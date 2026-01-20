6 Trü Frü Flavors, Ranked
Trü Frü has capitalized on time-tested, classic flavors and marketed itself into the big leagues. The brand, which presents itself as a healthier snacking option, was started in 2017. After being acquired by Mars in 2022, the snacks have started popping up in many familiar places, even being sold in the freezer section of many CVS locations across the country.
The concept is simple; fresh, whole fruit is draped in varying layers of chocolate and frozen to prevent melting or decomposition. In the summertime, you might enjoy snacking on them ice-cold for a cooling treat, but the directions on the bag suggest leaving your chocolate-covered goodies out for 15 minutes to allow them to thaw before consuming (if you have the self-control).
As consumers become more conscious of their health and more aware of how it's affected by things like frightening ingredients in their favorite fast food burger or the shocking overabundance of high-fructose corn syrup, snacks that are reasonably healthy have more and more appeal. There's nothing overly complicated about Trü Frü — the ingredients list is straightforward, and the flavors are easy to enjoy — but in some major cities, an 8-ounce bag can cost almost $10. You'll want to make that money count, so we've tried every available bag on the market and ranked them in order from worst to best.
6. Bananas in peanut butter and milk chocolate
Bananas and peanut butter go hand in hand like eggs and bacon. Perhaps you're scooping up big spoonfuls of creamy nut-butter and loading them onto your banana whole, or taking the more delicate route of pre-slicing and layering. Whatever the case, it's a great combo of sweet and salty.
You're probably familiar with the banana and peanut butter combo, and if you're lucky, you may have even had a whole frozen banana dipped in chocolate. Trü Frü has combined the two into a healthy snack featuring sliced, fresh banana dipped first in peanut butter and then coated in milk chocolate and frozen. It's an easy treat to make yourself, but if you're just not up to the effort, why not buy it pre-made?
Unfortunately, out of all of the flavors, this one disappointed me the most. If you eat it fresh from the bag, still frozen, the banana tastes more like an ice cube, and if you thaw it for 15 minutes as the directions advise, it turns into a mushy, brown glob. A banana just isn't the same after being frozen, and tastes more like a slimy fruit whose best purpose is to be baked into bread rather than consumed raw. I also found that in comparison to every other fruit on this list, the banana had the least amount of chocolate coating. You can barely taste the peanut butter, and there isn't nearly as much of a crunchy shell as the other fruits, which didn't help with the brown-banana situation at all.
5. Raspberries in white and milk chocolate
Raspberries are one of my favorite fruits, and the first flavor of Trü Frü I had, which made me fall in love with the brand. But once compared to all the other options available, they just didn't quite stack up.
Covered first in white chocolate followed by either a milk or dark chocolate layer, the tartness of the raspberry doesn't quite blend seamlessly with the chocolate. I must admit my bias towards the dark chocolate flavors — not only is dark chocolate considered to be a healthier option, I also love the richness, the boldness, the pure-chocolate flavor that comes with dark chocolate. And while they do have a dark chocolate-coated raspberry available, the one that I tried was of the milk variety. The milk chocolate combined with white chocolate means that those delicate chocolate flavors are overpowered by the sour raspberry. I love raspberries, so that's not necessarily a bad thing, but when it comes to spending $10 on a bag of chocolate covered fruit, I'd say you want to go for just the right one.
I tried the chocolate-covered raspberries both frozen and thawed, and found that while you can taste more of the fruit when thawed, that's when it tends to drown out the chocolate. When frozen, you get a nice crunchy shell to go with the cold fruit, so you may enjoy this one more without waiting the recommended time period.
4. Strawberries in white and dark chocolate
Strawberry and dark chocolate are a tale as old as time, making appearances at all of life's most romantic moments just like champagne and roses. Although starkly simple to prepare, the two-ingredient treat can be served in gourmet settings and show up at anniversaries and Valentine's Day dinners everywhere.
For the Trü Frü variation, the strawberries are first enrobed in white chocolate, then dark or milk chocolate, before being frozen for freshness' sake. The kind I tried was dark chocolate, a richer, decadent flavor that I tend to prefer in any scenario, and it didn't disappoint.
