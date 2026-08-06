Called The 'Foie Gras Of The Sea,' This Seafood Is A Must-Order On Any Sushi Menu

Even among sushi lovers who know their unagi (freshwater eel) from their otoro (lower tuna belly), there's one special cut of seafood that usually flies under the radar at the sushi bar: monkfish liver. Monkfish are odd-looking creatures with wide mouths and sharp little teeth, making them seem like they were reeled in from the Mariana Trench. (There's a bit of truth in that — they live deep in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean and can survive depths of around 3,000 feet.) Their livers, called ankimo in Japanese, are considered a delicacy, often found at upscale restaurants and enjoyed as an appetizer. Because of the organ's creamy, melt-in-your-mouth consistency and buttery, earthy undertones, it's become known as the 'foie gras of the sea,' a reference to the controversial French delicacy made from goose or duck liver. It's also prized for its mild oceanic sweetness.

At sushi restaurants, monkfish liver is typically prepared in a couple of different ways. You might find it as sashimi or classic nigiri sushi plunked atop rice and fastened with seaweed, or simply steamed and sliced into pucks traditionally garnished with scallions and momiji oroshi, a condiment of grated daikon radish and spicy red peppers. Ponzu sauce, which is similar to soy sauce but more citrus-forward, might also make an appearance — its lightness and gentle sourness are a welcome foil to the liver's richness. You can also find monkfish liver at eateries serving traditional Japanese cuisine or those with a tasting menu like kaiseki.