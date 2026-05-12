The 10 Best Bakery Finds At Costco In 2026 So Far
Costco has pretty much anything you could ever dream of: clothing, home decor, candles, and couches, plus some really stellar food finds to boot. While a bulk-focused wholesale club might not seem like a foodie's paradise at first, Costco is cut from a different cloth. Besides its popular food court, which offers delicious, inexpensive pizzas, seasonal and standard ice cream sundaes, and the evergreen $1.50 hot dog and soda combo (which you can also get with bottled water), the retailer also has a beloved bakery department.
Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of tasting one of Costco's sheet cakes can attest to how wonderful its offerings can be. Of course, there are a number of Kirkland Signature bakery standards that are almost always available — its cheese danishes, bagels, muffins, and cookie assortments are time-tested favorites. But sometimes you just want something new. Luckily, Costco's bakery is big on creativity and produces a rotating lineup of delicious, innovative baked goods designed to impress. So far, 2026 has been a banner year for the retailer's bakery operations, and we've selected 10 of the absolute best new treats. But take caution: Don't read this list on an empty stomach, or else you might find yourself making an unexpected Costco run.
Lemon Custard Pie
Costco's freshly debuted Lemon Custard Pie is quite delicious and perfect for spring. It features a flaky pie crust base and a lemon filling that balances the zip of citrus with creamy, rich custard. It's topped off with a healthy piping of whipped cream to boot. Each pie is priced at $18.99.
Blueberry Sourdough
It's crusty, tangy, perfect to cut into thick slabs and smear with butter, cream cheese, whatever you please. Costco's Blueberry Sourdough is not to be missed. Sliced, it's perfect for a charcuterie board or as the base for French toast. Plus, it's an excellent choice for those who generally find Costco bakery items a bit too sweet. This item finds a nice sweet-savory balance, and it does it very well. Loaves cost $8.99 each.
Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies
Costco's Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies feature a soft cookie base with a delicious, slightly tart raspberry jam filling and a generous topping of powdered sugar. They're similar to Linzer cookies, but softer. It should be noted that these are a bit habit-forming, so consider sharing them with a few friends. Or keep them all to yourself. We won't tell. Each pack comes with 15 cookies and costs $10.99.
Sweet and Salty Cookies
Sweet and Salty Cookies have made their way to Costco. These baked goods are similar to the wholesale club's Chocolate Chunk Cookies (which are absolutely top-notch) but with added bits of caramel and pretzels. They are just the thing for people who want dessert with a slightly salty twist. Each pack contains 24 cookies, making it a great treat to grab for parties or gatherings, and costs $10.99.
Strawberries and Cream
This 2026 Costco bakery addition is as advertised on the label. The strawberries and cream is simply that, a tub of whipped Chantilly cream topped with graham crackers and strawberries. It's light, fluffy, and well-balanced in taste, according to some customers, and it seems like the perfect thing for a spring picnic. Each tub costs $14.99.
Butter Pecan Cookies
Rich, buttery, and ever so slightly toasty: butter pecan, not to be confused with pecan praline, is a flavor combo that is often underrated and underutilized, but not at Costco. In January 2026, Costco's Kirkland Signature Bakery released this new cookie flavor. These treats are soft, rich, with the perfect tinge of buttery richness that will have you reaching for more. They're sold in packs of 24 for $9.99.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake
This choice is for those who want to have their cookie and eat cake too. This bar-based dessert is made from a layer of mousse studded with cookie dough sandwiched between vanilla and chocolate cakes. The whole thing is topped with chocolate frosting and a pair of overlapping chocolate chip cookies. It's pretty much what your 10-year-old self probably always wanted. So why not indulge them? Each cake costs $18.99.
Strawberry Cream Pie
This new baked good is for all the berry lovers out there: a 4-pound Strawberry and Cream Pie that seems perfect for warmer weather. It has a graham cracker crust base, strawberries, and strawberry cream decorated with a whipped cream topping. According to some Costco members on TikTok, it is rich, smooth, and, thankfully, not cloyingly sweet. Each pie sells for 18.99.
Peaches and Cream Pastry
Peaches and cream. Is there anything better? In March 2026, Costco rolled out its new Peaches and Cream Pastry made with a buttery croissant dough, cream cheese, and fruit filling. Customers have praised its rich texture, with some noting that a few minutes in the toaster or air fryer gives this treat a lovely crunch. Each pack includes eight pastries and costs $11.99.
Twice Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants
Who doesn't love a good croissant? Buttery, flaky, and great for pairing with coffee, how could you possibly improve it? Well, you can add chocolate and bake it twice. And that's just what Costco has done with its new Twice Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants. Each pastry is filled with chocolate and topped with powdered sugar. A pack of six might cost between $10 and $12.