The Hands Down Best Food Truck In Every US State

Food trucks have exploded in popularity over the past decade, and it's easy to see why. They're often easier to open than traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants, allowing talented cooks and chefs to bring their ideas to the street without the massive overhead of a full dining room. With smaller kitchens and limited space, food trucks typically focus on tight, streamlined menus — an approach that lets chefs fine-tune a handful of dishes instead of stretching to dozens. The result is often bold, consistent, and flavorful food.
Of course, not every truck is a guaranteed hit: We've already talked about ways to tell when you should avoid a food truck, but this guide shifts the spotlight to trucks that consistently get it right. To build our rundown of the best food trucks in each state, we considered social media buzz and customer reviews, along with awards and recognition from local and national press. From cult-favorite classics to inventive newcomers, these food trucks represent some of the most exciting mobile kitchens in the country.
Alabama: Frank N Lola's
There are many great food trucks in Alabama, but one that receives continuous praise and accolades is Frank N Lola's. Operating in southern Mobile County, the truck is literally mobile, moving between cities like Theodore and Dauphin Island. Frank N Lola's is most famous for its award-winning smashburgers, but locals also love how supportive the truck is toward other vendors in the community. You can find Frank N Lola's schedule on its social media page.
https://www.facebook.com/FrankNLolas/
(251) 207-8778
Alaska: Yeti Dogs
Food trucks are popular in touristy cities like Anchorage, but most close down in the off-season. Not Yeti Dogs, though; the truck, voted one of the best food trucks in Alaska 2025 by readers of the Anchorage Daily News, serves hot dogs year-round. These aren't your average hot dogs, though, as you can find options like Buffalo Jalapeño Cheese as well as sausage made from non-traditional sources like elk and reindeer. Yeti Dogs stays around the Anchorage area, and you can find its schedule on its website.
(907) 250-7445
Arizona: Randizzle's Food Truck
Serving the Phoenix suburbs, Randizzle's Food Truck offers gourmet burgers and tacos. The truck is the brainchild of former football player Randy Gatewood (locals love him almost as much as the food he sells). You'll find unique flavor combinations all loaded with top-notch ingredients. One Redditor says the burgers are the best in the valley. Randizzle's posts its schedule weekly on Instagram, along with its current menu options.
https://randizzlesfoodtruck.com/
(480) 326-4435
Arkansas: Beau's Bayou Smokehouse
Unlike the previous food trucks listed so far, Beau's Bayou Smokehouse is stationary, with a Farmington, Arkansas, location that allows it to set up a patio for customers. As the name might suggest, Beau's is a Cajun barbecue spot and is constantly praised for its brisket and ribs. The sausages here are made from scratch, using unique meats like gator and elk. Locals highly recommend leaving room for the excellent sides and desserts.
https://www.facebook.com/beausbayousmokehouse/
(479) 871-5373
243 W Main St, Farmington, AR 72730
California: Mariscos Jalisco
Mariscos Jalisco started off as a single food truck and has grown to include three food trucks across the Los Angeles area, as well as a small brick-and-mortar location in Pomona, which has a Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide. The menu is made up of seafood tacos and tostadas like the Taco de Camaron and the Tostada Poseidon, all made with fresh ingredients such as shrimp, octopus, and oysters.
https://www.mariscosjalisco.net/
Multiple locations
Colorado: Tum Yumz
Tum Yumz brings authentic Southeast Asian street foods to the Denver area of Colorado. The seasonal truck opened in 2024 and has since become a favorite among locals with dishes like Cambodian marinated steak, tempura spicy wings, and Southeast Asian grilled chicken. Tum Yumz typically closes for the winter in October or November and reopens in the spring. You can find a current schedule on the website and social media.
