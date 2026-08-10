12 Aldi Dupes That Don't Live Up To The Originals, According To Shoppers
When it comes to finding affordable, eerily similar dupes of your favorite name-brand snacks and meals, few shops are a better fit for the job than Aldi. At this decades-old German grocery store chain that has quickly become a United States phenomenon, you can find nearly exact replicas of everything from Oreos to Kraft Mac & Cheese — all available for a fraction of the typical price.
Sadly, not every Aldi dupe can compete with the name-brand items. Some of the Aldi dupes for nostalgic frozen meals, chips, crackers, and viral desserts have received countless negative reviews — especially from those familiar with the product that inspired the dupe.
Planning your first trip to Aldi and unsure which of their hundreds of dupes are worth the buy? We have compiled a sizable list of the ones that are not. Here's our guide to 12 of the Aldi dupes that don't live up to the originals, according to reviews from both shoppers and food critics.
1. Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Mini Bagel Pizzas
It is a tall order to find a dupe that will be as good as the Bagel Bites that became an iconic '90s food trend. According to shoppers, the Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Mini Bagels, which come in Three Cheese and Pepperoni flavors, do not even come close.
Although customer feedback tends to be minimal when it comes to sauce, cheese, and toppings, reviewers have one main qualm with this dupe: the mini bagels themselves. Some argue the bagels are soggy, especially when cooked in the microwave. It seems that an air fryer or an oven would be a quick fix to this, but, sadly, other reviewers say that the bagels can also be hard, chewy, and flavorless.
"I'm used to Ore-Ida when you just pop a tray in the microwave with 9 on them and they come out not soggy," one Facebook post reads. "The taste just isn't it for me!"
It appears that, in spite of these conflicting opinions, shoppers agree that this dupe misses the mark. For a better flavor and texture experience, it might be worth springing for the real deal.
2. Elevation Maxx Bars
Everyone is on a protein kick right now, and it appears that Aldi hopes to take advantage of it with the Elevation Maxx Bar, which looks very similar (in packaging, macros, and ingredient composition) to the name-brand RXBAR. While shoppers are not expecting gourmet flavor from a protein bar with minimal ingredients, many say that the taste of the Elevation Maxx Bars (which comes in Blueberry, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, and Peanut Butter Chocolate flavors) is inferior to their competitors. Other reviewers knock the bar's texture, which they say is difficult to chew, and, depending on the flavor, packed with hard fragments of nuts.
"It smells just like a Fig Newton, but looks like a compacted fruit cake — and it doesn't taste much better," reads a Tasting Table review about the Elevation Maxx Bar's Blueberry flavor, in which the bar landed last place in a ranking of Aldi Protein-Packed Drinks and Snacks. "The dense block is as sticky as can be, immediately suctioning to every single one of your teeth."
3. Casa Mamita Taquitos
Frozen taquitos are a classic, easy-to-prepare appetizer for entertaining guests (or for satisfying your own late-night cravings). Unfortunately, shoppers say that the Aldi Casa Mamita Taquitos, which come filled with both Chicken & Cheese and Beef and appear comparable to the El Monterey Taquitos and Kraft Heinz Delimex Taquitos, do not get the job done.
Reviewers say that these taquitos are immensely difficult to crisp up, even when following the box's instructions. The filling, especially in the Chicken & Cheese variety, is also a major disappointment to shoppers — despite the box boasting photos of shredded chicken, the actual contents of the rolled tortillas are sparse, mushy, and flavorless. Although some shoppers say that dressing the taquitos up with classic taquito fixings, such as shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream, was marginally helpful in improving their flavor, the frozen appetizer is still not worth the buy.
"Found my 1st absolute fail," wrote one Facebook user. "They are not shredded anything ... the filling texture can only be best described as 'beaten to a squishy mess'."
4. Clancy's Butter Puffed Corn
The Clancy's Puffed Corn at Aldi, which comes in flavors of Butter and Cheese (just like the FritoLay CHESTER'S Butter Flavored Puffcorn Snacks and CHESTER'S Cheese Flavored Puffcorn Snacks, which they are imitating), used to be a fan favorite. However, recent reviews say that this snack is no longer as tasty as the name-brand product.
