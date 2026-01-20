6 Trü Frü Flavors, Ranked

Trü Frü has capitalized on time-tested, classic flavors and marketed itself into the big leagues. The brand, which presents itself as a healthier snacking option, was started in 2017. After being acquired by Mars in 2022, the snacks have started popping up in many familiar places, even being sold in the freezer section of many CVS locations across the country.

The concept is simple; fresh, whole fruit is draped in varying layers of chocolate and frozen to prevent melting or decomposition. In the summertime, you might enjoy snacking on them ice-cold for a cooling treat, but the directions on the bag suggest leaving your chocolate-covered goodies out for 15 minutes to allow them to thaw before consuming (if you have the self-control).

As consumers become more conscious of their health and more aware of how it's affected by things like frightening ingredients in their favorite fast food burger or the shocking overabundance of high-fructose corn syrup, snacks that are reasonably healthy have more and more appeal. There's nothing overly complicated about Trü Frü — the ingredients list is straightforward, and the flavors are easy to enjoy — but in some major cities, an 8-ounce bag can cost almost $10. You'll want to make that money count, so we've tried every available bag on the market and ranked them in order from worst to best.