I Tried 9 Frozen Desserts From Costco And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I'm a sweet treat person. Consider it an affliction or a superpower, but I believe that nearly every instance or life occasion — be it big or small — demands something a little sweet to top it all off, be it an old school dessert or a newfound craze. Luckily for me, there are endless options to choose from to fulfill that nagging desire, and as luck would have it, many of them are located in your local Costco warehouse.

Now, I love Costco. I've been a loyal shopper for years, and my parents have had a Costco membership for decades prior to that, so I'm quite accustomed to the dessert offerings encased in the chilly cages of the frozen food section. I've tried more than I care to admit, from seasonal treats to chocolate-covered everything. So when I decided to taste-test eight of Costco's frozen desserts and rank them from worst to best, I knew I was in for a, you guessed it, treat. Some surprised me while some fell flat, but at the end of this list, hopefully you'll know which is right for you to pick up on your next trip.