(720) 583-5362
Connecticut: Red Lion Burger
Readers of the CT Post named Red Lion Burger the best food truck in the state for 2025, and it's not hard to see why. The truck travels throughout the Connecticut countryside, offering a curated menu of both classic and unique smashburgers. Locals on Facebook say the burgers are excellent and the ingredients are fresh. And, as a bonus, service at the truck is friendly, fast, and affordable. You can find Red Lion Burger's schedule on social media.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Red-Lion-Burger-100076415524778/
(959) 232-8305
Delaware: Guanacos Melting Pot
Mexican and El Salvadorian food is on the menu at Guanacos Melting Pot, a Rehoboth Beach staple parked right off the highway. The truck serves up dishes like tacos, burritos, mangonada, street corn, and more; locals swear by the birria tacos in particular. One reviewer on Facebook even mentions that the food here reminds him of his grandma's cooking. Guanacos Melting Pot is open year-round, and in nicer weather, provides picnic tables for diners.
https://www.facebook.com/GuanacosMeltingPot/
(302) 278-2199
20214 Coastal Hwy #8021, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Two Guys to Go
Two Guys to Go is a gourmet food truck serving the Sarasota area of Florida. Chosen as one of the state's best food trucks in The Guide to Florida Best of Florida Awards, it offers up flavorful burgers, gyros, and sandwiches made from fresh and locally-sourced ingredients. Reviewers on Facebook say that the food is amazing, the portions are large, and the service is great. You can find Two Guys to Go's upcoming schedule on the website.
(941) 806-8572
Georgia: Da Cocinita Magic Taco
Da Cocinita Magic Taco is parked in a gas station parking lot in East Atlanta, making it easy to find when you're craving incredible tacos. One reviewer on Instagram calls them "hands down the best tacos in the world," while others agree they are the best they've ever tasted. The multiple layers of cheese are just part of the magic here, as are the incredible fillings, loaded sides, and affordable prices.
(404) 414-7465
225 Clifton St SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Hawaii: Da Bald Guy
The Hawaiian islands are dotted with shaved ice trucks, but for a more substantial meal, try hitting up Oahu's north shore. This is a popular spot for food trucks, including Da Bald Guy, a local favorite for Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches. The aqua-colored truck serves up dishes like pan-fried poke, braised beef, furikake-crusted salmon, and more. While Da Bald Guy primarily sits on the north shore, you'll also find it at various pop-up events throughout the state.
https://www.facebook.com/DaBaldGuyFoodTruck/
56-565 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731
Idaho: Street Tacos La Cruz
Authentic Mexican food isn't the most common cuisine in Idaho, so Street Tacos La Cruz automatically stands out. Locals on Instagram say that it's not only some of the best Mexican food in the state, but also one of the best food trucks. Street Tacos La Cruz uses fresh ingredients to create its delicious, from-scratch tacos, quesadillas, and burritos. The truck primarily stays in one location, a church parking lot in Meridian, but occasionally moves for special events.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Street-Tacos-La-Cruz-100063535912702/
(208) 866-7169
600 N Ten Mile Rd, Meridian, ID 83642
Illinois: Wehpah Food Truck
You might think Chicago would be a great spot for food trucks, but recent restrictions in the city mean you sometimes need to go outside the center to places like Rockford for a good food truck. Wehpah Food Truck is one of these and offers authentic Puerto Rican food throughout the Rockford area. Reviewers on Facebook say the food is always excellent and recommend dishes like the combo plates and beef empanadas. You can find the truck's schedule on its social media.
https://www.facebook.com/wehpahfoodtruck/
(779) 770-2132
Indiana: Garcia's Hot Dogs
Garcia's Hot Dogs started as a simple hot dog cart but was recently able to upgrade to a full truck. The truck primarily sits in the parking lot of a Family Dollar and serves hot dogs and chili dogs, along with other casual comfort foods like tacos and fries. Locals say that the food is great and the service is friendly and fast. Don't be surprised if there's a line when you visit.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Garcias-Hot-Dogs-100064480555317/
(317) 289-5593
5102 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Iowa: Karam's Mediterranean Grill
Karam's Mediterranean Grill is hard to miss — the lime green color instantly draws attention. Turns out, that's a good thing, because you don't want to miss out on the amazing Moroccan-Mediterranean food that this truck offers. You'll find options like gyros, shawarma, kebabs, and falafel that locals say are absolutely delicious. Karam's Mediterranean Grill serves the Des Moines metro area, and you can find its schedule on social media.
