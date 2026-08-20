The 8 Best Puerto Rican Restaurants In Miami
Miami has one of the largest Puerto Rican communities outside the island, and its restaurant scene reflects that. In fact, Miami is known as the foodie capital of the United States. The selection ranges from casual neighborhood spots to mom-and-pop shops that have been open for generations to more polished takes on island classics. If you've been looking for a guide to Puerto Rican food you should try in Miami, from mofongo to pernil to the best alcapurrias in the city, we've got you covered.
To compile our recommendations, I collected recommendations from family and friends across Miami and cross-referenced them with online reviews and local coverage. I also consulted with the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of South Florida for community recommendations and ate at most of these spots to corroborate the information. To give our list an insider's perspective, I spoke with Chef José Mendín, a five-time James Beard-nominated chef who was born and raised in Puerto Rico and has cooked in Miami for 28 years. Chef Mendín told us, "Puerto Rican food is bold, flavorful, strong, something you're always going to remember." And with those words in mind, here are our picks for the eight Puerto Rican places in Miami that deliver exactly that.
1. El Bajareque
Before Wynwood became known for murals and bottomless mimosa brunches, it was a Puerto Rican enclave, and El Bajareque has been open in the neighborhood for over 50 years. Miami New Times recommends "run[ing] here for a true Puerto Rican meal," and after tasting their food, I can wholeheartedly second this recommendation.
Chef Mendín goes here whenever he's in the mood for real Puerto Rican rice and pigeon beans, but he also recommends their stews. "It's a mom-and-pop shop, been run for a long time in the same family," he said. "You're going to get some traditional Puerto Rican dishes here."
El Bajareque is the place to go for massive slabs of bacalaíto and the alcapurrias de carne, which are little appetizers of seasoned ground beef wrapped in a shell of grated green plantain and yuca (which is different than a potato), and fried to order. Another favorite is the classic lechón asado. I cannot pass on the patacones and the mofongo camarones, topped with succulent, flavorful shrimp. The vibe here is warm and familiar, with the walls covered in drawings of Puerto Rico. There is a long bar where the staff chats with diners watching games playing on two big-screen TVs. During my last visit, the back room was dominated by a table of Miami Police Department police officers who greeted many with handshakes, making it feel like a scene from a forgotten TV show. It's clear that El Bajareque is a popular neighborhood hangout that remains affordable, even with Miami's meteoric glamification.
http://elbajarequerestaurant.com/
(305) 576-5170
278 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33127
2. Isla del Encanto
Isla del Encanto is located a bit farther west, near the Miami Zoo, and going here requires a firm decision. Luckily, they also have some of the best Puerto Rican food in Miami, so that decision should be easy. The place has recently reopened after a full remodel, which freshened things up without erasing what made the restaurant worth visiting in the first place. Longtime regulars, like Chef Mendín, were relieved to find their old favorite dishes still on the menu.
In fact, Chef Mendín counts Isla del Encanto as one of his three favorite Puerto Rican restaurants in the city. Whenever he goes, he has a specific order in mind. "I like their Whole Fried Snapper," he told me. Others have mentioned the Mamposteao with Churrasco, a dish of island rice mixed with beans, sweet plantain, ham, and sofrito. When I visited a year ago, I loved the Chicken Asopao, or stew, which has big chunks of dark and white meat swimming in a garlicky broth. Isla del Encanto is a family operation with enough history behind it to have built something real, and hopefully, this remodel has extended its run.
https://isladelencantorestaurant.com/
(305) 234-1754
12850 SW 120th St, Miami, FL 33186
3. Mofongo Restaurant Calle 8
Mofongo Restaurant on Calle Ocho is where you go when you want to make a Puerto Rican meal into a true celebration. Run by twin brothers Omar and Jose Colon, who grew up in Puerto Rico and brought their family's cooking to Miami after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Local community members know it as the place to go for a celebratory meal, to impress your date or have a business lunch, or for a nice cocktail hour.
Everything here is festive and slightly over the top, which is exactly the point. It's a fan favorite among South Florida locals that constantly comes up in online forums and was recommended to me by no less than three sources. The Chuleta Kan Kan is a real showstopper: a bone-in pork chop with a thick rind of crackling, glazed with passion fruit, and served over a pile of rice and mofongo. In truth, all the mofongos are a feast for the eyes as well as the stomach, served in presentations meant to exclaim delight. Order the Trifongo, a three-starch riff on mofongo that blends green plantain, sweet plantain, and yuca, topped with seasoned, grilled shrimp.
Chef Mendín goes here for the Garlic Shrimp Mofongo, which is served traditionally in the pilón, the wooden mortar it was prepared in. He describes it as "a more flashy, Puerto Rican good time," which perfectly captures the atmosphere here. During a recent visit during the FIFA World Cup, the vibe in the room was electric, with guests switching fluently between Puerto Rican Spanish, English, and other Latin American dialects in the same sentence. Try to time your visit here to coincide with happy hour, which takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and includes specially priced colorful cocktails and small bites like the incredible Sorullitos, little corn fritters, or the Yuquita Rellena, the yuca stuffed with cheese.
(786) 359-4418
1644 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
4. El Bori Food Truck
On a Friday night in Wynwood, when the murals start to glow under the streetlights and the sidewalks fill up with nighttime revelers, that's when many of the city's food trucks come to life. The El Bori Food Truck is parked across from El Bajareque and feels like a piece of the island has dropped into Miami. For those who like to discover the best food trucks in every state, El Bori is a strong contender, serving fun Puerto Rican street food with an irreverent attitude.
