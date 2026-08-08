7 Costco Desserts That Belong At Your Cookout, And 5 You Can Skip

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Costco is a dessert wonderland. From freshly baked goods to frozen treats, the store really has it going on. However, when it comes to your next summer cookout, not all Costco desserts fit the bill. Whether it's because frosting will melt too quickly in the sun, they don't make sharing ideal, or they simply don't taste that great, there are a few you'd be wise to skip. Conversely, there are quite a few options that not only hold up to the heat of an outdoor cookout, but are well-known crowd-pleasers.

To figure out which Costco desserts deserve a spot at your next cookout and which are better left on the shelf, I leaned on both personal experience and the internet's collective wisdom. As a longtime Costco member and dedicated dessert lover, I've sampled plenty of the warehouse giant's sweet treats over the years — some more than once. I also turned to Reddit, where shoppers had no shortage of opinions on Costco's dessert lineup. You can read more about my methodology at the end, but first, let's dive into the standouts and the letdowns, so you know exactly what to serve at your next summer gathering.