The Clancy's brand has not released a statement suggesting or announcing a change in formula, but fans speculate that the Puffed Corn currently being sold at Aldi is a new, inferior recipe. Shoppers say that the snack packs significantly less flavor (despite now also being overly salty), and they often have a strong chemical smell and taste.
"They recently changed recipes and this one is a DEFINITE thumbs down. It's uniquely bad," a Reddit user wrote. "I used to buy this stuff all the time but I'm out of this race until it gets back to me that they've changed back to a decent supplier."
5. Benton's Soft Baked Monster Cookies
If you are looking for a dupe for the CHIPS AHOY! Crunchy Candy Blasts Fudgy Chocolate Chip Cookies, shoppers say that you should look past Benton's Soft Baked Monster Cookies. Between a peanut-butter-oatmeal cookie base, chocolate chips, and candy-coated chocolate pieces, reviewers say that the flavors and ingredients are overwhelming and at odds, rather than harmonious — a surefire disappointment for those looking for a classic store-bought chocolate chip cookie. Others add that the cookies have an almost artificial taste, and, despite a long ingredient list, lack a balance of sweet and salty flavors.
The confused combination of mix-ins is not the only disappointment in this package of sweet treats. Shoppers also say that the cookie's texture, while soft, is also crumbly and dry. And for cookies that have "Monster" in their name, reviews say that they could stand to be bigger.
"This is the first time I've ever considered returning an ALDI product," reads one Reddit post. "Are they serious with these wrinkled, cardboard-y, foul-tasting monstrosities?"
6. Bremer Lasagna with Meat Sauce
When you are longing for a quick, easy, and comforting meal, a frozen lasagna is one of your best bets — but according to Aldi shoppers, you might be better off sticking with the iconic Stouffer's Lasagna with Meat & Sauce. The Bremer Lasagna with Meat Sauce, reviewers say, is lacking in all of its layers.
The chief complaint in reviews of this frozen entrée is its meat sauce, which multiple customers say is unusually thick, overly sweet, and lacking in meat. The noodles also receive flak for being gummy and thin, while, in perhaps the biggest lasagna offense of all, the dish's only layer of cheese is on top. That's right — not a layer of ricotta or béchamel in sight.
"It's mostly a box of sauce (and really thick, awful sauce at that)," one Facebook post reads. "My husband said it's one of the worst things he's ever eaten. You've been warned."
7. Savoritz Family Size Cheese Crackers
It was always going to be next to impossible for Aldi to carry a dupe that adequately stacks up to Cheez-It crackers. Their unique sharpness and roasty, toasty flavor are difficult to replicate. According to reviewers, Aldi will have to go back to the drawing board with this dupe.
The Savoritz Cheese Crackers, which come in original, White Cheddar, and Extra Toasty varieties, receive a laundry list of complaints from shoppers. In reviews, customers say that they lack cheese flavor, are overly salted, and taste significantly different from the cracker on which they are based.
"I love most things Aldi," one Facebook user wrote in a comment. "Those imitation [Cheez-It crackers] ain't it."
For those who were left disappointed by the original Savoritz Cheese Crackers, shoppers say that the Extra Toasty variety is a superior product. However, many recent reviews say that shoppers have opened up boxes of these crackers to find non-toasted ones inside. A stint in the air fryer will get you those slightly singed edges, but you might decide that air frying your crackers is too much effort for what should be a mindless snack.
8. PICCA Dubai Style Milk Chocolate with Kadaif & Pistachio
Dubai's FIX Dessert Chocolatier's inventive Can't Get Knafeh of It – Hero bar — featuring a luscious filling of crispy Kadaif pastry, pistachio cream, and nutty tahini — has been a sensation in the U.S. since 2023. Today, you can get your hands on countless Dubai chocolate bars sold by confectioners and big-box stores alike — but, according to reviews, you might be better off skipping the version from Aldi.
To start, the PICCA Dubai Style Milk Chocolate with Kadaif & Pistachio bar's cross-section hardly looks the way it does on the package. While the box's picture features intact strands of Kadaif pastry, tinged green from pistachio cream, shoppers' pictures of the bars reveal a jarringly smooth interior, as if the filling was only made with pistachio cream.
"How is this not false advertising," one Reddit user asked after cracking open their bar. "Did not taste good either. Especially for $4."
Also notable, both in pictures and to shoppers, is the scant amount of filling compared to what is shown on the bar's packaging. Complaints abound about the unbalanced ratio of filling to chocolate, with many buyers arguing that PICCA could have cut back on the chocolate for a larger quantity of filling.