(515) 661-7084
Kansas: The Varsity Truck
During the day, Varsity Donuts is a popular donut shop in Manhattan, Kansas. But at night, when the lights are out, The Varsity Truck is the place to be. Located in the alley behind Varsity Donuts, the truck offers delicious late-night bites like mac 'n' cheese grilled cheese, corn dogs, bacon bombs, and, obviously, donuts, all served in a relaxed, fun atmosphere that's perfect for college students or night owls. The Varsity Truck is open Thursday through Saturday nights until 2:30 a.m.
(785) 539-7654
704 N Manhattan Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502
Kentucky: The Traveling Kitchen
To say The Traveling Kitchen is beloved is an understatement. As one Redditor says, "No need to list any other food trucks, this is the ONLY one that really matters." The truck travels throughout the Louisville metro area, offering Korean fusion tacos with options like bulgogi beef, Korean pork, teriyaki chicken, and tempura fish, as well as deep-fried dumplings. You can find their schedule posted weekly on social media.
https://www.traveling-kitchen.com/
(502) 533-0855
Louisiana: Bonafried Truck
Louisiana is famous for its cuisine, and places like Bonafried Truck are the reason why. The truck parks in various spots throughout New Orleans and offers a simple menu of fried chicken sandwiches with a variety of sauce options, including a secret sauce. One reviewer on Facebook says Bonafried offers the absolute best fried chicken sandwiches, and so many folks agree that the owners are now working on a brick-and–mortar location. For now, you can follow the truck's schedule on social media.
https://www.facebook.com/BonafriedTruck/
(504) 777-6550
Maine: Meet on the Street
Meet on the Street is a food truck that roams throughout the Portland, Maine, area serving up meals made with delicious smoked meats, including pulled pork sandwiches, rice bowls, and tacos. The spot is a favorite among locals for the excellent, fresh food and friendly service, and they also love that the truck offers gluten-free options. You can keep up with Meet on the Street's schedule and appearances through their social media and website.
Maryland: El Taquito Leon
El Taquito Leon has a brick-and-mortar location in Rosedale, Maryland, but it's probably best known for its half a dozen food trucks that operate throughout the Baltimore metro area. The menu here includes a variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, huaraches, and more. Popular dishes include the 3 birria pastor, arroz y carne, and al pastor bowl. Locals on Reddit say the food is amazing, regardless of which location you visit.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Paisani Food Truck
Italian food trucks aren't the most common, but what better place to find one than Boston? Paisani Food Truck serves up fabulous Italian sandwiches, including a drunken parm and caprese melanzana, throughout the Boston area. Paisani, owned by two local college friends, appeared on season 16 of "The Great Food Truck Race." The truck typically maintains a pretty regular schedule, which you can find on its website.
(339) 364-0518
Michigan: Detroit 75 Kitchen
Another excellent food truck for sandwiches is Detroit 75 Kitchen, a food truck based near Fort Wayne. The truck serves a variety of sandwiches, including a cheesesteak, shrimp po'boy, and chicken shawarma, as well as sides like egg rolls, fish and chips, and chicken tenders. Readers of Hour Detroit voted it the best food truck in the metro, and the truck has been so popular that there's now a second, brick-and-mortar location in Madison Heights.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Angry Line Cook
Angry Line Cook travels through the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul and the surrounding metro, dishing out exceptional burgers. These burgers, like The Angry Burger, The Other Burger, and The Pig's Eye Burger, feature scratch-made cheese and sauces. Locals on Reddit say they consistently seek out the truck on a night out; Angry Line Cook can frequently be found outside local breweries and lists its schedule on its website and social media.
Mississippi: The Little Griddle
The Little Griddle is a royal blue food truck serving griddle-cooked foods like burgers, hot dogs, patty melts, and fried chicken. While the main location remains parked on the outskirts of Meridian, near Marion, you'll often find a smaller version appearing at carnivals and fairs, serving options like corn dogs and funnel cake. Stop by on Fridays to enjoy the spot's weekly fish fry.
(601) 934-3994
811 Lindley Rd, Marion, MS 39342
Missouri: Taco Cacao
Taco Cacao prides itself on serving handmade Mexican food made with locally-sourced ingredients. The menu here features a dozen different tacos and burritos, as well as sides like rice and black beans. Locals say that in addition to great food, the owner is friendly and fun to chat with. The truck's home base is on Wornall Road in Kansas City, but it frequently travels to cater events.