The fans we spoke to say that El Bori is worthy of a late-night drive or a Friday night stop after work, and it's often mentioned in online forums. The Pork in My Belly Mofongo here is a tower of plantains topped with bacon, and is garlicky, tender, and extremely flavorful, with a big social media following. Their wild fries combinations are also known throughout the city, and they have one of the widest selections of empanadilla fillings, including my friend's favorite, the Empanadilla de Pionono. The only catch is that the truck serves food only during the evenings and is cash-only. Outdoor seating is picnic-style and limited, so have a plan for where to land or eat standing and take in the city's energy around you.
http://instagram.com/elborifoodtruck
(305) 778-1111
261 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33127
5. El Rinconcito de Santa Barbara
El Rinconcito de Santa Barbara was founded in 1997 by Rosa Rivera and Pedro Delgado as a Cuban cafeteria, and no one could have imagined it would become one of the city's best spots for Puerto Rican food. But the area of Hialeah has long been home to one of Miami's most vibrant Cuban food enclaves, and the format made sense for the locale. Yet after the founders vacationed in Puerto Rico and fell in love with the local dishes, they wanted to bring the cuisine home to their restaurant.
Over the years, El Rinconcito has grown and evolved into a full-fledged and highly celebrated Puerto Rican restaurant. Today it's known across Miami-Dade County for mofongo con chicharrones, topped with crackly pork, and a Bandeja Boricua, a combo big enough to split among two hungry adults.
The best part about this place is that El Rinconcito is likely open whenever you're in the mood for good Puerto Rican food. The kitchen runs an impressive 14 hours every day, seven days a week and nearly year-round, with live music on weekends, which turns it into a proper event.
http://elrinconcitorestaurant.net/
(305) 819-5590
2050 W 56th St, Ste. 33, Hialeah, FL 33016
6. Ay Bendito Con Sabor a Puerto Rico
Ay Bendito Con Sabor a Puerto Rico is another food truck that is incredibly popular across the city and serves as an actual pilgrimage site for hungry Puerto Rican food fans. The challenge is that this gem can only be found by those who are truly dedicated to discovering it.
At the time of writing this article, the Ay Bendito food truck runs Thursdays and Saturdays at two different locations, one at Pembroke Place Mall for the Pines Night Market and another at Kendall. On the occasional Sunday, they may make a pitstop appearance at a festival or community event. To taste the Ay Bendito Con Sabor a Puerto Rico food, it's best to check the truck's Facebook or Instagram page before heading out, as times and locations may shift.
But believe us when we say that this is one truck worth tracking. It's known in the community for its perfectly fried Alcapurria fritters stuffed with ground beef, and the Morcillas, Puerto Rican blood sausages made from the owners' family recipe. The Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of South Florida recommended it, so you know that's one detour you may have to make.
https://www.instagram.com/aybenditopr/
Multiple locations
7. El Sazon de Puerto Rico
El Sazón de Puerto Rico is a small food truck, a bit of a trek from the center of the city, located close to Miami International Airport. But those who make the drive northwest know exactly what they're coming for.
Run by Karina Morales Galiana and Edwin Gonzalez, this food truck has a real social media following. The best entry point for a first visit here is the lechón, a popular pork dish, and one of the best in the city. Another famous dish is the Chuleta Kan-Kan, the most ordered item in the house, which arrives with a crackling rind and a juicy interior. It can be ordered on its own in all of its formidable glory, or alongside mofongo. My favorite was the ensalada de pulpo, a cold octopus salad which tasted fresh, tender, well-seasoned, and full of generous, meaty bites.
If you don't feel like making the drive all the way to the Doral area, you can order their full menu for delivery. Just note you'll be missing out on the incredible customer service and the celebratory vibe, which ramps up on weekends.
https://www.instagram.com/elsazondepuertorico/
(305) 979-9907
6256 NW 77th Ct, Miami, FL 33166
8. Chefs on the Run Gastro Pub
Chefs on the Run Gastro Pub is the only restaurant on our list that doesn't bill itself as a Puerto Rican restaurant, but its menu's Puerto Rican dishes are what made it famous. It was featured on PBS' Check Please! South Florida for its sorullitos, tripleta, and the chef-owner's friendliness and use of jerk spice.
The space is small and intimate, with cheerful yellow and red walls adorned with Puerto Rican artwork alongside proudly displayed American and Puerto Rican flags. Guests are greeted with a smile, making it easy to feel at home from the moment they walk in.
The menu reaches beyond Puerto Rican classics, weaving Caribbean influences throughout. Jerk seasoning shows up in dishes like the CariBowl, where perfectly seasoned jerk chicken or pork is served with crispy tostones. There's also a hefty lineup of globally inspired burgers for something different. Still, it's the Puerto Rican dishes that keep us — and plenty of Miami locals — coming back. The Pork Belly Chino Taino Mofongo is drenched in a sauce made with four secret spices and finished with crunchy pork rinds. The Puerto Rican-style sanguiches are equally memorable, especially the El Bori Philly, which puts a Puerto Rican spin on the classic American sandwich. With affordable prices, generous portions, and loyal regulars willing to drive from across Miami-Dade for a meal, it's clear this place has earned its following.
https://chefsontheruninhomestead.com
(305) 245-0085
10 E Mowry Dr, Homestead, FL 33030
Methodology
My husband is Colombian, and my brother-in-law is Venezuelan, and both have large communities in Miami. I started by polling their friends and family who live in the city as to their recommendations. From there, I set out to taste as many as possible firsthand, as I wanted our choices to be informed by a combination of personal experience and recommendations.
The honest truth is that some popular Puerto Rican spots came up repeatedly in conversation, but didn't hold up on a visit, whether due to the food or the service. I also spoke with Chef Mendín, who named my top three picks as his own go-tos, and inquired at the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of South Florida, which offered additional recommendations from within the community. Everything was then cross-referenced against local coverage and Miami food groups on Facebook and Reddit. All venues on this list were operating at the time of writing.