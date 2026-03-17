The 10 Most Underrated Fish You Need To Try Tonight

Fish consumption has risen in recent years. A 2024 U.S. Department of Agriculture report noted that in 2021, people across the country ate an average of almost 21 pounds of seafood. However, the lean toward a more pescetarian diet wasn't a single-year anomaly. Over the three decades prior to that stat, per capita, fresh and frozen fish and seafood consumption rose by 30%. The kinds of fish that people were eating were the usual suspects: shrimp, salmon, and canned tuna. Perhaps coming as a shock to no one, more underrated fish such as monkfish or pompano didn't even break the top 10.

Seeing as how you can't beat trying something new to wake up your taste buds, we wanted to know which fish are the most underrated, as well as the best ways to prepare and enjoy them. To find out, we asked the experts, namely, Tim Paroulek, executive chef at Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort & Spa; Luke Joseph, executive chef-partner at Current Charcoal Grill in Birmingham, Alabama; Rob McDaniel, chef at Bayonet in Birmingham, Alabama; and Raphael Lunetta, owner/partner and chef proprietor of Lunetta in Santa Monica, California.

If you count yourself among the pesce-curious, you're in luck. Here's a look at 10 underrated fish that deserve a place on your plate or tinned fish snack board tonight.