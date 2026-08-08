7 Costco Desserts That Belong At Your Cookout, And 5 You Can Skip
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Costco is a dessert wonderland. From freshly baked goods to frozen treats, the store really has it going on. However, when it comes to your next summer cookout, not all Costco desserts fit the bill. Whether it's because frosting will melt too quickly in the sun, they don't make sharing ideal, or they simply don't taste that great, there are a few you'd be wise to skip. Conversely, there are quite a few options that not only hold up to the heat of an outdoor cookout, but are well-known crowd-pleasers.
To figure out which Costco desserts deserve a spot at your next cookout and which are better left on the shelf, I leaned on both personal experience and the internet's collective wisdom. As a longtime Costco member and dedicated dessert lover, I've sampled plenty of the warehouse giant's sweet treats over the years — some more than once. I also turned to Reddit, where shoppers had no shortage of opinions on Costco's dessert lineup. You can read more about my methodology at the end, but first, let's dive into the standouts and the letdowns, so you know exactly what to serve at your next summer gathering.
Belong: Kirkland Signature All Butter Pound Cake
Kirkland Signature All Butter Pound Cake is the first Costco dessert vying for a spot at your next summer cookout. Deliciously rich and buttery, this pound cake is loved by customers on its own, and also as a base for a world of DIY upgrades. Better yet, you can pick up everything you need to dress it up during the same Costco run. Even without any extra toppings, though, this cake has enough flavor to stand on its own. It also holds up well in the summer heat since there's no frosting or icing to melt.
Its versatility is what really sets Kirkland Signature All Butter Pound Cake apart. Strawberries and whipped cream are the classic pairing, but really, any kind of fruit will work beautifully. A scoop of vanilla ice cream is also a winning choice, and no spoilers, but Costco happens to sell an excellent option for that too (more on that later). The All Butter Pound Cake is also easy to cut into thin slices or bite-sized squares, making it ideal for serving a crowd. Guests can grab a piece and keep mingling without worrying about plates, forks, or messy cleanup.
Skip: Kirkland Signature Cupcakes
When you see the large plastic clamshell containers full of Kirkland Signature Cupcakes with fun rainbow sprinkles, they look party-ready. But don't let appearances fool you. Whether you're hosting a summer cookout or simply craving something sweet, this is one Costco dessert I'd leave on the shelf.
For starters, whether you opt for the chocolate or white cupcakes, the frosting on top will quickly deteriorate in the sun. No, thanks. In addition, they aren't really going to wow anyone in the flavor and texture departments. I've tried them more than once, and each time I was left wanting more. Compared to the full-sized cakes Costco sells, which are quite extraordinary, the cupcakes are overly dry and lackluster. Sadly, they just fall flat. If you have a hankering for cake, I recommend you wait to enjoy a full-sized one when you have the luxury of eating it indoors. Or, simply go for one that lacks a fragile frosting, like the All Butter Pound Cake or the Lemon Blueberry Loaf coming up.
Belong: Kirkland Signature Cookies
Cookies are basically the perfect sweet treat for summer cookouts. They aren't messy, you can eat them with your hands, and they are easily shareable to boot. Lucky us, Costco sells a whole mess of yummy cookies in various flavors. The best part about Kirkland Signature cookies is that they put a lot of homemade ones to shame — I mean, I know my cookie game isn't a contender. I can safely say, though, that every full-sized cookie I've had from the bakery has been super soft, moist, chewy, and oh so delicious.
If my experience shopping at Costco has taught me anything, it's that you never know what you'll find in the bakery department. When you consider cookie flavors specifically, this statement always rings true. Even so, any recipe on the shelves will fit into your next cookout. My favorite Costco cookie flavor is Chocolate Chunk, but the new Butter Pecan and Sweet and Salty flavors are top-notch as well. In fact, they just so happen to be dubbed some of the best Costco bakery finds in 2026 so far. If you can't decide on one single recipe, the Kirkland Signature Cookie Variety Pack with eight Double Nut, eight Chocolate Chunk, and eight Oatmeal has your back. Undoubtedly, the chocolate ones will vanish first, but a little variation certainly never hurts.
Skip: Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
Before you get too excited about Costco's cookie selection, you should know that Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies are a major dud. When you spot the plastic container full of 60 mini cookies in the Costco bakery department, it's easy to think, "Oh, that's a great idea for a cookout," but it's not. Yes, they are good for sharing, won't melt in the sun, and all that, but when it comes down to the cookie itself, I recommend you steer clear at all costs.
Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies are a far cry from the company's full-sized recipe. Instead of being soft, moist, and chewy, they are hard and dry. Talk about a letdown. If you've ever tried the big ones, every bite will be more of a bummer than the last. In addition to a lackluster texture, if you compare them to the full-sized chocolate chunk option sold at Costco, you get way less of the namesake ingredient. Nah, I'll pass. So, do yourself a favor and put cookies on your cookout shopping list, just not the mini ones. Opt for the full-sized ones, and you'll be glad you did.
Belong: Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
Annoyingly to some, I'm one of those people who think vanilla is a waste of a flavor. I mean, it's barely more than plain. However, Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream made me a believer in the flavor's true potential. Seriously, it might just be the best vanilla product I've ever tried, and I'm not alone in this sentiment. People on Reddit love it, and in a ranking of Costco frozen desserts, a colleague of mine ranked it number one. Consumers' love for the product aside, it makes a wonderful dessert for your next cookout because it's perfect for sharing, and there's no limit to what you can do with it. Plus, if you wait to bring it out until it's time for dessert, it's sure to disappear long before melting becomes an issue.
You can snag two half-gallon tubs of Kirkland Signature Vanilla Ice Cream for about $13, so it's priced right. That's also a ton of ice cream, and it'll feed a large gathering. Of course, it's begging to be paired with pies, cakes, and cookies, specifically the ones on this list. It's the perfect base for countless toppings and grilled fruits. My favorite way to bring it into the cookout fold is to serve it with grilled peaches and crumbled Biscoff cookies (which you can also get at Costco). Or, for a more do-it-yourself approach, you can set up bowls of various toppings and let people make sundaes.
Skip: Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars
It's easy to think that just about any kind of dessert variety pack would be a good pick for a cookout, perfect for sharing and all. Unfortunately, though, Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars are not a version to seek out. The general consensus on Reddit is that there are several reasons to avoid them, and that goes for any time, not just an outdoor gathering.
According to commenters on a Reddit thread, Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars look much better than they taste. Not only are they dry, but the flavors co-mingle inside the container, so they all wind up tasting the same. On another Reddit thread, people concur and note that they would not buy them again, even if the cost was reduced by half. One commenter had this to say: "We thought they were terrible — the kids wouldn't even eat them. I brought them back (which I rarely do with food), and they said it was the 5th pack they had gotten back that day." Umm, okay, wow. Comments like that just kept coming, too. Another commenter chimed in and said, "I thought they were awful as well. I like crappy desserts, but I couldn't even finish more than the initial bite (of three different ones)." So, the people have spoken, and while they may look tempting, it's best not to fall for their flashy looks.
Belong: Kirkland Signature Pies
Like the bakery cookie selection, Costco pies vary widely in flavor from one week to the next. Translation: You never know what types you'll find. One day they'll be lemon cream, another pumpkin, and another apple pie. Still, Costco bakery pies are one dessert that's prime for serving at your next summer cookout. After all, pies are an all-American classic, and Costco's bakery ones are delicious. Plus, they are easily shareable, and fruity pies don't tend to be as heavy as chocolate-laden or creamy treats. When your dessert needs to withstand outdoor heat, that can be a big help.
Another reason Costco pies are ideal for cookout enjoyment is that they don't feature frosting or whipped cream that will easily melt. Some have whipped cream, and we don't recommend them, but for the most part, you can get crispy crusts that aren't even fazed by the sun. Actually, a bit of outdoor heat may even make the pies softer and tastier, no oven required. You can also pair whatever flavor of Costco pie you find with some of the company's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, which we now know is also a banger.
Skip: Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Cake and Waffle Cone Bar Cake
Both Kirkland Signature's Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake and Waffle Cone Bar Cake are drool-worthy by any standards. Rich, moist, and layered with flavors, they are shining stars in Costco's bakery department. Here's the thing, though: They aren't what you want at a summer cookout. They might just be tasty enough to make you want to hibernate, but when it comes to outdoor enjoyment, they are finicky at best.
It pains me to tell you to skip the Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake for your next cookout — it's actually one of the Costco bakery desserts I'd say you should always buy — but save it for another occasion. It's loaded up with layers of white and classic chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache, and also features thin chocolate shavings on top. While these are all delicious, they're sure to start melting in mere moments. The same can be said for the Waffle Cone Bar Cake. Tasty, sure, but the extra-thick layers of creamy frosting are no match for the sun's heat.
Belong: Jonny Pops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stack Popsicles
Popsicles are another classic cookout delight. Handheld, individually sized, sweet, and refreshing, they sure help you beat the heat. Now that we have that settled, Jonny Pops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stack Popsicles, sold at Costco, are just what you need to infuse your next cookout with some good old-fashioned frozen fun.
