The 'Poor Man's' Alternative To Lobster Is Just As Delicious
Because lobster is often highly sought-after, it has become an expensive delicacy that not all of us can afford to splurge on. Lobster is considered a luxury meal, and as such, some are starting to seek out alternatives to the pricey shellfish. Fortunately, there is a solution that is cheaper but just as delicious: monkfish.
Don't let the unusual appearance of monkfish fool you. This fish has a firm texture and a sweet flavor profile that is noticeably similar to that of lobster. In fact, this fish is considered so similar in taste that it has been nicknamed the "poor man's lobster."
On top of being similar in taste and texture, monkfish is not currently overfished. Combined with its versatility in the kitchen and its lower price point, monkfish is an ideal alternative to lobster. In a way, it's a little ironic given that lobster was at one point considered a prison food. Regardless, monkfish gets the moniker of the "poor man's" alternative to lobster.
Cooking with monkfish
Fittingly, one of the most common uses for monkfish is making lobster rolls. The process is fairly easy: Just replace the lobster meat with monkfish meat. For those who want to be a little experimental, take it a step further and make the lobster rolls shareable by making them into a topping for fries.
Of course, monkfish is not limited to only lobster dishes. Monkfish can be pan-fried, grilled, poached, or baked into all kinds of delicious dishes. Monkfish cooked in butter is a popular choice for many. The dish can be made even fancier with fresh herbs and browned butter.
With monkfish, the cooking options are nearly limitless. Wrap the fish in bacon, make it into stew, turn it into kebabs, or whatever suits your fancy. Next time you have a craving for Maine or Connecticut lobster rolls, reach for monkfish instead of lobster and see the results for yourself.