For this fruit, given the size, it's definitely better to thaw it first. Frozen hard, the strawberry tends to taste a bit watery and be more difficult to bite into, but if you let them thaw 15 minutes, as the directions say, you'll get more fruitiness and complexity from the berry. The sweetness of the strawberry tends to pair better with the chocolate than a tart raspberry, and yet it wasn't my favorite of the fruits simply because of the ratio of chocolate to fruit. With smaller varieties like cherry and blueberry, you get a crunchier chocolate shell in each bite. I also felt that while it's a classic flavor pairing for a reason, there are many other brands of chocolate-covered strawberries readily available, such as the Gone Berry Crazy brand from Trader Joe's, and thus, the fruits that don't receive as much recognition carry a bit more intrigue.
3. Blueberries in white and dark chocolate
I have to admit, I didn't expect to like the blueberry Trü Frü's this much. I mean, chocolate-covered strawberries are a classic, and peanut butter and chocolate-covered banana slices seem like a no-brainer. Nobody's snacking on chocolate-covered blueberries on Valentine's Day. But here's the thing — we should be.
Trü Frü must have a solid quality-control system to ensure the fruit going into those bags is high-quality (as it should be). After all, if you're going to spend your pretty penny on an 8-ounce bag of fruit that could easily be demolished in one sitting, you're going to want every bite to be delicious. In the case of the blueberries, especially, I figured that one bad blueberry could potentially make the whole experience turn sour, but they were all top-notch.
When it came to the strawberries, my only complaint was that the ratio of chocolate to fruit was small, and when it came to the blueberries, my qualm was the opposite. It's a bit confusing how the bananas had such a thin layer of peanut butter and milk chocolate, but somehow these blueberries have so much chocolate coating that it's almost all you taste. The blueberries are fantastic (especially thawed out a bit) and taste great, but they're drowned out by a bit of heavy-handed chocolate-pouring for such a small fruit.
2. Cherries in white and dark chocolate
Dark chocolate-covered cherries aren't something you find often in frozen form. Maraschino cherries and chocolate, yes. Cherries cooked in sugar syrup or, better yet, a cherry-Kirsch flavored center to a truffle, absolutely, but raw cherries are a bit rarer. Perhaps that's one reason why I enjoyed this flavor so much — and made me wonder why chocolate-covered strawberries and bananas are all the rage when the Bing cherry is really where it's at.
These Trü Frü's are the perfect balance of chocolate to cherry. Just enough to give a good crunch of the chocolate shell, while seamlessly blending the flavors of fruit, sweet white chocolate, and rich dark chocolate all together. This is one of the flavors that definitely benefits from being thawed. Frozen, you miss out on the complexity of the Bing cherry. Unlike Rainier cherries, which have paler skin and a more delicate flavor, these deep magenta Bing cherries have a rich, bold flavor that is perfectly complemented by dark chocolate. To fully enjoy the quality of the fruit, it's best to exercise some patience and let it thaw a bit before you dig in.
The only reason cherry wasn't my number one choice is for the absolute craveability of the final flavor. This bag, I would definitely purchase again. It's worth the $10, and the quality of the cherries makes it craveable for any consumer, but there was one flavor that I just couldn't put down.
1. Piña colada
In almost any situation, I prefer dark chocolate to any other form. I say almost any because sometimes white chocolate is the perfect way to add sweetness into the equation, like in the case of Costco's Double Nut cookies. The piña colada-flavored Trü Frü's are one of those special occasions when white chocolate is the perfect choice. Paired with coconut and layered over bite-sized triangles of perfectly ripe pineapple, this is the flavor of Trü Frü I simply couldn't put down.
First of all, the pineapple is incredibly ripe, and just like how the pineapple juice you choose for your piña colada cocktail can be the most important part, the quality of the fruit in this snack is equally important. Second, the combination of white chocolate, cocoa butter, and coconut is a magical trio that transports you to sunny beaches and summer nights. It's addictive, and not as rich as the other flavors, making it all the more snackable.
This is also one of the few Trü Frü flavors I found tasted a bit better still frozen. Thawed, the pineapple's sweetness may be more noticeable, but if you're more keen on a summer snack that's refreshing and light, frozen is just fine. While there were many fruit flavors on this list I loved (I'm looking at you, dark chocolate cherry), the piña colada was simply the most addictive. The bag may say eight servings, but you're likely to find it hard to put down.
How we ranked these flavors
To select the Trü Frü products for this article, I made sure to include all the fruits currently available from the brand. There are a few variations out there (strawberries are also available in milk chocolate, and raspberries in dark chocolate), and some flavors we can only hope return, like peaches and cream, but these are the core of their products currently available.
To rank, it really came down to the ripeness of the fruit and the balance of the chocolate coating to the quantity of fruit. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to favorite flavors, but some are so well-balanced that we think just about everyone will enjoy them.