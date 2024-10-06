What Makes Ponzu Different From Soy Sauce?

When browsing through the aisles of a Japanese grocer, an Asian market, or even the "international" aisle of your local supermarket chain, you may be struck by the vast array of unique sauces available to you -– each one representing something quintessential about the region's culinary practices. Japan is a country replete with a diverse range of cuisine, ranging from sushi and sashimi (yes, there is a difference) to delicious gyoza and okonomiyaki. And it seems that for every dish there's a corresponding sauce to enhance it.

Two standout sauces in the culinary culture of Japan are soy sauce and ponzu sauce. But you may have encountered one slight problem when looking at the two –- they look awfully similar. In fact, if you didn't know any better, you might confuse one for the other. But don't be mistaken; soy sauce and ponzu sauce are two distinct sauces that each have their own strengths and uses in the kitchen. It's worth your time to have both, but first let's break down what each sauce is, and how you can best use it.