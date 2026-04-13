Customers Love This Costco Bakery Item — It's Basically A Blank Canvas For Easy Desserts
Sometimes dessert calls for the fireworks of bananas foster. On other occasions, dessert can be a more low-key affair. No-bake treats, such as icebox cakes, are great in the latter case, but you still need to build them from the pedestal up. Mixing store-bought magic with a little of your DIY bandwidth can carve a quick, easy path to one of these semi-homemade desserts that still impresses your guests. Famously devoted Costco shoppers love the membership warehouse store's Kirkland Signature All Butter Pound Cake for this very purpose.
Reddit, for example, raves about the 32-ounce golden loaf's versatility, how fast it is to zhuzh up with fresh fruit and whipped cream, and its crowd-satisfying size. One netizen chimed in with the highly specific note that it's the "best pound cake I have had outside of Europe." The TikTokers have also spoken up with glamour shots of the confection set to enticing tunes, and we've even included the cake on our list of must-buy Costco bakery items. For around $7 (depending on location), that's a lot of reasons to try what might be your next favorite dessert.
Ways to dress up your own Costco pound cake
The strawberry shortcake treatment is probably the first thing you thought of when you started considering what to do with Costco's pound cake. You can certainly cut it into inch-thick slices and layer your other ingredients in short order. If you're serving it right away, you can even use canned whipped cream to anchor those slices, but you need the superior stability of homemade whipped cream if you need it to last on a picnic table or until the end of a dinner party. Fortunately, you can shake whipped cream up in a Mason jar in just a few minutes. Also, unless you lucked out with an ideal batch of berries, macerate them before adding to enhance their natural flavor.
You can swap in virtually any other fruit of course, or even make a mélange. You could also create ice cream sandwiches with pound cake slices and the frozen dairy of your choice, even dipping the edges in sprinkles or mini chocolate chips for extra pizazz. It's a little more complicated, but you can also turn your Costco pound cake into petit fours, like you can with a Trader Joe's sheet cake. Just cut the pound cake into cubes, halve them, and sandwich them with fillings, such as pistachio cream or jam, before covering with a pour-over fondant. This approach is admittedly hands-on enough that we don't think anyone will mind if you drop the "semi" from homemade.