9. Season's Choice Crinkle Cut French Fried Potatoes
If you are looking for a quick and easy snack or a side dish, there are few items that provide more comfort than a bag of store-bought frozen French fries. Unfortunately, the ones at Aldi are a far cry from Kraft Heinz Ore-Ida Fries.
According to reviews, the Season's Choice French Fried Potatoes, which come in varieties such as Seasoned French Fries, Crinkle Cut Potatoes, and Seasoned Spiral Fries, are another line of Aldi products that seems to have declined in quality in recent months. Shoppers now report that these fries lack breading, seasoning, and crispiness, and that they tend to be greasy once cooked. In addition to lackluster fries, the same customers have noticed a similar decline in the quality of the Season's Choice Potato Puffs — the brand's take on a tater tot.
"Aldi usually hits, but sadly, we were disappointed by these," reads a review of the Season's Choice Crinkle Cut fries in Parade, in which the fries were given last place in a ranking of frozen French fries. "These were supposed to be seasoned fries, but they were very bland and the texture was limp, even after frying."
10. Beaumont Instant Coffee
Instant coffee can be a quick and easy alternative to a traditional brew (plus, you can also try baking with it) — but if your only choice is the Aldi dupe of Nescafé Clásico, shoppers say you might be better off spending the extra time with a pot.
In yet another case of an Aldi product that seems to have gotten worse over time, customers say that Beaumont Instant Coffee, available in Classic Roast and Classic Decaf, has a flavor now lacking and is no longer as strong as it used to be. One Reddit user compared the taste to "bad truck stop coffee." Although fans sing the praises of Aldi's whole-bean coffee products, the instant coffee dupe, they say, has become a full-blown miss.
"I've been drinking the instant coffee from Aldi for years now," another user wrote in a Reddit post. "It is MUCH weaker than it was previously when using the same ratios to make coffee, and the taste just isn't there anymore."
11. Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips
It seems that there is no shortage of Aldi dupes that have gone downhill over time — and Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips, a clear dupe for Ruffles, is also one of them. According to reviews, what was once a bag full of perfectly salted and flavorful potato chips has now become low-quality and either largely bland or entirely too salty, depending on who you ask. Either way, there is consensus that these chips do not measure up to their name-brand inspiration.
Hoping that flavor dust will mask some of these inadequacies? Unfortunately, customers say that the Clancy's Cheddar and Sour Cream Ridged Potato Chips have also gotten worse in recent months.
"The last few months every bag has been a huge disappointment," one Reddit user wrote in a post about the original Wavy chips. "The chips lack salt and also have no strong potato taste plus they now reek of a bad tasting oil that never existed prior."
12. Elevation Protein Puffs
Twin Peaks Ingredients has long dominated the game when it comes to its Protein Puffs, and the Elevation Protein Puffs from Aldi do not hold a candle to their name-brand counterpart, according to reviews. Several shoppers have dubbed these the worst protein snack ever (an especially impressive title given the laundry list of options out there), and specifically knock the snack for its potent smell, bland flavor, and strong aftertaste. Customers consistently prefer the Jalapeño Cheddar flavor to the Nacho Cheese, but still maintain that the spicier flavor is simply the lesser of two evils.
Reviews for these bites are unfavorable from customers and critics alike. The same Tasting Table review that ranked Elevation's Maxx Bars in last place put the Elevation Protein Puffs only one step higher.
"Formed using a combination of milk protein isolate, sunflower oil, skim milk, and whey protein concentrate, it's no wonder they come out tasting just like cardboard covered with a dusting of cheese and flavorings," the review reads. "The crunch is satisfying, I'll give them that, but the puffs themselves are mostly air."
Methodology
To create a list of Aldi dupes that don't live up to the original products, an Aldi "dupe" was first defined as anything that was abundantly similar to a name-brand packaged product. Similarity to the name-brand product was based on package design, product description, and ingredients.
To establish an overwhelming consensus that an Aldi dupe was inferior to the original product, reviews from the past year on multiple social media platforms, as well as in blogs and food-focused publications, were consulted and cross-referenced. The final list consists of products with an overwhelming number of negative reviews, although, as taste is subjective, the vast majority of the items on this list have received at least one positive review as well.