I Tried 9 Frozen Desserts From Costco And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I'm a sweet treat person. Consider it an affliction or a superpower, but I believe that nearly every instance or life occasion — be it big or small — demands something a little sweet to top it all off, be it an old school dessert or a newfound craze. Luckily for me, there are endless options to choose from to fulfill that nagging desire, and as luck would have it, many of them are located in your local Costco warehouse.
Now, I love Costco. I've been a loyal shopper for years, and my parents have had a Costco membership for decades prior to that, so I'm quite accustomed to the dessert offerings encased in the chilly cages of the frozen food section. I've tried more than I care to admit, from seasonal treats to chocolate-covered everything. So when I decided to taste-test eight of Costco's frozen desserts and rank them from worst to best, I knew I was in for a, you guessed it, treat. Some surprised me while some fell flat, but at the end of this list, hopefully you'll know which is right for you to pick up on your next trip.
9. Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars
These ice cream bars have been around for years and I've tried them at most every age of my life and I can say, with full assurance, that no amount of time passing can make me like these. I've certainly had worse desserts, but personally, "healthy" versions of desserts often pale so far in comparison to the original that they aren't worth it to me. The texture is smooth enough when you give it a chance, but the chocolate flavor is negligible and, unfortunately, this bar leaves a slightly chalky aftertaste that reminds you — in case you tried to forget — that it's "healthy."
Regardless of the caloric content, a fudge bar should feel indulgent, not like a compromise. These bars might appeal to those watching calories or sugar, and I think they can scratch that itch for some, but for me, they miss the point entirely. Dessert should taste like joy, not moderation.
8. Island Way Sorbet, Heavenly Coconut
Island Way Sorbet's Heavenly Coconut flavor looks promising as the kind of dessert that practically screams summer with its cute shell-shaped serving and creamy white color. Unfortunately, the flavor doesn't live up to the presentation. The first spoonful is a little watery, with not nearly the flavor of coconut I was expecting. You keep waiting for that rich, tropical sweetness to show up, but it never really does. Instead, the taste fades fast, leaving behind a bland, almost powdery finish that takes me out of the island vibe.
The texture doesn't help much either. It's neither creamy like ice cream nor bright and refreshing like the other sorbet flavors. It just sits somewhere in between, never quite deciding what it wants to be. For a treat that comes in such an Instagram-worthy shell, it's a letdown. Island Way's other flavors have stronger personalities, but Heavenly Coconut feels like a forgettable one in the lineup — all presentation, no payoff.
7. Afters Ice Cream Dubai Chocolate Bar
I had high hopes for this one. The Dubai chocolate craze in the United States hit the internet fast and hard, and somehow I'd managed to avoid tasting the pistachio forward treat for ages up until a few weeks ago. Pistachio is a flavor that never gets old for me, so mixing it with ice cream seemed like a sure fire bet. The presentation is cute since you can see the kataifi in the chocolate coating. Unfortunately, the flavor wasn't nearly as pronounced as I'd have liked.
As far as ice cream bars go, this is a solid one. The ice cream has a good consistency, and the green hue is pretty, but the lack of strong pistachio flavoring makes this just another average dessert. I do give the exterior coating points because of the differing texture the kataifi gives, but other than that, I wasn't wowed and probably wouldn't buy again unless others were desperate to try it.
6. Island Way Sorbet, Red Berry & Ruby Grapefruit
I knew going in that this one wasn't for me. Grapefruit and I have never gotten along, and this sorbet didn't change that. It starts off as promising, as the coconut flavor looks quite beautiful in its shell, smooth and cool to the touch, but the first bite is all sharp edges. The citrus flavor takes over fast, leaving only the faintest trace of berry behind. What's meant to be refreshing ends up feeling more sour than bright.
There's something almost defiant about the grapefruit, like it refuses to be tamed by the sweetness of the red berry flavoring. I can see how someone who loves that bold, bitter tang would be into it, but I found myself wishing it leaned a little softer, a little sweeter. It looks like dessert but eats more like a palate cleanser, the kind you taste once and appreciate in theory. For me, though, one spoonful was enough.
5. Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars
These bars are undeniably good, the kind of dessert you unwrap knowing exactly what you're going to get. The vanilla ice cream is smooth and creamy, the chocolate coating sweet and familiar, and the almonds add just enough crunch to make it all feel complete. There's a satisfying rhythm to each bite — cold, creamy, crunchy — and it's easy to see why they're such a reliable pick. Everything about them works, and there's a certain comfort in that predictability. They never disappoint, but they also never really surprise you either.