Honestly, almost any popsicle will do at a cookout. Still, Jonny Pops Rainbow ones are the best of the best when it comes to fruity options. Unlike many lesser-than products, every stripe actually features a different flavor that corresponds to the rainbow, including cherry, orange, lemon, lime, blue raspberry, and grape. Thankfully, they are also super yummy. Not to mention, the rainbow color scheme is sure to be fun, too — and it's sure to bring a smile to every kid's face who gets a taste. Adults will love them, too. I should know. I recently bought a box, and it vanished within a week. So, move over Otter Pops, you've been permanently replaced, and your packaging will never slice the sides of my mouth again. At least not if Jonny Pops Popsicles are available.
Skip: Trü Frü White And Milk Chocolate Frozen Strawberries
Trü Frü White and Milk Chocolate Frozen Strawberries are another Costco item that's better left in the store when it comes time to pick a dessert for your next cookout. It's especially disappointing because these tasty little bites are bursting with fresh fruit flavor and make for a refreshing cold snack. They are also handheld, but that's one of the issues. They will melt like a beast, and they'll do it all over your hands. There aren't any popsicle sticks to help you out, and most people just reach for them with their hands. As a result, trying to enjoy them in the summer heat is a shortcut to messy, sticky hands. As adults, we can manage, but you just know kids will find a way to get it on everything in their paths. I'll pass.
Regrettably, the same goes for any one of Trü Frü's flavors, even the Piña Colada recipe, which is arguably the best. They are certainly my favorite, and in a Chowhound taste-test and ranking of Trü Frü's flavors, they came in first place. There is no doubt that they are yummy, but they just don't have the staying power to fit into a cookout. If a simple, ready-to-consume cold dessert is key, I say get popsicles; at least they encircle a stick, giving you something to hold onto, keeping your hands mess-free.
Belong: Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf
Next up is a personal favorite of mine, the Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf. Uber citrusy, sweet, and mouthwateringly moist, it is a near-perfect dessert. It also fits into cookouts like a dream because it lacks the thick layers of frosting or mousse found in many of Costco's other bakery cakes. As a result, it won't wilt or melt outdoors. There is a drizzle of icing, but if it gets hot, there's so little of it that it will just melt into the cake. The bright lemon and blueberry flavors are light and refreshing, and we all know that's the summertime dessert dream.
Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf is, well, shaped like a loaf, so it's easy to cut into thin slices for sharing. Or, better yet, you can cut small cubes for bite-sized fun. Like many of the other stellar Costco desserts on our list, it pairs wonderfully with some of the company's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. The Lemon Blueberry Loaf has enough hot-weather flavor to stand alone, but hey, some cooling ice cream is never a bad idea.
Belong: Dole Whip Pineapple Cups
Last but certainly not least are Dole Whip Pineapple Cups. If you've never had one before, get ready for a summertime treat. They come in a box with eight individually-sized portions, perfect for sharing. They are also plain and simple dessert fun. Cool, bright, sweet, and citrusy, they are nothing if not refreshing on a hot day.
In addition to enjoying Dole Whip Pineapple Cups straight from the paper containers they come in, you can also scoop out the contents and use them to make an array of frozen cocktails. That's right, they are worth getting your blender out. For a surefire summer crowd-pleaser, try mixing some into your classic frozen daiquiri or margarita recipes — pineapple is one of several creative margarita flavors to try, after all. They can also help with frozen painkillers (made with dark rum, orange, pineapple, and lime juices, plus coconut cream and nutmeg). Don't forget about piña coladas, either. Using a Dole Whip Pineapple Cup to get the frozen mix started not only makes a delicious cocktail but also leaves room in the freezer for ice for other things. Score!
Methodology
During my time as a food writer and a Costco member, I've had the pleasure of sampling just about every dessert the company has to offer. With this in mind, I know a thing or two about how they taste and what makes them either a good or bad pick for your next cookout. For anything I didn't have first-hand experience with, Reddit commenters had plenty to say.
The desserts I recommend avoiding at cookouts include items with lots of frosting that will melt in the sun, are not ideal for sharing, or simply don't live up to flavor and texture expectations. As for the Costco desserts that made the cut, they are all great for sharing and, of course, will easily hold up in the heat. Or, at the very least, inside an ice-filled cooler. Stick to them, and your next summer cookout will go off without a hitch. You better believe you and your friends won't be left craving something sweet, either — you'll have that covered.