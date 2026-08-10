12 Aldi Dupes That Don't Live Up To The Originals, According To Shoppers

When it comes to finding affordable, eerily similar dupes of your favorite name-brand snacks and meals, few shops are a better fit for the job than Aldi. At this decades-old German grocery store chain that has quickly become a United States phenomenon, you can find nearly exact replicas of everything from Oreos to Kraft Mac & Cheese — all available for a fraction of the typical price.

Sadly, not every Aldi dupe can compete with the name-brand items. Some of the Aldi dupes for nostalgic frozen meals, chips, crackers, and viral desserts have received countless negative reviews — especially from those familiar with the product that inspired the dupe.

Planning your first trip to Aldi and unsure which of their hundreds of dupes are worth the buy? We have compiled a sizable list of the ones that are not. Here's our guide to 12 of the Aldi dupes that don't live up to the originals, according to reviews from both shoppers and food critics.