and small bites like the incredible Sorullitos, little corn fritters, or the Yuquita Rellena, the yuca stuffed with cheese.

https://mofongorest.com/

(786) 359-4418

1644 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135