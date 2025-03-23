The 'Poor Man's' Alternative To Lobster Is Just As Delicious

Because lobster is often highly sought-after, it has become an expensive delicacy that not all of us can afford to splurge on. Lobster is considered a luxury meal, and as such, some are starting to seek out alternatives to the pricey shellfish. Fortunately, there is a solution that is cheaper but just as delicious: monkfish.

Don't let the unusual appearance of monkfish fool you. This fish has a firm texture and a sweet flavor profile that is noticeably similar to that of lobster. In fact, this fish is considered so similar in taste that it has been nicknamed the "poor man's lobster."

On top of being similar in taste and texture, monkfish is not currently overfished. Combined with its versatility in the kitchen and its lower price point, monkfish is an ideal alternative to lobster. In a way, it's a little ironic given that lobster was at one point considered a prison food. Regardless, monkfish gets the moniker of the "poor man's" alternative to lobster.