The Hands Down Best Food Truck In Every US State

Food trucks have exploded in popularity over the past decade, and it's easy to see why. They're often easier to open than traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants, allowing talented cooks and chefs to bring their ideas to the street without the massive overhead of a full dining room. With smaller kitchens and limited space, food trucks typically focus on tight, streamlined menus — an approach that lets chefs fine-tune a handful of dishes instead of stretching to dozens. The result is often bold, consistent, and flavorful food.

Of course, not every truck is a guaranteed hit: We've already talked about ways to tell when you should avoid a food truck, but this guide shifts the spotlight to trucks that consistently get it right. To build our rundown of the best food trucks in each state, we considered social media buzz and customer reviews, along with awards and recognition from local and national press. From cult-favorite classics to inventive newcomers, these food trucks represent some of the most exciting mobile kitchens in the country.