(913) 257-6494
7927 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114
Montana: Cholms Burger
If you ask Montana locals about the best food trucks, chances are high they'll recommend Cholms Burger. The truck is parked in Bozeman's food truck lot off 7th Avenue and offers smashburgers made from a mix of locally-sourced beef and pork. One local on Reddit says the burgers are "simple and tasty. No frills needed," while another on Facebook says Cholms provided, "my favorite burger I have had in my whole life."
https://www.instagram.com/cholmsburger/?hl=en
(406) 341-2874
319 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: The Abra Kebabra
You know a spot does Greek food well when locals can't stop raving about it. The Abra Kebabra is one such spot, offering a menu of gyros and kebabs made with from-scratch seasoning throughout Omaha. One Redditor says the gyro meat is awesome and that they've never had a bad experience at the truck, while another adds that you can't go wrong with anything on Abra Kebabra's menu. You can find the truck's schedule on its social media.
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Abra-Kebabra-LLC-100088791333005/
(402) 218-7232
Nevada: Sharp BBQ
If you're looking for something a little different from your typical Las Vegas buffet, check out Sharp BBQ. The truck travels around Sin City, offering everything from Southern-style barbecue and soul food to Pacific Rim dishes inspired by the owner's family roots. Locals are particularly fond of the brisket and pulled pork, with one on Facebook adding that everything the spot serves is amazing. Sharp BBQ posts its schedule on social media and also offers catering.
https://sharpbbq.com/about-us/
(702) 742-6017
New Hampshire: StrEatz
In the warmer months, you can find StrEatz nestled off of Styles Bridges Highway in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, while in the winter, the truck acts as a pop-up eatery. StrEatz offers a broad menu that includes barbecue, sandwiches, and mac and cheese, and was voted the best food truck in New Hampshire by viewers of WMUR 9. Visitors also say StrEatz offers excellent service, and they particularly like the care the truck puts into its food and the welcoming atmosphere it creates.
https://streatzmobilefood.com/
(603) 707-9846
New Jersey: The Mozzarella God
The Mozzarella God in New Jersey is known for its fresh, handmade mozzarella, which it uses to create gourmet Italian dishes with a unique twist. Mouthwatering items include the Adriana, a fresh mozzarella grilled cheese sandwich topped with grated cheese and basil, or The Paisano, an arugula salad seasoned with house-made sweet dressing, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil. The truck is based in Wayne, New Jersey, but travels throughout the area; you can find its schedule on its website and social media.
(973) 997-5961
New Mexico: El Chile Toreado
The James Beard Foundation rarely nominates food trucks for its awards, but the chefs at El Chile Toreado were Best Chef Southwest semi-finalists in 2023. The father-daughter duo is from Chihuahua, Mexico, and sells simple, authentic Mexican dishes from their truck in Santa Fe. The menu here includes loaded breakfast plates as well as burritos, tacos, and quesadillas prepared with flavorful, hand-crafted spice blends. The truck also has a food stand on the western side of the city.
Multiple locations
New York: Birria-Landia
The New York Times called Birria–Landia a food truck that has "changed the taco landscape." The original truck opened in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens in 2019, and since then has expanded to five trucks across New York City. Run by two brothers from Mexico, the trucks offer a highly curated birria menu of consome, tostadas, mulitas, and tacos. Despite the small size of the menu, the dishes here still offer big flavors.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Katsu Kart
Katsu Kart is a food truck dedicated to bringing Japanese comfort food to the streets of Charlotte. The truck specializes in katsu sando, a sweet and savory type of Japanese sandwich. The vibrant blue Katsu Kart truck can often be found outside Hopfly Brewing Company, but you can check its full schedule on social media. The owners also run Dōzo Japanese-American Kitchen in Charlotte, and often advertise the truck's schedule on that location's socials as well.
