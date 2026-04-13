Customers Love This Costco Bakery Item — It's Basically A Blank Canvas For Easy Desserts

The strawberry shortcake treatment is probably the first thing you thought of when you started considering what to do with Costco's pound cake. You can certainly cut it into inch-thick slices and layer your other ingredients in short order. If you're serving it right away, you can even use canned whipped cream to anchor those slices, but you need the superior stability of homemade whipped cream if you need it to last on a picnic table or until the end of a dinner party. Fortunately, you can shake whipped cream up in a Mason jar in just a few minutes. Also, unless you lucked out with an ideal batch of berries, macerate them before adding to enhance their natural flavor.

You can swap in virtually any other fruit of course, or even make a mélange. You could also create ice cream sandwiches with pound cake slices and the frozen dairy of your choice, even dipping the edges in sprinkles or mini chocolate chips for extra pizazz. It's a little more complicated, but you can also turn your Costco pound cake into petit fours, like you can with a Trader Joe's sheet cake. Just cut the pound cake into cubes, halve them, and sandwich them with fillings, such as pistachio cream or jam, before covering with a pour-over fondant. This approach is admittedly hands-on enough that we don't think anyone will mind if you drop the "semi" from homemade.