There's nothing wrong with them; they're balanced, easy to eat, and clearly made with care. But they don't quite reach that next level that makes a dessert memorable. For me, it's the vanilla ice cream, pleasant but not remarkable, a little too soft and one-note. It gets the job done without leaving much of an impression. It's fine in the moment, but once you're done, they fade just as quickly as they melt.
4. Island Way Sorbet, Passionate Mango
The Passionate Mango sorbet sits comfortably near the top, and for good reason. It's bright and tropical without being too sweet, with a smooth texture that feels almost creamy as it melts. Each spoonful brings a soft wave of mango flavor — juicy, floral, and refreshing — that instantly feels like summer. It's the kind of dessert that cools you down and wakes you up at the same time, simple but satisfying in all the right ways.
Even so, it doesn't fully steal the show like some of the others on the list. The flavor, while pleasant and true to mango, never quite hits that deep, ripe intensity I was hoping for. It's balanced and easy to like, but it stops just short of being crav-able. There's a softness to the flavor that feels a touch restrained, as if it's holding back when it could go bolder. Still, it's one I'd reach for again given the bright, clean taste.
3. Island Way Sorbet, Tangy Lemon
Lemon, to me, is consistently one of the best flavorings for desserts. There's a bright freshness to the citrus that can't be beat, and in a sorbet, the flavor shines. There's something about lemon that always feels like a reset: crisp, clean, and just the right kind of sharp. This sorbet captures that perfectly. It's not overly sweet or showy, just quietly refreshing in a way that sneaks up on you. The flavor hits fast, bright and true, then fades into something soft and cooling that makes you want another spoonful without thinking about it.
What I like most is that it doesn't try too hard. It's not pretending to be creamy or indulgent; it's light and focused, the kind of dessert that feels like the end of a long summer meal. The texture walks a nice line between smooth and icy, with enough resistance to remind you it's frozen but never chalky or hard. It's simple, sure, but that's what makes it so good. It delivers exactly what lemon should: a little bite, a little brightness, and a lot of satisfaction.
2. Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars
These ice cream bars are the kind of dessert that had me from the jump. One bite in and it's clear why they're a favorite. The chocolate shell is thick and crisp, breaking with that satisfying crunch before giving way to smooth vanilla ice cream inside. The coating is studded with roasted almonds, which add just the right amount of texture and a hint of nutty warmth that cuts through the sweetness.
Everything about these bars feels deliberate, given that the chocolate isn't too sweet, the ice cream stays firm without turning icy, and the almonds keep every bite interesting. They strike that rare balance between nostalgic and elevated, tasting both familiar and special, and even with the same ingredients, it hits better than the Häagen-Dazs version. It's the kind of dessert that makes you slow down to enjoy the mix of cool cream, rich chocolate, and toasted nuts, and is a near perfect treat because it gets the simple things down just right.
1. Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
Please don't judge me for putting a tub of vanilla ice cream in first place until you hear me out. Vanilla ice cream is pretty hard to do poorly. It's a mere handful of ingredients — milk, heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla — but it also is a flavor that doesn't always wow. Run with me here. Vanilla is a standard flavor, often hated for its simplicity, but often that simplicity can be a superpower. That's why the Kirkland Signature vanilla ice cream takes the proverbial cake on this list of desserts.
There's a smoothness to the texture that feels silkier with each spoonful, and don't get me started on the flavor. I've long been a fan of the Costco food court desserts, and this ice cream is an exact replica of the ice cream sundaes sold there. As far as ice cream goes, this one is perfect on its own, but would make for a stellar base if you were to add fruit, caramel, or slap it on top of a triple chocolate chunk pizookie or a three ingredient brownie.
Methodology
Each frozen dessert was bought from Costco and kept frozen until it was time to taste. Every item was sampled straight from the box with no toppings, sauces, or adjustments, so each one could stand on its own. I focused on three main factors: flavor, texture, and overall enjoyment. That meant looking at how balanced the sweetness was, whether the flavor tasted authentic or artificial, and how the texture held up once it began to soften.
I also considered how memorable each dessert was and whether it had a flavor I'd crave again or one that faded after a few bites. Notes were taken immediately after tasting to capture honest first impressions. I should note that my reviews are based purely on taste and experience, not necessarily price and certainly not on nutrition, and reflect my own opinions as someone who takes dessert seriously enough to keep a freezer full of taste tests.