North Dakota: Chapos Tacos
The Fargo–Moorhead area is home to two state schools, and thanks to the large college population, food trucks can do well here. Chapos Tacos is one such spot offering Mexican-American dishes, including tacos that locals say are fresh, flavorful, and amazing. Chapos Tacos is typically parked near the train station in Fargo, but closes for the winter. You can track when it's open via social media.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Chapos-Tacos-61557542152393/
(701) 831-0328
425 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Fetty's Street Food
While there are many food truck options in Ohio, few have quite the love that Fetty's Street Food has. "During shutdown, I would walk ¾ of a mile to make sure I could contribute to business," says one devoted local Redditor. The colorful truck serves the Columbus area, whipping up authentic Thai, Indian, and South African street food, and even sells its more popular sauces and spice blends. Track where the truck is through its social media.
https://www.facebook.com/fettysstreetfood/
(614) 400-9607
Oklahoma: Taqueria Sanchez
Tucked away in the Corbin Hills neighborhood of Oklahoma City, you'll find Taqueria Sanchez. The Pacific-blue truck is cash-only and offers a variety of tacos, quesadillas, and Mexican small plates. "It's just so good," says one local on Reddit, while others rave that it's the best taco truck they've visited and say they're willing to drive from the suburbs to get their fix.
https://www.facebook.com/taqueria.sanchez.136175/
(405) 520-3553
4011 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon: Bake on the Run
Food trucks and carts are hugely popular in the Portland area, and one that stands out in particular is Bake on the Run. This friendly truck is the only spot selling authentic Guyanese food on the West Coast. The truck is run by a mother-son duo and was even featured on "Top Chef Portland." Bake on the Run is parked at a food truck lot in southeast Portland.
https://www.bakeontherunpdx.com/
(503) 877-8602
4727 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
Pennsylvania: The Lucky Penny Burger Co.
Based in Mechanicsburg and serving central Pennsylvania, The Lucky Penny Burger Co. is loved for its affordable gourmet burgers. The menu includes the signature Lucky Penny Burger, plus options like the Gettysburger, Copperhead, and build–your-own burgers, as well as specialty fries and pretzel bites on the side. Reviewers on Facebook say the service is quick and friendly, and that the burgers here are better than you'll get at a traditional sit-down restaurant.
(717) 307-8905
Rhode Island: Ming's Asian Street Food
While Ming's Asian Street Food has now opened a brick-and-mortar location in Cranston, Rhode Island, its food truck still tours around the state. Ming's, owned by a local couple, offers street snacks and comfort Cambodian food that incorporates influences from other Asian countries, like Vietnam, Thailand, and Korea. The fried chicken sandwiches are a particular favorite with locals on Reddit, but popcorn chicken, burgers, and banh mi are also available. You can check the website or social media to find out where the truck will be next.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: El Kiosko Mexican Cuisine
Although "kiosko" typically translates to "kiosk," El Kiosko Mexican Cuisine is indeed a food truck. The colorful truck serves next-level Mexican cuisine to the Charleston, South Carolina area. Birria, in particular, features heavily on the menu, with dishes including birria tacos, birria egg rolls, and birria ramen. Reviewers on Facebook say that while the food is amazing, the owners make the experience even better. You can find out where El Kiosko will be next through its social media.
https://www.facebook.com/Elkioskomexican/
(843) 974-7372
South Dakota: 605 Island Guy
South Dakota might be a landlocked state on the prairie, but you can get a taste of island cooking at the 605 Island Guy food truck. The owner is American Samoan and offers a menu that honors his background, with dishes like the Samoan BBQ chicken bowl and Hawaiian loco moco. The truck is a fairly recent addition to the Sioux Falls food scene, but locals say it might be their favorite truck now. You can check its location via social media.
https://www.facebook.com/p/605IslandGuy-61561943409724/
(605) 270-3216
Tennessee: Bad Luck Burger Club
The name Bad Luck Burger Club is a misnomer, as running into the truck tends to be good luck for your taste buds. Parked in East Nashville, this spot offers a variety of burgers, grilled cheeses, and tater tots. One Nashville Redditor says Bad Luck Burger Club has some of the best burgers in the city, noting that while they're "usually not into the whole smash burger craze, [Bad Luck's] are legitimately awesome." You can also find a brick-and-mortar location in West Nashville.
https://www.badluckburger.club/
Multiple locations
Texas: T.J.'s Dawg House
At some places, you can just tell how much care the chef puts into their food, and T.J.'s Dawg House is one of those. The truck serves Italian beef and Chicago-style hot dogs made with the highest-quality ingredients, as well as options like BBQ roast beef and pulled pork. T.J.'s has a fairly regular schedule but stops at a few spots each day; you can find its full schedule on social media.
