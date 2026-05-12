The 10 Best Bakery Finds At Costco In 2026 So Far

Costco has pretty much anything you could ever dream of: clothing, home decor, candles, and couches, plus some really stellar food finds to boot. While a bulk-focused wholesale club might not seem like a foodie's paradise at first, Costco is cut from a different cloth. Besides its popular food court, which offers delicious, inexpensive pizzas, seasonal and standard ice cream sundaes, and the evergreen $1.50 hot dog and soda combo (which you can also get with bottled water), the retailer also has a beloved bakery department.

Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of tasting one of Costco's sheet cakes can attest to how wonderful its offerings can be. Of course, there are a number of Kirkland Signature bakery standards that are almost always available — its cheese danishes, bagels, muffins, and cookie assortments are time-tested favorites. But sometimes you just want something new. Luckily, Costco's bakery is big on creativity and produces a rotating lineup of delicious, innovative baked goods designed to impress. So far, 2026 has been a banner year for the retailer's bakery operations, and we've selected 10 of the absolute best new treats. But take caution: Don't read this list on an empty stomach, or else you might find yourself making an unexpected Costco run.