(802) 777-1541
Utah: The Cluck Truck
The Cluck Truck has been serving award-winning, gourmet fried chicken to the Salt Lake City area since 2018. Owned by a husband-and-wife team, the truck offers baskets, wraps, and sandwiches made with fried chicken that's prepped in a 24-hour brine and seasoned with the truck's secret blend of spices. You can keep track of the Cluck Truck's location and schedule via social media or dine in at the restaurant near downtown SLC.
https://www.clucktruckutah.com/
Multiple locations
Vermont: The Broccoli Bar
The Broccoli Bar in Burlington, Vermont, is completely unique among the food trucks on this list — all its menu options are broccoli-based. You'll find dishes like tempura broccoli, stir-fry broccoli, and golden milk curry. The Broccoli Bar was voted the best food truck by readers of the Seven Days publication, and locals say it's delicious. The truck posts its location on social media, or you can visit its counter on the University of Vermont campus.
Multiple locations
Virginia: River City Wood Fire Pizza
Food truck pizza can be hit or miss, but River City Wood Fire Pizza is definitely a hit. One former food truck skeptic on Reddit calls the pizza exceptional, while another local on Facebook says it's hands-down the best pizza in the Richmond area. The big red truck is known for its handcrafted margherita pizzas and also offers wings and wood-fired sandwiches. River City Wood Fire Pizza posts its schedule on social media and also offers catering.
https://www.rivercitywoodfire.com/
(804) 339-2580
Washington: Off The Rez
The Seattle food truck scene isn't as vibrant as nearby Portland's, but you can still find great options like Off the Rez. The pretty cerulean truck can be found at various locations throughout Seattle, offering from-scratch Indigenous recipes with a modern twist. It's particularly loved for its light, flavorful fry bread, but also serves tacos and burgers made with Native recipes. You can find the truck's schedule online or visit the cafe inside the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture.
https://www.offthereztruck.com/food-truck
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Fresco's Food Truck
In the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly in the Kanawha City neighborhood of Charleston, West Virginia, you'll find Fresco's Food Truck. This beloved spot offers a variety of Mexican food, including bowls, burritos, and quesadillas. Locals on Facebook say the food is absolutely fantastic, with one reviewer calling it the best Mexican food she's ever had. Many also add that the staff here are super friendly and the service is excellent.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Frescos-food-truck-61565824198900/
(681) 552-5024
5003 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304
Wisconsin: Tacos La Flama
Birria is on the menu at Tacos La Flama, a family-owned Mexican food truck parked off 52nd Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The spot uses family recipes to serve up a variety of birria-based dishes, including the famous Quesabirria, a cheesy dish wrapped in a crispy tortilla shell. You'll also find options like the pizzabirria, ramen birria, and birria grilled cheese, and locals say all of it is delicious.
(262) 705-3631
4100 52nd St, Kenosha, WI 53144
Wyoming: Weitzels Wings aka Double Dubs
Weitzels Wings, often referred to as Double Dubs, is a beloved chicken wing food truck based in Laramie, Wyoming. The truck has become somewhat legendary in the area, especially after it appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Locals online say it serves the best wings in the area, and it briefly held the world record for most wings sold in 24 hours. You can find the truck's schedule on its social media.
https://www.facebook.com/WWDoubleDubs
(307) 399-4035
Methodology
To choose the best food trucks in each state, we started by narrowing down what exactly we were looking for. We focused on actual trucks as well as mobile trailers that can be attached to a vehicle. We avoided big chains with multiple locations across the country, though a handful of locations in one state or a location or two in a nearby state was okay. We also tried to focus on food trucks that are open regularly, not just available for catering or events. From there, we searched for reviews on social media and local press, as well as awards and accolades from larger publications.